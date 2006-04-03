Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

10846 Posts Posted - 02 May 2022 : 17:06:00 Public Notice! My Life is under Threat.

By Madi Jobarteh



Out of a guilty conscience and under pressure, Pres. Adama Barrow has just threatened my life on national television today Monday 2 May 2022 at State House.



I hereby put all Gambians and relevant national & international bodies on notice. My life is currently in danger, threatened by the President of the Republic Adama Barrow.



From today, the safety or destruction of my life is in the hands of the President. I consider the President’s remark as a death threat.



The President has expressed in no uncertain terms, unequivocally, precisely and directly that he wants to eliminate me because he cannot take the heat coming from my uncompromising stance in holding him and his government accountable.



He has already set a perfect but false scenario that I wish to burn down this country and therefore I should be ‘handled’. This means he has set the context and the pretext for a preemptive attack on my person.



There’s no doubt that his Government is corrupt, inept and dishonest that is dangerously undermining the peace, stability, unity and the future of The Gambia! As a cover up for his failure to respond to the urgent needs of the country, he has decided to dishonestly deflect issues by attacking a citizen and his constitutional rights.



I hereby publicly notify the National Human Rights Commission, The Gambia, The Gambia that President Barrow has expressed his intention to seize and kill my rights including my right to life, my right to personal liberty, my right to freedom of expression, and my right to political participation and my duty to hold the State accountable! These are all rights and duties entrenched in the 1997 Constitution under Chapter 4.



I wish to notify the Inspector General of Police to ensure my physical safety and security including the safety of my home and my family, as a result of a presidential threat.



I wish to put on notice the UN and foreign missions in The Gambia about this direct, unwarranted and unprovoked attach from the President of the Republic.



In due course I shall submit a formal complaint to all relevant authorities.



Meantime I shall continue to fulfill my constitutional rights and duties as a citizen of this country to defend the Constitution and the Republic to the best of my ability.



I harbour no grudge or ill will against Adama Barrow nor against any public official. What I do is to uphold and defend the Constitution in order to ensure that the rights and freedoms of all Gambians remain protected and our needs get fulfilled by the State. That’s the only reason for my advocacy.



Hence if The Gambia Government is doing the right things in upholding the Constitution and fulfilling its obligations accordingly I will have nothing to say other than to commend and encourage them, at least.



I have no doubts that while I hold the President responsible for these threats, I also hold the entire Cabinet, State House officials, his Advisors and his political surrogates and allies are all complicit in this very serious attack.



It is obvious that the President has been ill-advised and encouraged by these officials and surrogates to threaten by life, thereby undermining the President by making him to act unconstitutionally. If not, I hope to see anyone of them to distance oneself from these unconstitutional remarks and even resign in protest. Time will tell.



For The Gambia My Homeland





Denmark

10846 Posts Posted - 03 May 2022 : 09:56:07 Public Petition on the Undemocratic and Unconstitutional remarks by President Adama Barrow



Public Petition on the Undemocratic and Unconstitutional remarks by President Adama Barrow against Human Rights Activist Madi Jobarteh



As tradition demands, Banjul Muslim Elders usually call on the President immediately after the Eid prayers to consult with each other and address pertinent national issues. On this occasion on Monday 2nd April 2022, President Barrow this time around decided to attack a human rights activist Madi Jobarteh by falsely accusing him of seeking to set the country on fire because of his criticisms of the Government. The President did not specify or give any evidence of what and how Madi is setting the country on fire. He however said his Government will take a stand on Madi Jobarteh and asked everyone to be careful of the activist. He went further to condemn the media for giving platform to Madi Jobarteh.



We therefore consider the President’s remark to be very concerning as it is a direct attack on a citizen who has not violated any law or engaged in any violent activity. Madi Jobarteh is one of the foremost voices in the country advocating for public sector transparency and accountability. He is a strong democracy and good governance advocate who has taken a public stand on all issues of human rights across the country. He is a peace advocate as well as a member of our society who is dedicated to an inclusive and equal society and social justice.



The President has a duty by law to protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of all citizens. By his remarks, President Barrow is rather threatening not just the rights of Madi Jobarteh but also attacking the fundamental rights and freedoms of all citizens. His remarks tantamount to silencing citizens to prevent them from holding his Government accountable and demanding justice and accountability. Above all, Pres. Barrow is inciting violence against Madi Jobarteh as his remarks could trigger any person to unleash violence on Madi Jobarteh and his family.



All citizens and citizen groups should therefore condemn this undemocratic and unconstitutional remarks of the President by demanding the following:



1. The President should apologize to Madi Jobarteh and retract his remarks without delay.



2. The President to express his commitment to ensuring the safety and security of Madi Jobarteh and his family.



3. The President should publicly express his commitment to respect and protect fundamental human rights and freedoms, and to uphold the Constitution of the Gambia as enshrined in his oath of office.



4. The President to assure all media houses and journalists that his Government will not subject anyone to reprisal for giving platform to Madi Jobarteh and to any other Gambian.



5. The President to refrain from spreading false information and incitement to violence against any citizen, journalist, and media house.



We wish to notify all relevant domestic and international institutions that democracy is under threat in the Gambia, and which threat is coming from the President of the Republic.









