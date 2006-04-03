Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

toubab1020





11623 Posts Posted - 27 May 2022 : 16:09:00



I hope that all employees of The Ministry Of Agriculture are made

fully aware of the CHANGED STATUS of the widely used product SNIPER

and spread the word to all they meet especially in the rural areas.

++++++++++





==========

https://standard.gm/gambia-news/sniper-insecticide-banned-in-gambia/



==========



The Hazardous Chemicals and Pesticides Control and Management Board, has announced a ban on SNIPER insecticides with immediate effect. The decision, according to a statement from the National Environment Agency, affects importation, warehousing/ stockpiling, distribution, sales and use of the product.



SNIPER is a pesticide product in wide circulation in The Gambia. The active ingredient in sniper product is Dichlorvos, an organophosphate compound, which is a banned product in most part of the world due to adverse effects they posed to human health and non-target species in the environment. The product has also never been registered by the Sahel Pesticides Committee.



According to the board, the high concentration formulation (1000 g/L) coupled with the misuse of SNIPER product has led to fatalities, forcing government to impose a moratorium on its import and use in The Gambia in the recent past.



“In view of the aforementioned, consequently, all businesses are hereby warned to cease mportation of product with immediate effect. Businesses and individuals who are in possession of stockpiles of SNIPER are hereby given a grace period of Six (6) months that is until 31st October, 2022 to get rid of their products. Businesses and individuals are being warned to make the best use of this grace period stipulated herein and any activities otherwise would be in breach of the law and therefore shall face the undesirable consequences that come with it,” the statement said.



toubab1020





11623 Posts Posted - 06 Jun 2022 : 15:16:47

==========



https://standard.gm/gambia-news/fsqa-investigates-rumoured-use-of-sniper-insecticide-on-smoked-fish/

==========





By Tabora Bojang on June 6, 2022





The director general of the Food Safety and Quality Authority has said a swift investigation will be conducted into claims of fish smokers using sniper on smoked fish.



A few weeks after government banned SNIPER, a popular insecticide, reports emerged over the weekend that fish smokers are now allegedly using the product as a preservative against insect infestation in order to prevent spoilage.



Speaking to The Standard yesterday, Mamodou Bah said the Authority is following up on the rumour with an urgent investigation and measures will be taken against anyone found wanting.



“The gravity of this report is something that needs urgent verification. It is a serious rumour and that is why we are out to allay the fears of the public and to assure them that we are going to investigate and anyone found wanting will face the consequences,” the director general warned.



He said the Authority will conduct its investigations with the NEA, Fisheries and Public Health departments to get to the bottom of it and report its findings to the public.



According to DG Bah, the use of such insecticide on food products could pose harm to the public while the people engaged may be naïve to understand the damages due to ignorance.



“Some of these things are naive. Sometimes people do things not because they are bad but they may not know the effect and harm it could do to the public. If anybody is engaged in this practice, let them stop it immediately because we are investigating and anyone who has information can call our toll-free number 1299 and we will get to them.”



