toubab1020



11842 Posts
Posted - 21 Sep 2022 :  10:55:55  Show Profile Send toubab1020 a Private Message  Reply with Quote
Looking through the Gambian newspapers in the past few weeks I have noticed that there is no longer the articles written on new breaking news,I thought to myself,What has happened ? Then it hit me it was because everyone has access to a radio, a television or a smart phone!
Communication has been revolutionised,Storage and access to news of the past and present can be viewed digitally.

Any Readers feel like posting OR Naaaaaaah how boring

Tea or Beer anyone ?
"Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

Momodou



Denmark
11031 Posts
Posted - 21 Sep 2022 :  13:17:09  Show Profile Send Momodou a Private Message  Reply with Quote
Save the trees!!
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone
toubab1020



11842 Posts
Posted - 21 Sep 2022 :  19:20:21  Show Profile Send toubab1020 a Private Message  Reply with Quote
quote:
Originally posted by Momodou

Save the trees!!




Yer Man ,Rumour has it that The Germans want to plant a line of trees for 30 Kms in Africa.....
"Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.
