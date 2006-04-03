Author Topic Momodou





National broadcaster GRTS will henceforth cease providing platform to organisers of industrial actions.



According to a memo signed by Director General, Malick Jeng, addressed to the deputy director general and directors of news and current Affairs, TV and radio programmes, all staff of the news and current affairs department are to cease providing platforms for all organisers of industrial actions (strikes) in all sectors. ”It is not our calling as national broadcaster to promote any action that can destabilise the nation or put our people in difficult circumstances. On the contrary, we should feature the official reaction of government agencies and law enforcement authorities. Trade unionists should engage the relevant Government institutions such as Department of Labour to resolve the issues,” the memo, seen by The Standard, concluded.





Section 208 of the Constitution has categorically stated that, “All state owned newspapers, journals, radio and television shall afford fair opportunities and facilities for the presentation of divergent views and dissenting opinion.”



Therefore, if it is indeed true that the head of GRTS has issued a memo to stop the national broadcaster from covering protests, strikes, sit-ins and similar demonstrations of grievances by citizens of this country, then the DG Malick Jeng is violating the Constitution.



GRTS is a public property that should amplify the voices of all Gambians, whether such voices support or oppose the Government. Thus by this memo, it means GRTS is shutting down the voice of citizens which they should have amplified.



Even more seriously, by refusing to give coverage to certain citizen actions such as an industrial action, it means GRTS is undermining transparency and accountability of the Government.



Industrial action is a lawful, peaceful and democratic right and action that is guaranteed by the Constitution and the Labour Act and ILO Conventions and other international laws that The Gambia has ratified.



Industrial action is a tool that citizens such as trade unions and workers have to defend their rights and welfare and demand better working conditions and salary. Industrial action is therefore an accountability tool as well as a peace building mechanism as it provides an option for one not to use violence or pick up arms to fight for your right!



Hence GRTS should not have any issue with an industrial action or a protest. The only role GRTS should play is to provide news coverage and create platforms for discussion or analysis of these events.



GRTS must be told that it is not the defender of the Government nor is GRTS the authority to determine what actions should citizens take or not.



If this memo is true, then GRTS is overstepping it’s bounds and must be told to withdraw it! This memo is a threat to human rights, democracy and good governance and must be condemned.



I hereby call on the Director General of GRTS to confirm or refute the existence of this memo. If it exists, he must withdraw it and express commitment to upholding the constitutional duty given to GRTS in the Constitution.



11825 Posts Posted - 14 Sep 2022 : 18:33:43 Whilst the posting from Madi Jobarteh above is accurate,it is also true that the Director General of GRTS Malick Jeng is violating the Constitution of the Gambia and should consider what course of action should be taken now in regards to the memo issued ,meanwhile The Gambian population, traders ,companies and workers will suffer due to the current reluctance of the Striking transport union to engage in talks with the government to solve their greviences,I have not seen any published information concerning either party willing to engage in talks.

