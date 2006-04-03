Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

https://standard.gm/gambia-news/government-updates-on-situation-of-48-gambians-in-ukraine/

Press release – Following the recent political and military tension between Ukraine and Russia, The Gambia government hereby informs the general public that the Embassy of The Gambia in Brussels is in touch with the executive of the Gambian Students Association in Ukraine. It has been informed by the mission in Brussels that about 48 Gambian nationals are currently in Ukraine, mostly students, and this number is expected to increase.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, has launched diplomatic engagements with Morocco and Nigeria on possible evacuation plans and possibilities of providing consular and humanitarian assistance to Gambians in Ukraine.



Similar diplomatic démarches are going on with European Union member states bordering Ukraine. Having due regard to the safety of our nationals, an evacuation plan has been put in place and Gambians in Ukraine are already following the referred plan.



The Gambia government is doing everything possible to ensure the safety of its citizens and calls on Gambians in Ukraine to follow the safety instructions of the Ukrainian authorities under the circumstances and remain in touch with our embassy in Brussels.



Families of Gambians in Ukraine are also urged to remain calm as government does the necessary to provide all the necessary assistance.



The following hotline is available for easy access to information by Gambians in Ukraine as well as their families in The Gambia:



toubab1020





11501 Posts Posted - 03 Mar 2022 : 00:04:55



https://standard.gm/gambia-news/32-gambians-evacuated-from-ukraine/



https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/32-gambians-evacuated-from-ukraine

32 Gambians evacuated from Ukraine



Mar 2, 2022, 1:44 PM





The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad through The Gambian mission in Brussels has successfully evacuated 32 Gambians from the conflict in Ukraine, according to a news release.



“Twenty-two (22) are in Poland, Eight (8) in Slovakia, 1 in Romania with his Ukrainian wife and child and 1 in Budapest, Hungary.”



“The Government of the Gambia through the Mission in Brussels has arranged for hotel lodgings in all the above listed countries for the evacuated Gambians and provided them with a means of subsistence. This offer has been accepted by the Gambians except a few who prefer to make private arrangements. This offer of assistance will nonetheless be placed at their disposal whenever requested.”



“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs further wishes to inform families of the evacuated Gambians and the general public that the Government will facilitate the return of the evacuated Gambians back home. This information has been communicated to all concerned. However, the decision to return to The Gambia or make alternative arrangements is an individual prerogative which shall be respected by the Embassy and, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. This offer shall only be provided to those who request for it.”



“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, wishes to assure the public that the operation to effectively evacuate the rest of our citizens in Ukraine is still ongoing and the Embassy officials on the ground in the Polish Ukrainian border as well as in Brussels continue to communicate, guide and facilitate the movement and safe passage of Gambian citizens in Ukraine. This process will continue until the last known Gambian is evacuated.”



“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been informed of the valuable assistance received from the Governments of the Republic of Poland, the Republic of Slovakia, the Kingdom of Morocco, and the Federal Republic of Nigeria through their diplomatic representations in Brussels, Poland and Ukraine. On behalf of the Government of the Republic of The Gambia, the Ministry extends its utmost gratitude to these brotherly countries for the assistance rendered to the Team in Brussels.”

