Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

10892 Posts Posted - 24 Jun 2022 : 19:40:44



“The Gambia has emptied its forests of the precious tropical timber years ago, and has placed a legal ban on timber export. Yet, the country has over the past decade been a hub for the trade or trafficking, becoming one of the biggest exporters of rosewood in Africa.” Today’s super Friday story focuses on the UN body’s suspension of The Gambia’s rosewood trade license.



https://malagen.org/investigations/un-body-suspends-gambias-rosewood-trade-license/



UN body suspends Gambia’s rosewood trade license

Malagen: JUNE 24, 2022

By Mustapha K Darboe





The UN treaty body responsible for the protection of endangered plants and animals has announced suspension of Gambia’s license for commercial trade in rosewood. The decision takes immediate effect, from the June 8 announcement.



CITES – short for Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species – cited ‘exceptional circumstances generated by the documented pervasive trade’ [in rosewood] in violations of its convention. The decision came after the Gambian authorities failed to submit evidence to show that rosewood exports from the country are legal and not detrimental to the environment.



When contacted, the CITES focal person in the country, Mawdo Jallow, said he was not in a proper state of health to comment on the issue.



A Gambian environmental activist Omar Sambou has welcomed the multilateral body’s decision though he did not spare CITES of criticisms.

“The suspension goes to reveal how The Gambia and CITES are complicit in the rosewood trade in the sub-region,” he told Malagen. “It defeats common sense that a country without rosewood and has banned logging is one of the biggest exporters of wood.”



Gambia under scrutiny after Malagen story





The Gambia has emptied its forests of the precious tropical timber years ago, and has placed a legal ban on timber export. Yet, the country has over the past decade been a hub for the trade or trafficking, becoming one of the biggest exporters of rosewood in Africa.



Faced with scrutiny over the legality of the exports, the Gambian forestry authorities and environment ministry officials had defended the commercial trade in rosewood as legal. It is timber re-export or timber on transit, they said.….. Culled from Malagen“The Gambia has emptied its forests of the precious tropical timber years ago, and has placed a legal ban on timber export. Yet, the country has over the past decade been a hub for the trade or trafficking, becoming one of the biggest exporters of rosewood in Africa.” Today’s super Friday story focuses on the UN body’s suspension of The Gambia’s rosewood trade license.The UN treaty body responsible for the protection of endangered plants and animals has announced suspension of Gambia’s license for commercial trade in rosewood. The decision takes immediate effect, from the June 8 announcement.CITES – short for Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species – cited ‘exceptional circumstances generated by the documented pervasive trade’ [in rosewood] in violations of its convention. The decision came after the Gambian authorities failed to submit evidence to show that rosewood exports from the country are legal and not detrimental to the environment.When contacted, the CITES focal person in the country, Mawdo Jallow, said he was not in a proper state of health to comment on the issue.A Gambian environmental activist Omar Sambou has welcomed the multilateral body’s decision though he did not spare CITES of criticisms.“The suspension goes to reveal how The Gambia and CITES are complicit in the rosewood trade in the sub-region,” he told Malagen. “It defeats common sense that a country without rosewood and has banned logging is one of the biggest exporters of wood.”Gambia under scrutiny after Malagen storyThe Gambia has emptied its forests of the precious tropical timber years ago, and has placed a legal ban on timber export. Yet, the country has over the past decade been a hub for the trade or trafficking, becoming one of the biggest exporters of rosewood in Africa.Faced with scrutiny over the legality of the exports, the Gambian forestry authorities and environment ministry officials had defended the commercial trade in rosewood as legal. It is timber re-export or timber on transit, they said.….. A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone toubab1020





11669 Posts Posted - 24 Jun 2022 : 22:07:25

OBSERVATIONS: on the contents of the above posting:



1) " When contacted, the CITES focal person in the country, Mawdo Jallow, said he was not in a proper state of health to comment on the issue."



2) " Faced with scrutiny over the legality of the exports, the Gambian forestry authorities and environment ministry officials had defended the commercial trade in rosewood as legal. It is timber re-export or timber on transit, they said.….."



Topic