11303 Posts Posted - 11 Sep 2022 : 10:07:22 STATEMENT FROM MEDICINES CONTROL AGENCY TO ALL IMPORTERS, WHOLESALERS, DISTRIBUTORS, AND RETAILERS OF PARACETAMOL SYRUP WHICH IS SUSPECTED IN THE CASES OF ACUTE KIDNEY INJURY AND DEATHS IN CHILDREN IN THE GAMBIA.

10th August 2022



The Medicines Control Agency (MCA) is hereby releasing this statement following the reported deaths of children from Acute Kidney Injury by the Ministry of Health (MOH) on the 7th of September 2022.



The information from the Ministry of Health stated that some Paracetamol Syrups have been suspected to be responsible for the AKI in children leading to reported deaths. However, recent data provided to MCA is insufficient to make an informed decision or warrants a general ban, cancelation or suspension, or recall of all the brands of Paracetamol syrups.



Due to the serious nature of the situation, therefore, the MCA urges all the importers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers of all brands of Paracetamol Syrups to be put under quarantine with immediate effect and to stop their distribution and sale whilst the investigations are ongoing.



The MCA is currently working together with MOH and WHO Officers handling the investigations to get more comprehensive information on the specific products suspected; In addition, MCA has involved the WHO at the higher level for urgent support and facilitation for quality control analysis of the products. Some of the samples have now been sent to accredited laboratories abroad for urgent quality control analysis and we, therefore, await the results after which the appropriate action and feedback will be communicated.



https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/aki-victims-sue-maiden-pharmaceutical-and-health-ministry

Jul 4, 2023, 11:34 AM | Article By: Pap Saine



Presidents of the Gambia Bar Association (GAB), Female Lawyers Association and Loubna Farage – a private legal practitioner have reportedly filed a suit on behalf of 19 plaintiffs representing family members who died from Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) following the consumption of a cough syrup manufactured by Maiden Pharmaceuticals.





According to sources, the suit is against 5 defendants: Maiden Pharmaceutical; Atlantic Pharmaceutical; Medical Controls Agency; Ministry of Health and Attorney General.



The claim is for declaratory reliefs that the deaths of the plaintiffs’ children were caused by the consumption of contaminated medicines manufactured my Maiden Pharmaceutical; damages of 15 million per child for pain and suffering and death and declaration that MCA failed in their statutory duty to regulate the quality & safety of medicines.





