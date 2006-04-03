Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

10896 Posts Posted - 28 Jun 2022 : 22:40:57 Taking an Oath before NA Committee is a Constitutional Requirement

By Madi Jobarteh



All citizens are required to respect and uphold the dignity of the National Assembly and its Members because they embody the collective will, power and sovereignty of the Gambia. This is why parliamentarians are called ‘honourable’ members simply because they are worthy of honour for being NAMs. This means each and every member of the National Assembly should also conduct himself and herself with dignity and honour, at all times.



In this regard, the President, Vice President and Cabinet Ministers should, beyond and above everyone else, respect and be seen to respect the National Assembly to which they are answerable according to the Constitution. Therefore, the refusal by the Minister of Works Ebrima Sillah to take an oath before a National Assembly Committee yesterday was gross misconduct that tantamount to contempt of the National Assembly as per Section 110 of the Constitution.



Minister Sillah should be reminded that both Section 109 of the Constitution and Section 101 of the Standing Orders of the National Assembly have given power to National Assembly Committees to administer an oath to anyone who appears before them.



This is the language of both sections 109 of the Constitution and 101 of the Standing Orders,



“For the purpose of effectively performing, its functions, each of the committees shall have all of the powers, rights and privileges as are vested in the High Court at a trial in respect of-



1. enforcing the attendance of witnesses and examining them on oath, affirmation or otherwise;”.



Furthermore, Section 103(7) of the Standing Orders went on to state that, “An oath or affirmation taken or made by any witness shall be administered by the Chairperson of the Committee, or by the Committee Clerk.”



It must be noted that anyone who appears before a National Assembly Committee for whatever reason, in whatever portfolio or capacity, such a person is a witness and therefore these relevant sections apply. Therefore Hon. Yaya Sanyang was completely right to request Minster Sillah to take an oath before his Committee.



It is therefore utterly concerning and totally disrespectful for a Cabinet Minister to ridicule and attack a National Assembly Member on the floor of a Committee session when the National Assembly is only seeking to enforce the law. This misbehavior perpetrated by Ebrima Sillah is setting a dangerous precedent that will make other Ministers as well as any citizen to also refuse to submit to the authority of the National Assembly. Such misconduct is therefore a direct threat to both the Constitution and the good governance of the country that must be nibbed in the bud.



The Speaker should therefore, under Section 77(4) of the Constitution, summon Minister Ebrima Sillah before the full house of the National Assembly to reprimand him severely to apologize and henceforth exercise decorum and humility when in the National Assembly and sitting before NAMs otherwise face sanctions. National Assembly Members have powers under Section 75 of the Constitution to discipline or sack any Minister for violation of the Constitution, misconduct, or underperformance including for contempt of the National Assembly.



It is high time NAMs utilize their full powers and tools in the Constitution and the Standing Orders to discipline members of the Executive. The President and his Cabinet members should be individuals who always embody and manifest respect and humility simply because they hold public office. Public office is an honour because it is an opportunity to serve one’s people who pay you for that service anyway. Therefore, there is no space for arrogance and disrespect when you are holding public office.



A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone





10896 Posts Posted - 28 Jun 2022 : 22:45:46 https://standard.gm/gambia-news/sillah-clashes-with-nam-over-refusal-to-take-oath/



Sillah clashes with NAM over refusal to take oath

JUNE 28, 2022



By Tabora Bojang



Tension erupted in the National Assembly yesterday as new works minister and UDP Latrikunda NAM exchanged barbed comments following the minister’s refusal to take an oath before the select committee on monitoring of government projects.



Ebrima Silla led a team of officials from institutions under his purview to brief deputies on the status of ongoing public projects, including OIC roads.





In his address, Yaya Sanyang, who chairs the committee, reminded the officials that they will be required to take an oath before being allowed to address his committee, saying this is in line with the Standing Orders and the Constitution.



The minister however rejected this proposal and challenged the chairman to show him a section in the Standing Orders which stated that he should take an oath before being allowed to give a statement to the committee.



“I will not allow myself to come here to have a National Assembly member forced me to do something that is not constitutional,” the minister warned.





Sillah argued that he has taken an oath when assuming office as minister which obliges him to be truthful at all times.



“My position is still very clear. I have taken an oath as a minister and when I appear before the National Assembly, I am obliged to speak the truth, so I am not going to take an oath,” Sillah charged.



NAM Sanyang, who was visibly aggrieved, replied: “Honourable Minister, you are not getting my point. I have said in my opening remarks that every head of institution who is going to address this committee should take an oath. You are not going to take an oath if you are not giving testimony but if you are going to talk here, you must take an oath and if you don’t take the oath, I will call the sergeant of arms [parliamentary officers] to come and drive you out of this building.”



But Minister Sillah angrily countered: “This guy has to check who he thinks he is! You can go ahead and call your sergeant to drag me out and let us see. You don’t have decorum and you are not mature. On what basis will I take an oath? Our role here is to help this committee exercise its oversight functions. The PS is an officer of the state who has taken an oath before his appointment takes effect, a minister so the same thing. So, you expect us to come here and take another oath just because we want to interact with the National Assembly. Show me the section in the Standing Orders that states this.”



These heated exchanges spawned a commotion, with some lawmakers and other officials coming between the two and consoling the minister.



A motion was swiftly advanced by one of the NAMs which saw proceedings pause to calm down the tension in the building.



As the minister and the officials made their way for the cooling break, the minister was heard angrily saying: “You think we are here for a joke? What are you telling us? We have worked all our lives, 40 years all over the world and you want to put doubts in us. Where do you see a minister appear before a committee giving them evidence to help them do their work and you want me to take an oath? Let me put him in his right place. He must have decorum. He must behave himself as a member of the National Assembly. And you cannot even give me proof of that oath. Do you know what you are talking about? You think this is social media?”



Chairman Sanyang, who was adamant, cited that the constitution provides the committee with all the powers, rights and privileges that are vested in the high court in respect of enforcing the attendance of witnesses, examine the witness to oath to affirmation or otherwise.



He insisted that the minister was summoned to appear as a witnesses and give a statement on the status of projects under his ministry.



