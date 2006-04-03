Author Topic toubab1020





11806 Posts Posted - 04 Sep 2022 : 00:44:48

SWIFT ACTION BY The Gambian Government



==========

https://trumpet.gm/gambia-government-reaches-agreement-with-oil-marketing-companies-to-maintain-fuel-prices/

==========



Gambia Government Reaches Agreement With Oil Marketing Companies To Maintain Fuel Prices



Posted by Fabakary B Ceesay

(Deputy govt spokesperson Sankanu)



Banjul, The Gambia  Following hours of meetings and intense negotiations with Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) today, The Gambia Government is pleased to announce that filling stations across the country have resumed selling fuel with immediate effect. Prices of petrol and diesel remain unchanged.



The Gambia Government under President Adama Barrow will continue to preside over this crucial sector of our economy with right policies and actions including regular consultations with stakeholders.



Significantly, the Barrow Government has from January 2022 to date provided at least, 1.3 billion Dalasis in fuel subsidies to help stabilize the prices. The impact of Government negotiations with OMCs is estimated to be some 18 million Dalasis additional subsidy.



Ever since the stoppage at the pumps yesterday, the Barrow Government has been tirelessly working towards the timely resolution of this unfortunate situation affecting the lives and livelihoods of Gambians.



Signed



Ebrima G. Sankareh



The Gambia Government Spokesperson & Presidential Diaspora Adviser

SWIFT ACTION BY The Gambian Government====================Gambia Government Reaches Agreement With Oil Marketing Companies To Maintain Fuel PricesPosted by Fabakary B Ceesay(Deputy govt spokesperson Sankanu)Banjul, The Gambia  Following hours of meetings and intense negotiations with Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) today, The Gambia Government is pleased to announce that filling stations across the country have resumed selling fuel with immediate effect. Prices of petrol and diesel remain unchanged.The Gambia Government under President Adama Barrow will continue to preside over this crucial sector of our economy with right policies and actions including regular consultations with stakeholders.Significantly, the Barrow Government has from January 2022 to date provided at least, 1.3 billion Dalasis in fuel subsidies to help stabilize the prices. The impact of Government negotiations with OMCs is estimated to be some 18 million Dalasis additional subsidy.Ever since the stoppage at the pumps yesterday, the Barrow Government has been tirelessly working towards the timely resolution of this unfortunate situation affecting the lives and livelihoods of Gambians.SignedEbrima G. SankarehThe Gambia Government Spokesperson & Presidential Diaspora Adviser "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

toubab1020





11806 Posts Posted - 05 Sep 2022 : 19:32:09

==========

https://standard.gm/govt-ends-fuel-scarcity-after-deposing-d18-million-subsidy/

==========





By Omar Bah on September 5, 2022



The Gambia Government has reached an agreement with oil marketing companies (OMC) who shut down pump stations across the country from Friday to Saturday in an attempt to force the increment of fuel prices.



The OMCs refused to sell after the government turned down their demand for prices to be revised upwards.



A compromise was reached late Saturday afternoon at a meeting that lasted hours at the Petroleum House involving government officials and the dealers which saw the dealers agree to resume selling fuel at its current price.



According to the government spokesperson, the impact of the government negotiations is estimated at D18 million additional subsidy.



The spokesman said from January 2022 to date, the government provided at least D1.3 billion in subsidies to help stabilise the prices of fuel. The subsidy for September 2022 alone is some D5.6 million, he added.



Meanwhile, the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs has announced that a litre of petrol will be sold at D78.89 while diesel will be sold at D75.



Reactions



Responding to standoff, Deputy Speaker Seedy Njie told The Standard: I want to urge the Ministry of Energy and the Gambia National Petroleum Company to double up in ensuring that in 2023, they increase their service stations in all regions of the country as well as ensure that enough fuel is available and our reserves are at full capacity at any giving time. This is the surest way of ensuring nobody holds innocent ordinary Gambians to ransom.

====================By Omar Bah on September 5, 2022The Gambia Government has reached an agreement with oil marketing companies (OMC) who shut down pump stations across the country from Friday to Saturday in an attempt to force the increment of fuel prices.The OMCs refused to sell after the government turned down their demand for prices to be revised upwards.A compromise was reached late Saturday afternoon at a meeting that lasted hours at the Petroleum House involving government officials and the dealers which saw the dealers agree to resume selling fuel at its current price.According to the government spokesperson, the impact of the government negotiations is estimated at D18 million additional subsidy.The spokesman said from January 2022 to date, the government provided at least D1.3 billion in subsidies to help stabilise the prices of fuel. The subsidy for September 2022 alone is some D5.6 million, he added.Meanwhile, the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs has announced that a litre of petrol will be sold at D78.89 while diesel will be sold at D75.ReactionsResponding to standoff, Deputy Speaker Seedy Njie told The Standard: I want to urge the Ministry of Energy and the Gambia National Petroleum Company to double up in ensuring that in 2023, they increase their service stations in all regions of the country as well as ensure that enough fuel is available and our reserves are at full capacity at any giving time. This is the surest way of ensuring nobody holds innocent ordinary Gambians to ransom. "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

Edited by - toubab1020 on 05 Sep 2022 19:33:09 Topic