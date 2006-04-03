Author Topic Momodou





Media Advisory



President Barrow to Go on Annual Leave



State House, Banjul, 3rd August 2022: The Office of the President informs the public that His Excellency, Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of The Gambia, will on Friday, 5th August 2022, go on 15 working days leave as part of his annual leave entitlement.



The President will resume duties on Wednesday, 31st August 2022.





10943 Posts Posted - 03 Aug 2022 : 22:28:43 Gambia, here is what your President has done for himself in the last few weeks :

Flew with separate plane loads weeks apart to Nigeria, Ghana and Liberia for total cost in the millions . Gave himself a 30% pay raise increasing his monthly tax free salary from D255000 to D331000. That is separate from the obscene millions he is taking from the treasury in the name of feeding himself and his family of two wives as well excessive clothing allowance . In the aggregate he is blowing hundreds of millions of the nation’s very meager resources on himself , his family and whatever cronies can weasel their way to his illegitimate favors . What has Gambia gotten from his three idle joy rides across west Africa ? Nothing other then cashed per diem checks and flight financing invoices . All of this happening at a time when farmers have been abandoned and asked to pay exorbitant prices for fertilizer which is equivalent to denying them that critical input since they can’t afford a tripling of the prices . And to add insult to injury, in the wake of devastating floods that has flooded entire communities, Adama Barrow decided to jump into his fleet of expensive SUVs , wade into a handful of inundated communities , pose for pictures and return to statehouse only to announce that he is proceeding on vacation in the middle of a natural disaster . He intends to spend the next weeks holding court in Mankamang Kunda or wherever he is planning to stay , off the job and entertaining a range of lazy and idle hangers on from bad hessal patchy skinned self described yai compin political hustlers to useless men who don’t want to break a sweat to earn an honest living . How can a nation with so many challenges be saddled with a leader this terrible , this selfish , this greedy and this uncaring ? His whole presidency is about what he can get for himself and his cronies . His entire focus is to divide his citizens and smooch off the little the country has and just watch the misery index climb higher and higher .



