Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

10935 Posts Posted - 31 Jul 2022 : 18:27:18 There is a lot of flooding in GBA at the moment because of heavy rains. Below is an advisory from the Ministry of Health.



Floodwater and standing waters can be dangerous and can make you vulnerable to infectious diseases, chemical hazards, and injuries.

Floodwaters contain many things that may harm health. We don’t know exactly what is in floodwater at any given point in time. Floodwater can contain:



1. Downed power lines

2. Human and livestock waste

3. Household, medical, and industrial hazardous waste (chemical, biological, and radiological)

4. Coal ash waste that can contain carcinogenic compounds such as arsenic, chromium, and mercury

5. Other contaminants that can lead to illness

Physical objects such as lumber, vehicles, and debris

6. Wild or stray animals such as rodents and snakes



Exposure to contaminated floodwater can cause:



1. Wound infections

2. Skin rash

3. Gastrointestinal illness

4. Tetanus

5. Leptospirosis (not common)



It is important to protect yourself from exposure to floodwater regardless of the source of contamination. The best way to protect yourself is to stay out of the water.



If you come in contact with floodwater:



1. Wash the area with soap and clean water as soon as possible. If you don’t have soap or water, use alcohol-based wipes or sanitizer.

2. Take care of wounds and seek medical attention if necessary.

3. Wash clothes contaminated with flood or sewage water in hot water and detergent before reusing them.



If you must enter floodwater, wear rubber boots, rubber gloves, and goggles.

A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Momodou





Denmark

10935 Posts Posted - 31 Jul 2022 : 18:36:31 DISPATCH FROM THE OFFICE OF THE GAMBIA GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON



VP Badara Joof Currently Visiting Communities Affected by Heavy Downpour



His Excellency, The Vice President, Mr. Badara Joof and several line ministry officials are visiting various localities and communities affected by the inclement weather that has wreaked havoc across various communities in the country.



Communities visited since early morning include Ebo Town, Bakoteh market area, Serrekunda market, Churchill’s Town and Sukuta and Sukuta Nemasu areas.



Meanwhile, the bridge between Kotu and Fajara Traffic Lights Area is submerged and motorists and members of the public are urged to avoid that bridge until the water level subsides to safety level. The police have sealed the area as a precautionary measure.



President Barrow and the First Family are aware of what is happening and their hearts go out to all communities and persons affected by the floods.



VP Joof who is in charge of national disaster is being accompanied by the Chief of Staff, the Government Spokesperson, Ministers of Defence and Interior, the Police, Army, the Navy as well as other essential entities of the state.



This is a developing story and the Government Spokesperson Ebrima G. Sankareh will be updating the public on the strategic actions of the state in mitigating the effects of this unprecedented deluge.

****

Prince Bubacarr Aminata Sankanu

Deputy Government Spokesperson

Office of The Government Spokesperson &

Presidential Adviser on Diaspora Affairs

Office of The President

State House

Banjul A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic