10805 Posts Posted - 30 Mar 2022 : 15:11:40 Govt introduces route licensing scheme

The Standard: MARCH 30, 2022



https://standard.gm/gambia-news/govt-introduces-route-licensing-scheme/



Press release



The Ministry of Transport, Works, and Infrastructure (MoTWI), wishes to inform all transport operators that the government of The Gambia is introducing a route licensing scheme. The main objective of introducing this important initiative is to improve the overall efficiency of the transport system in the country.



In order to ensure smooth implementation of the scheme, selected routes will be piloted. This pilot will include the following routes; Banjul  Westfield 101, Banjul  Brikama 102, Banjul  Serekunda 104, Banjul  Bakau 103, Banjul  Tippa Garage 105, Banjul  Tabokoto 106, Westfiled  Tabokoto 201, Westfiled  Banjulinding 202, Westfiled  Brikama 203, Westfiled  Coastal Road 204, Westfiled  Bakau 205, Tabokoto  Brikama 301, Lamin  Brikama 401, Brikama  Coastal Road 501, Brikama  Turntable 502, Serekunda  Tabokoto 603, Serekunda  Coastal Road 601, Serekunda  Banjulinding 604, Serekunda  Brikama 602, Serekunda  Bakau 603, Serekunda  Terminal 605.





The scheme shall apply to commercial vehicles that are licensed to carry ten (10) passengers and above. Any vehicle that plies these routes and falls under the above categories of vehicles should register for one route with the Ministrys officials who will be going around the designated destinations (Banjul, Serekunda, Bakoteh, former Tippa Garage, Brusubi, Coastal Road, and Brikama).



A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone





11556 Posts Posted - 30 Mar 2022 : 18:53:03 The general population of the area covered by this Press Relase will be very happy to see that the free for all by transport operators will now end and the long overdue regulation of this important facet of the transport industry will apply.

I look forward to reading about a dedicated and staffed department of the MoTWI specifically dedecated with emporement powers to collect fines and licencing from operators who didregard regulations.I suspect that the POLICE will be in the front line to detect offenders.

ACTION TAKEN by the executive on what has been a long standing thorn in the flesh of passengers who use this transport system in their daily lives. "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

