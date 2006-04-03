|
Posted - 10 Mar 2022 : 13:57:54
==========
https://standard.gm/gambia-news/truck-driver-accused-of-rash-driving-causing-10-deaths/
==========
Truck driver accused of rash driving, causing 10 deaths
By Amadou Jadama on March 10, 2022
A young man has appeared at the Brikama Magistrates’ Court accused of causing the death of 10 people due to rash driving in Faraba last week.
Alieu Jadama, 19, is charged with a single count of rash and negligence causing death. According to the prosecutors, the accused in a rash and negligent manner caused the death of Kaddy Colley, Sulayman Sillah, Sainabou Kujabi, Alagie Jammeh, Jainaba Jammeh, Landing Jarju, Mamadou Jang Jallow, Amie Jarju, Bobo Sambou, Olimatou Jarju, Musa Tamba, Adama Jammeh and Muhammed Sillah. However, he pleaded not guilty to the accusation.
Meanwhile, senior magistrate Anna Mendy has remanded the accused at the Mile 2 Central Prisons for his own safety following the prosecutor’s claim that his life might be in danger.
“There were lot of lives lost and some family members are still angry after the incident. Also, the investigation into the matter is still ongoing,” said Inspector Kemo Y. Manneh.
The trial is expected to begin on the 23rd March. Last weekend, the police said 10 people were killed when a truck and gele-gele collided in Faraba.
