Author Topic toubab1020





11512 Posts Posted - 08 Mar 2022 : 10:13:11



==========

https://standard.gm/gambia-news/by-olimatou-coker-police-have-confirmed-that-10-people-died-when-two-vehicles-collided-at-faraba-on-friday-the-dead-included-the-driver-of-one-of-the-vehicles-involved-a-gele-gele-according-to-th/



==========

March 7, 2022 By Olimatou Coker



Police have confirmed that 10 people died when two vehicles collided at Faraba on Friday. The dead included the driver of one of the vehicles involved, a Gele-gele.



According to the police, preliminary investigations revealed that, a Gele-gele and a truck were all speeding from different directions around the sharp bend near Faraba when they collided.



“Currently both the driver of the truck who unlawfully permitted his unlicensed apprentice to drive the truck and the apprentice himself are in police custody helping with the investigations,” the police PRO told The Standard.



He urged drivers to observe speed limits and employ due diligence while driving and avoid permitting apprentices to drive their vehicles ====================March 7, 2022 By Olimatou CokerPolice have confirmed that 10 people died when two vehicles collided at Faraba on Friday. The dead included the driver of one of the vehicles involved, a Gele-gele.According to the police, preliminary investigations revealed that, a Gele-gele and a truck were all speeding from different directions around the sharp bend near Faraba when they collided.“Currently both the driver of the truck who unlawfully permitted his unlicensed apprentice to drive the truck and the apprentice himself are in police custody helping with the investigations,” the police PRO told The Standard.He urged drivers to observe speed limits and employ due diligence while driving and avoid permitting apprentices to drive their vehicles "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

toubab1020





11512 Posts Posted - 10 Mar 2022 : 13:57:54





==========

https://standard.gm/gambia-news/truck-driver-accused-of-rash-driving-causing-10-deaths/



==========



Truck driver accused of rash driving, causing 10 deaths





By Amadou Jadama on March 10, 2022



A young man has appeared at the Brikama Magistrates’ Court accused of causing the death of 10 people due to rash driving in Faraba last week.



Alieu Jadama, 19, is charged with a single count of rash and negligence causing death. According to the prosecutors, the accused in a rash and negligent manner caused the death of Kaddy Colley, Sulayman Sillah, Sainabou Kujabi, Alagie Jammeh, Jainaba Jammeh, Landing Jarju, Mamadou Jang Jallow, Amie Jarju, Bobo Sambou, Olimatou Jarju, Musa Tamba, Adama Jammeh and Muhammed Sillah. However, he pleaded not guilty to the accusation.



Meanwhile, senior magistrate Anna Mendy has remanded the accused at the Mile 2 Central Prisons for his own safety following the prosecutor’s claim that his life might be in danger.



“There were lot of lives lost and some family members are still angry after the incident. Also, the investigation into the matter is still ongoing,” said Inspector Kemo Y. Manneh.



The trial is expected to begin on the 23rd March. Last weekend, the police said 10 people were killed when a truck and gele-gele collided in Faraba. ====================Truck driver accused of rash driving, causing 10 deathsBy Amadou Jadama on March 10, 2022A young man has appeared at the Brikama Magistrates’ Court accused of causing the death of 10 people due to rash driving in Faraba last week.Alieu Jadama, 19, is charged with a single count of rash and negligence causing death. According to the prosecutors, the accused in a rash and negligent manner caused the death of Kaddy Colley, Sulayman Sillah, Sainabou Kujabi, Alagie Jammeh, Jainaba Jammeh, Landing Jarju, Mamadou Jang Jallow, Amie Jarju, Bobo Sambou, Olimatou Jarju, Musa Tamba, Adama Jammeh and Muhammed Sillah. However, he pleaded not guilty to the accusation.Meanwhile, senior magistrate Anna Mendy has remanded the accused at the Mile 2 Central Prisons for his own safety following the prosecutor’s claim that his life might be in danger.“There were lot of lives lost and some family members are still angry after the incident. Also, the investigation into the matter is still ongoing,” said Inspector Kemo Y. Manneh.The trial is expected to begin on the 23rd March. Last weekend, the police said 10 people were killed when a truck and gele-gele collided in Faraba. "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

Topic