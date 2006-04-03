Author Topic Momodou





https://www.kerrfatou.com/here-is-the-list-of-president-barrows-new-cabinet/



PRESS RELEASE: PRESIDENT BARROW APPOINTS NEW CABINET



Banjul, The Gambia – Sequel to the Presidential elections of 4th December 2021 and the National Assembly elections of 9th April 2022, His Excellency Adama Barrow, the President of The Republic of The Gambia has effective Wednesday, 5th May 2022 appointed a new cabinet comprising:



1. Vice President: Mr. Alieu Badara Joof,



2. Minister of Justice: Mr. Dawda A Jallow,



3. Minister of foreign Affairs: Dr. Mamadou Tangara,



4. Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs: Mr. Seedy Keita,



5. Minister of Defence: Mr. Sering Modou Njie,



6. Minister of Interior: Mr. Siaka Sonko,



7. Minister of Tourism: Mr. Hamat N.K. Bah,



8. Minister of Lands Regional Government and Religious Affairs: Mr. Abba Sanyang,



9. Minister of Agriculture: Dr. Demba Sabally,



10. Minister of Transport, Works and Infrastructure: Ebrima Sillah,



11. Minister of Health: Dr. Amadou Lamin Samateh,



12. Minister of Basic and Secondary Educations: Mrs Claudiana Cole,



13. Minister of Gender, Children and Social Welfare: Mrs. Fatou Kinteh,



14. Minister of Petroleum and Energy: Mr. Abdoulie Jobe,



15. Minister of Fisheries and Water Resources: Musa S. Drammeh,



16. Minister of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology: Professor Pierre Gomez,



17. Minister Environment, Climate Change and Natural Resources: Mrs. Rohey Jone Manjang,



18. Minister of Youths and Sport: Mr. Bakary Badjie.



The Finance and Economic Affairs Minister Seedy Keita shall continue to oversee the Ministry of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment until the appointment of a substantive minister.



His Excellency President Barrow has decoupled the Ministry of Information and Communication Infrastructure (MOICI) into two separate ministries. Mr. Lamin Queen Jammeh is appointed Minister of Information while the Works Minister Ebrima Sillah will oversee the Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy until the appointment of a minister designate.



As part of the public sector restructuring drive, President Barrow has appointed Mrs. Salimata E.T. Touray as Secretary General and Head of the Civil Service, Mr. Mod K Ceesay as Chief of Staff and Mr. Baboucarr Ousmaila Joof as Minister in charge of Public Service, Administrative Reform, Policy Coordination and Delivery.



