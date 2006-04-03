Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Password:

Save Password Forgot your Password?



All Forums

Politics Forum

Politics: Gambian politics

GPA to pay compensation. New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Author Topic toubab1020





11516 Posts Posted - 10 Mar 2022 : 13:51:56

I hope all goes well with this expansion into Half-Di properties and those who will be disposesd of their ancestrial homes and schools will not be disappointed at the length of time for payment which must be made swiftly,

It's a pity that at the moment there is no mention of maintainence and improvement issues that are long overdue.



==========

https://standard.gm/gambia-news/gpa-seals-compensation-deal-with-bakau-banjul/



==========



GPA SEALS COMPENSATION DEAL WITH BAKAU, BANJUL







By Omar Bah by March 10, 2022







The Gambia Ports Authority yesterday confirmed it has reached a compensation agreement with the Banjul Muslim Elders and the Bakau Village Development Committee over issues dealing with the port expansion project.



The much anticipated project, which will require some residents of Half-Die to cede their houses and be relocated to Bakau to create more space for the operations of the only seaport in the country, was halted following GPA’s failure to reach an agreement with the people of Bakau and the Banjul Muslim Elders for the relocation of Muslim Senior Secondary School.



However yesterday, the GPA said successful negotiations with the community of Bakau and the VDC have resulted in an agreement whereby part of the Katchically Layout will be ceded for the relocation of the Half-Die residents.



“The Half-Die residents close to the port premises whose properties have been acquired for the port expansion could now vacate the acquired area to allow for the construction of a new container terminal as one of the urgent components of the project,” the GPA said in a statement.



The GPA also explained that it has also reached an agreement with the Banjul Muslim Elders and the Board of Governors of Muslim Senior Secondary School for the acquisition of the school premises and its relocation to “a new place in Brusubi”.



The GPA said all these are part of the port expansion project as identified in the port master plan 2019-2038.



“The acquisition of these areas and their conversion into container terminals will contribute in alleviating the space constraints, improve port performance and help reduce the congestion being experienced,” the GPA statement said.



The Ports management expressed delight with the patriotism demonstrated by the Bakau Community, VDC, Alkalo and traditional owners of the Katchically Layout for helping national development. “Equally, our sincere appreciation goes to the Banjul Muslim Association, MoBSE and the Board of Governors of Muslim Senior Secondary School for their cooperation during the entire process of negotiations,” the statement concluded.



Read the full report on the port expansion project tomorrow



I hope all goes well with this expansion into Half-Di properties and those who will be disposesd of their ancestrial homes and schools will not be disappointed at the length of time for payment which must be made swiftly,It's a pity that at the moment there is no mention of maintainence and improvement issues that are long overdue.====================GPA SEALS COMPENSATION DEAL WITH BAKAU, BANJULBy Omar Bah by March 10, 2022The Gambia Ports Authority yesterday confirmed it has reached a compensation agreement with the Banjul Muslim Elders and the Bakau Village Development Committee over issues dealing with the port expansion project.The much anticipated project, which will require some residents of Half-Die to cede their houses and be relocated to Bakau to create more space for the operations of the only seaport in the country, was halted following GPA’s failure to reach an agreement with the people of Bakau and the Banjul Muslim Elders for the relocation of Muslim Senior Secondary School.However yesterday, the GPA said successful negotiations with the community of Bakau and the VDC have resulted in an agreement whereby part of the Katchically Layout will be ceded for the relocation of the Half-Die residents.“The Half-Die residents close to the port premises whose properties have been acquired for the port expansion could now vacate the acquired area to allow for the construction of a new container terminal as one of the urgent components of the project,” the GPA said in a statement.The GPA also explained that it has also reached an agreement with the Banjul Muslim Elders and the Board of Governors of Muslim Senior Secondary School for the acquisition of the school premises and its relocation to “a new place in Brusubi”.The GPA said all these are part of the port expansion project as identified in the port master plan 2019-2038.“The acquisition of these areas and their conversion into container terminals will contribute in alleviating the space constraints, improve port performance and help reduce the congestion being experienced,” the GPA statement said.The Ports management expressed delight with the patriotism demonstrated by the Bakau Community, VDC, Alkalo and traditional owners of the Katchically Layout for helping national development. “Equally, our sincere appreciation goes to the Banjul Muslim Association, MoBSE and the Board of Governors of Muslim Senior Secondary School for their cooperation during the entire process of negotiations,” the statement concluded.Read the full report on the port expansion project tomorrow "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

toubab1020





11516 Posts Posted - 11 Mar 2022 : 17:42:36

==========

https://standard.gm/gambia-news/bakau-to-get-d14-9m-compensation-from-gpa/



==========



Bakau to get D14.9M compensation from GPA



By Omar Bah on March 11, 2022



As part of a recent compensation agreement with the Gambia Ports Authority, the port’s management has revealed that Bakau will get D14.9 million.



According to the GPA MD Ousman Jobarteh, out of this sum, D9.9M will go to the occupants of the land while D5M will go to the community of Bakau for development purposes.



Jobarteh said though the land in question is state’s, the occupants should be compensated as per the Land Acquisition and Compensation Act for user rights because they have been farming on the land and realising some economic benefits.



Muslim High School



The GPA also confirmed reaching a compensation agreement of about D74 million for the relocation of Muslim Senior Secondary School to Brusubi and D24 million has already been paid as compensation for the space occupied by the GTTI Annex and classes have been relocated from there to the GTTI in Kanifing.



$80M project



Giving more details on the port expansion project, the GPA boss disclosed that his office had commissioned a master plan and ran out an international tender which was won by Royal Haskoning, a firm based in the Netherlands which has since prepared the master plan submitted in July 2019.



“The basis of the master plan was to do a demand forecast for 20 years between 2019 and 2038 alongside a business plan from 2019 to 2023 to guide the investment decisions in the immediate term. The master plan investigated location issues and also looked at relocating the port to southern coastal part of the country, identifying five locations between Bijilo and Kartong,” he said.



However, according to MD Jobarteh, the consultant recommended that there is no business case to construct a port along the coastal line in those locations after realising that it will cost $500 million to complete the project, which would have to include creating a breakwater for shelter to build the jetties.



“That is why they came to the primary recommendation that for the next twenty years, the best option is to expand the port. They identified three urgent components that were built in the business plan which is to increase the ship accommodation to create more space to handle three ships at a time, (because now we can only accommodate 2 ships at a time) expand the container storage areas and invest in port digitalisation,” he said.



In terms of value investment, MD Jobarteh added that $80 million is projected for the port expansion. He said the port jetty will be expanded towards where the ferry terminal is stationed while the terminal will be relocated to where the Karpowership is stationed.



The GPA MD said they will also purchase two new ferries to improve movement between Banjul and Barra.



Funding



According to MD Jobarteh, his office has been reliably informed that the Chinese Government had offered to fund the port expansion through a grant but the Gambia Government was instead interested in investing those funds in the Nawec transmission and distribution system.



“That is how those negotiations could not progress as desired but the other option was for the GPA to access funding through the financial capital market and we ran solicitation for offers of term sheet for commercial loans from both local and international banks and in our analysis, Africa Finance Corporation appeared to be the most responsive so we started negotiations with them up to a point in mid 2020 when the ministry of finance was required to provide confirmation for the transaction to complete,” he said.



However, according to MD Jobarteh, the ministry of finance advised that they should instead deal with overseas development financial institutions. “They advised the GPA to opt for that funding option so we started engaging the European Investment Bank and the African Development Bank and both of them expressed keen interest to fund the project. Now the EIB is interested in funding the jetty expansion while the AfDB is interested in funding the container terminal and the port’s digitalisation,” he added. ====================Bakau to get D14.9M compensation from GPABy Omar Bah on March 11, 2022As part of a recent compensation agreement with the Gambia Ports Authority, the port’s management has revealed that Bakau will get D14.9 million.According to the GPA MD Ousman Jobarteh, out of this sum, D9.9M will go to the occupants of the land while D5M will go to the community of Bakau for development purposes.Jobarteh said though the land in question is state’s, the occupants should be compensated as per the Land Acquisition and Compensation Act for user rights because they have been farming on the land and realising some economic benefits.Muslim High SchoolThe GPA also confirmed reaching a compensation agreement of about D74 million for the relocation of Muslim Senior Secondary School to Brusubi and D24 million has already been paid as compensation for the space occupied by the GTTI Annex and classes have been relocated from there to the GTTI in Kanifing.$80M projectGiving more details on the port expansion project, the GPA boss disclosed that his office had commissioned a master plan and ran out an international tender which was won by Royal Haskoning, a firm based in the Netherlands which has since prepared the master plan submitted in July 2019.“The basis of the master plan was to do a demand forecast for 20 years between 2019 and 2038 alongside a business plan from 2019 to 2023 to guide the investment decisions in the immediate term. The master plan investigated location issues and also looked at relocating the port to southern coastal part of the country, identifying five locations between Bijilo and Kartong,” he said.However, according to MD Jobarteh, the consultant recommended that there is no business case to construct a port along the coastal line in those locations after realising that it will cost $500 million to complete the project, which would have to include creating a breakwater for shelter to build the jetties.“That is why they came to the primary recommendation that for the next twenty years, the best option is to expand the port. They identified three urgent components that were built in the business plan which is to increase the ship accommodation to create more space to handle three ships at a time, (because now we can only accommodate 2 ships at a time) expand the container storage areas and invest in port digitalisation,” he said.In terms of value investment, MD Jobarteh added that $80 million is projected for the port expansion. He said the port jetty will be expanded towards where the ferry terminal is stationed while the terminal will be relocated to where the Karpowership is stationed.The GPA MD said they will also purchase two new ferries to improve movement between Banjul and Barra.FundingAccording to MD Jobarteh, his office has been reliably informed that the Chinese Government had offered to fund the port expansion through a grant but the Gambia Government was instead interested in investing those funds in the Nawec transmission and distribution system.“That is how those negotiations could not progress as desired but the other option was for the GPA to access funding through the financial capital market and we ran solicitation for offers of term sheet for commercial loans from both local and international banks and in our analysis, Africa Finance Corporation appeared to be the most responsive so we started negotiations with them up to a point in mid 2020 when the ministry of finance was required to provide confirmation for the transaction to complete,” he said.However, according to MD Jobarteh, the ministry of finance advised that they should instead deal with overseas development financial institutions. “They advised the GPA to opt for that funding option so we started engaging the European Investment Bank and the African Development Bank and both of them expressed keen interest to fund the project. Now the EIB is interested in funding the jetty expansion while the AfDB is interested in funding the container terminal and the port’s digitalisation,” he added. "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

Edited by - toubab1020 on 11 Mar 2022 17:43:17 Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Jump To: Select Forum General Forum General Forum: General discussion Politics Forum Politics: Gambian politics Draft Elections Bill, 2020 The 1970 Gambian Constitution 2020 Final Draft Constitution The 1997 Gambian Constitution Environment and sustainable development Politics: World politics Literature Poetry Forum Education Forum Gambia-L Archives from University of Washington Atlas of the Gambia Project Education History Science and Technology Forum Science and Technology Gambian Cultural Forum Gambian Culture Notes (pdf file) Cultural guide: General Cultural Forum: Humour & Satire Cultural guide: Music Soto Koto TV Network Bantaba Polls Opinion Polls Sports Forum Sports: General Sports: Gambian Football Health and Nutrition Forum Health and Nutrition Turism & Travel Forum Travel Forum Tourism: General Stone Circles of The Gambia Gambia Maps page Religion Forum Religion Forum: World Religions Announcements Announcements: Community Announcements: Gambian Websites The Gambia Resource Page Social Security & Housing Finance Corporation Gambian Online Radios & TVs - External Links The Trumpet Newspaper The Fatu Radio Network The Chronicle Seereer Radio MAMOS TV Kibaaro news and Radio Kairo News JollofNews Online Gainako Online Freedom Newspaper Online DiasporiumNews A Testing Area Testing Forum -------------------- Home Active Topics Frequently Asked Questions Member Information Search Page Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2022 Nijii This page was generated in 0.06 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer |