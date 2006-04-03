Author Topic toubab1020





Communication has been revolutionised,Storage and access to news of the past and present can be viewed digitally.



Any Readers feel like posting OR Naaaaaaah how boring



Looking through the Gambian newspapers in the past few weeks I have noticed that there is no longer the articles written on new breaking news,I thought to myself,What has happened ? Then it hit me it was because everyone has access to a radio, a television or a smart phone!Communication has been revolutionised,Storage and access to news of the past and present can be viewed digitally.Any Readers feel like posting OR Naaaaaaah how boringTea or Beer anyone ?

Save the trees!!





Yer Man ,Rumour has it that The Germans want to plant a line of trees for 30 Kms in Africa.....

Topic