Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Password:

Save Password Forgot your Password?



All Forums

Politics Forum

Environment and sustainable development

Banjul flooding and the president’s actions New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

10952 Posts Posted - 07 Aug 2022 : 10:26:42 By Karamba Touray



Our nation’s capital is wallowing in knee deep nasty flood waters that has forced thousands of out of their homes with their household possessions, food and everything else ruined . Even when the flood water recedes , it will leave in its wake long term devastation of a kind residents have not seen in recent memory. There is also grave danger of water borne disease outbreak the longer the fetid stagnant water stays in the inundated island . The combination of the fraudulent Banjul Project with its cheap and unviable cement slab Taye Nyappa so called road construction and the criminal parceling out of the Tanbi area to greedy private sector operators to backfill and turn into commercial real estate has condemned our capital to destruction. Against the loud , public and justified opposition of Mayor Rohey Malick Lowe , many other conscientious citizens and even the World Bank , Adama Barrow insisted on forcing this $42million heist the consequences of which go far beyond the monetary theft associated with the transaction. They are on the verge of destroying the capital and ruining the lives and livelihoods of thousands of people . And look at what he did after a historic flood right at the gates of statehouse. He abandoned the city and proceeded on vacation in the middle of catastrophic natural disaster in the capital where he lives as the nation’s President! He corruptly rams through a contract that has caused a huge foreseen and loudly protested disaster and then he effectively flees the scene of a crime he engineered. To date no one in government has had a definitive , accurate and verified assessment of the precise number of households and individuals affected , where they are and what is being done for them in terms of immediate relief . All we heard are underlings and the President himself prior to clocking out and going on vacation parroting meaningless platitudes . Not once have I heard them describe a simple and clear intervention package that says we have moved these many thousand people to this or or that shelter , or we are arranging this or that specific thing . They have no worthy plans , no robust execution strategy and no can do spirit that can inspire confidence in the Gambian people that the government understands the full scope of the disaster on hand much less can summon the wherewithal to begin addressing it . What a tragedy . A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Momodou





Denmark

10952 Posts Posted - 10 Aug 2022 : 08:29:42 Banjul floods victims express disappointment with Barrow

The Point: Aug 9, 2022

By: Jankey Ceesay & Lobbeh Jallow



https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/banjul-floods-victims-express-disappointment-with-barrow



Flood victims in Banjul North have expressed disappointment with President Adam Barrow, claiming he did not pay attention to them amid severe flooding that affected many parts of the country.



Over 200 families were affected by last week’s torrential rains – being the heaviest in decades. The victims from Banjul North are now being sheltered at St Augustine’s Senior Secondary School.



The Red Cross has warned that the stagnant water across Banjul at the moment could lead to a waterborne disease outbreak if no action is taken.





Speaking to Isatou Nyang, a flood victim, she said the president paid them a visit on Monday without stepping down from his vehicle to commiserate with them.



“When he came for the visit, he stayed in his vehicle waving at us. We are not asking him to build houses for us or even provide anything for us; all we wanted was for him to walk to us to show that he cares about us. That alone can give us ease and peace of mind because he is our leader,” she said.



Sajor Conteh, also a victim, said the president has turned his back on them when they needed him the most.



“I am not going to say Banjulians put him in office, but we have contributed immensely; and now that we need him the most, he has turned his back on us. We are not even asking for much. All we want is for him to show solidarity with us.”





One Maimuna Gassama also said they are desperate for assistance, especially from the government.



“Judging from the way Barrow paid a visit to us, it is disheartening. All we need right now are people that will comfort us.”



“Imagine if this comfort comes from him, the president, this can give us ease and hope, but right now we are hopeless,” she said.



Hon. Modou Lamin Bah, the National Assembly Member (NAM) for Banjul North, said if plans and mechanisms are not put in place to get rid of the stagnant water, it could result in disease outbreak.



He made a clarion call for authorities and philanthropists to come forward and render support to the victims. Right now everyone living around Banjul is prone to disease because some flooded areas are already contaminated.



Ebrima Ceesay, branch officer for Banjul Red Cross Center said his team with the help of the MP for Banjul North and the Mayoress have provided mattresses, mosquito nets, three square meals each day and a hall at St Augustine’s Senior Secondary School.



He said this would help protect them from infections or illness.



He added that the focus should be shifted from providing future solutions to addressing the situation at hand for now.



The flood victims thanked the Banjul Red Cross Society, MP for Banjul North, and the mayoress of Banjul for their immense support. Flood victims in Banjul North have expressed disappointment with President Adam Barrow, claiming he did not pay attention to them amid severe flooding that affected many parts of the country.Over 200 families were affected by last week’s torrential rains – being the heaviest in decades. The victims from Banjul North are now being sheltered at St Augustine’s Senior Secondary School.The Red Cross has warned that the stagnant water across Banjul at the moment could lead to a waterborne disease outbreak if no action is taken.Speaking to Isatou Nyang, a flood victim, she said the president paid them a visit on Monday without stepping down from his vehicle to commiserate with them.“When he came for the visit, he stayed in his vehicle waving at us. We are not asking him to build houses for us or even provide anything for us; all we wanted was for him to walk to us to show that he cares about us. That alone can give us ease and peace of mind because he is our leader,” she said.Sajor Conteh, also a victim, said the president has turned his back on them when they needed him the most.“I am not going to say Banjulians put him in office, but we have contributed immensely; and now that we need him the most, he has turned his back on us. We are not even asking for much. All we want is for him to show solidarity with us.”One Maimuna Gassama also said they are desperate for assistance, especially from the government.“Judging from the way Barrow paid a visit to us, it is disheartening. All we need right now are people that will comfort us.”“Imagine if this comfort comes from him, the president, this can give us ease and hope, but right now we are hopeless,” she said.Hon. Modou Lamin Bah, the National Assembly Member (NAM) for Banjul North, said if plans and mechanisms are not put in place to get rid of the stagnant water, it could result in disease outbreak.He made a clarion call for authorities and philanthropists to come forward and render support to the victims. Right now everyone living around Banjul is prone to disease because some flooded areas are already contaminated.Ebrima Ceesay, branch officer for Banjul Red Cross Center said his team with the help of the MP for Banjul North and the Mayoress have provided mattresses, mosquito nets, three square meals each day and a hall at St Augustine’s Senior Secondary School.He said this would help protect them from infections or illness.He added that the focus should be shifted from providing future solutions to addressing the situation at hand for now.The flood victims thanked the Banjul Red Cross Society, MP for Banjul North, and the mayoress of Banjul for their immense support. A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Jump To: Select Forum General Forum General Forum: General discussion Politics Forum Politics: Gambian politics Draft Elections Bill, 2020 The 1970 Gambian Constitution 2020 Final Draft Constitution The 1997 Gambian Constitution Environment and sustainable development Politics: World politics Literature Poetry Forum Education Forum Gambia-L Archives from University of Washington Atlas of the Gambia Project Education History Science and Technology Forum Science and Technology Gambian Cultural Forum Gambian Culture Notes (pdf file) Cultural guide: General Cultural Forum: Humour & Satire Cultural guide: Music Soto Koto TV Network Bantaba Polls Opinion Polls Sports Forum Sports: General Sports: Gambian Football Health and Nutrition Forum Health and Nutrition Turism & Travel Forum Travel Forum Tourism: General Stone Circles of The Gambia Gambia Maps page Religion Forum Religion Forum: World Religions Announcements Announcements: Community Announcements: Gambian Websites The Gambia Resource Page Social Security & Housing Finance Corporation Gambian Online Radios & TVs - External Links The Trumpet Newspaper The Fatu Radio Network The Chronicle Seereer Radio MAMOS TV Kibaaro news and Radio Kairo News JollofNews Online Gainako Online Freedom Newspaper Online DiasporiumNews A Testing Area Testing Forum -------------------- Home Active Topics Frequently Asked Questions Member Information Search Page Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2022 Nijii This page was generated in 0.03 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer |