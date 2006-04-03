Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

10935 Posts Posted - 29 Jul 2022 : 23:03:59 POLITICAL PARTY VERSUS STATE POWER: DISPUTE OVER MANAGEMENT OF TRACTOR IN JAKABA

Foroyaa Editorial: July 28, 2022

https://foroyaa.net/political-party-versus-state-power-dispute-over-management-of-tractor-in-jakaba/



One of the greatest causes of dispute in Gambian society has been the contradiction between those who exercise party power and those who exercise state power in villages and districts.



In many, many cases the village alkalo or headman has to be the victim. Projects do sometimes provide farm implements pipe borne water facilities and other labour saving devices to villagers and those who hand over the project may inform the alkalo that the material is from the executive as the head of a party rather than the head of a state.



Consequently, the party representative in the village would claim responsibility to manage the facility instead of the allowing them to be managed by the village development committee and the alkalo. Hence it becomes difficult to distinguish what is a state project and what is a party project.



One would have thought that such problems would never recur again. Currently, Foroyaa is investigating a case in CRR north that occurred in Kuntaur Jakaba, CRR North where a tractor was provided and the VDC is excluded from managing it and it is instead managed by party representatives. Foroyaa is trying to find out the legitimate source of the tractor and the ultimate objective of giving it to the village. We will identify the source of dispute between party representative and the VDC in order to determine whether marriage between party and state at the village level is a still a reality or not. The investigation is on and readers will be duly informed.

One of the greatest causes of dispute in Gambian society has been the contradiction between those who exercise party power and those who exercise state power in villages and districts.In many, many cases the village alkalo or headman has to be the victim. Projects do sometimes provide farm implements pipe borne water facilities and other labour saving devices to villagers and those who hand over the project may inform the alkalo that the material is from the executive as the head of a party rather than the head of a state.Consequently, the party representative in the village would claim responsibility to manage the facility instead of the allowing them to be managed by the village development committee and the alkalo. Hence it becomes difficult to distinguish what is a state project and what is a party project.One would have thought that such problems would never recur again. Currently, Foroyaa is investigating a case in CRR north that occurred in Kuntaur Jakaba, CRR North where a tractor was provided and the VDC is excluded from managing it and it is instead managed by party representatives. Foroyaa is trying to find out the legitimate source of the tractor and the ultimate objective of giving it to the village. We will identify the source of dispute between party representative and the VDC in order to determine whether marriage between party and state at the village level is a still a reality or not. The investigation is on and readers will be duly informed. A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone toubab1020





11752 Posts Posted - 31 Jul 2022 : 05:58:03 i Foroyaa has in the past beeen able to get to the bottom of what seem to be unsolvable problems,do not expect an update to be made in the next few days as the road to fact has to negocaited via the highway of fiction, which has many bends in it before fact junction is reached and all becomes clear, Good luck Foroyaa "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

Edited by - toubab1020 on 31 Jul 2022 06:01:15 Topic