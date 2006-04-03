Author Topic Momodou





10907 Posts Posted - 16 Jul 2022 : 23:44:50 Mr. Dominic Mendy has tendered his resignation to the executive of Citizens' Alliance CA on his position as the party's National President and Membership of the party. Cc Madeline Mendy



Below the press release from CA

PRESS STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 16 JULY 2022 RESIGNATION OF CA NATIONAL PRESIDENT



The Citizens' Alliance (CA) wishes to inform its membership and the wider general public that our able National President, Mr. Dominic Mendy, has tendered his resignation from the National Executive and membership of the party.



Mr. Mendy was instrumental in the formation of the party in 2019 and has been very effective in executing his mandate, first as CA's Interim Party Leader, and subsequently as National President of the party, following CA's maiden Congress. He stood as a key pillar of guidance and voice of reason to the National Executive and general membership body in both Internal and external matters relating to party.



The difference in judgment and perception that led to Mr. Mendy's decision to resign is regrettable and we wish there was an occasion to come to an alternative agreement. Nonetheless, the CA National Executive and on behalf of the membership would like to take this untimely opportunity to thank Mr. Dominic Mendy for his unwavering efforts and services to the party and in helping the party be where it is today. An interim National President Will be announced publicly in due time.



The CA National Executive would like to unequivocally assure its members and the public that the party remains united and true to its core values and to building a Gambia where the people live in dignity and national pride. To The Gambia Ever True.



Sincerely Secretariat,

Citizens' Alliance



Source: Kexx Sanneh





10907 Posts Posted - 16 Jul 2022 : 23:51:07 Dominic Mendy Cites Lack Of Trust As Reason For Resignation

WRITTEN BY JOLLOFNEWS

July 16, 2022 News



https://jollofnews.gm/dominic-mendy-cites-lack-of-trust-as-reason-for-resignation/



Resignation as National President and from Membership of the Citizens Alliance Party (CA)



After thoughtful reflection of the problems of trust that our party is going through, coming mainly from the fact that as a party we have deviated from our value, I am convinced that continuing to be a member of this institution in this false sense of a value system, is an act of dishonesty to members of the party and the general public. These are honest people who believe that CA practice what they profess to them, and CA presents an effective alternative to bringing transformation, development and prosperity to all and sundry in our dear Gambia.



Given therefore my inability to live what I am not as is already revealed in the conduct of the part, I wish by this letter to convey to you, the general party membership and public, of my resignation from the national executive and membership of this party.



I continue to wish you well and hope that this will trigger an honest rethink of the sense of honesty in this party for which many young people have expended energy in establishing.



May God bless you all and the bless The Gambia, our dear motherland.



Dominic Mendy



