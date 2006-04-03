Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

11003 Posts Posted - 12 Sep 2022 : 22:21:16 PRESS RELEASE FROM THE GAMBIA TRANSPORT UNION

PRESS RELEASE

11th September 2022



The executive of the General Transport Union is hereby reminding all commercial drivers that the Union is still committed to its tomorrow's sit-down strike throughout the country. Starting Monday 12th September 2022 (00:00)

We are urging all the commercial drivers to pack their vehicles where they normally pack them, sit at their respective homes and listen to the Union.

We are finally informing our esteemed customers that we are not demanding a fare increment but a reduction in the pump price of fuel that is skyrocketing every moment. A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Momodou





Denmark

11003 Posts Posted - 13 Sep 2022 : 08:58:57 PRESS RELEASE

12th September 2022



SUBJECT: Sit-Down Strike Continues…



The Executive of the General Transport Union hereby commends its esteemed members for their resilience and steadfastness on Day One of our industrial action throughout the country.



The perseverance of drivers and transport owners of all categories is indeed commendable.



Pending the meeting of our demands, We are again informing all our esteemed members that the ongoing sit-down strike will continue tomorrow Tuesday 13th September 2022.



We urge all drivers to stay home and calm while the Union continues its engagement to augment conditions of service. The outcome of engagements will be duly communicated to all drivers.



We urge all drivers to stay home and calm while the Union continues its engagement to augment conditions of service. The outcome of engagements will be duly communicated to all drivers.



While we are commensurate with the plight of our loyal passengers and customers, We wish to reassure all drivers that, their welfare is the Union's priority.





#Headlines



Police warn, Transport Ministry put measures to tackle drivers’ sit-down strike



Sep 12, 2022, 12:34 PM | Article By: Pa Modou Cham



The Ministry of Transport, Works and Infrastructure on Saturday announced measures to use amid the Transports Union’s decision to withhold services throughout the country pending demands for the increment of fares and more, while The Gambia Police Force (GPF) warned against breach of peace.



The General Transport Union recently pronounced a sit-down strike throughout the country effective 12 September 2022 (today), saying it’s influenced by the high price of fuel; the high price of toll fees at the Senegambia Bridge, too many police checkpoints and expensive mandatory fines on the roads.



Ministry of Transport in a statement said it is working with the Gambia Transport Service Company (GTSC) to fully deploy its fleet of buses across the Greater Banjul Areas starting Monday. The ministry added that the deployment strategy is in line with Government’s Transport Policy to ease the difficulties commuters currently face.



The ministry maintained that in as much as it wants to champion the cause of the transport sector and negotiate a fair deal with the transporters, it is not justifiable to increase transport fares in a situation of chaos and disorder where commuters are charged multiple fares for the same route.



“Over the last two years, the Ministry of Transport came up with various initiatives including a pilot ‘route licensing model’ as a strategy to eradicate multiple charging on the same route. While the Ministry is currently studying a number of options to support the transporters and ameliorate the challenges they are going through, several innovative solutions are also being proffered obliging all commercial vehicles to have clearly identifiable stickers with indicative destinations to stop multiple charges of commuters,” the ministry stated.



On the crossing fee at the Senegambia Bridge, the ministry said the government has not increased the tariff but rather maintained the same tariff since its inauguration in 2019.



The ministry continued that there will also be special bus services on standby to respond to the upsurge in demand, especially in congested areas within the Greater Banjul Area. Meanwhile, the provincial bus services will still run as normal.



The Gambia Police Force (GPF) through the office of AIG Operations instructs that any driver who chooses to go on the proposed sit-down should park their vehicle at a private location.



“All commercial drivers who wish to continue performing their functions should not be obstructed. GPF is committed to providing security to those that are not part of the sit-down strike. Anyone found breaching the peace and security or trying to stop commercial drivers from plying the road will be dealt with accordingly,” the police warned.

11823 Posts Posted - 13 Sep 2022 : 12:17:11



On Friday the General Transport Union announced its decision to embark on a national strike beginning today. The union is demanding an increase in transport fares, reduction of police checkpoints on the roads and review of toll fees at Sene-Gambia Bridge. This has caused worry and consternation among commuters.



In a move to mitigate concerns, the Ministry of Works issued a statement contending that “it is not justifiable to increase transport fares in a situation of chaos and disorder where commuters are charged multiple fares for the same route”.



The statement read: “Over the last two years, the Ministry of Transport came up with various initiatives including a pilot route licensing model as a strategy to eradicate multiple charging on the same route. While the ministry is currently studying a number of options to support the transporters and ameliorate the challenges they are going through, several innovative solutions are also being proffered obliging all commercial vehicles to have clearly identifiable stickers with indicative destinations to stop multiple charges of commuters.



“On the crossing fee at the Sene-Gambia Bridge, it should be noted that the government has not increased the tariff but rather maintained the same tariff since the inauguration in 2019.”



The ministry announced that the Gambia Transport Service Company (GTSC) will “fully deploy its fleet of buses” across the Greater Banjul Area starting today. It said the deployment strategy is in line with Government’s Transport Policy to ease the difficulties currently faced by commuters. It could be recalled that 38 new buses were launched to curb challenges in the sector.



The bus services will run beyond normal operational hours and will cover the 14 routes in Banjul, Kanifing municipality and West Coast Region.



The ministry announced that the provincial bus services will run as normal and that special bus services will be on standby to respond to upsurge in demand especially in congested areas within the Greater Banjul Area.



