Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Password:

Save Password Forgot your Password?



All Forums

Politics Forum

Politics: Gambian politics

Senegalese Soldiers clash with MFDC inside Gambia New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

10729 Posts Posted - 25 Jan 2022 : 13:34:40 ECOMIG CONFIRMS FATALITIES IN CLASH WITH MFDC



The Standard: JANUARY 25, 2022



By Omar Bah

https://standard.gm/gambia-news/ecomig-confirms-fatalities-in-clash-with-mfdc/



The West African troops in The Gambia, Ecomig has confirmed the death of at least two people, a Senegalese soldier and a suspected member of the separatist MFDC rebels in Southern Senegal, after a brief exchange of gunfire near the border in Foni. Unconfirmed sources said the figure could be higher.



Yesterday, residents reported hearing heavy gunfire around Ballen in Foni Kansala not far from the Casamance border. Some accounts on social media said Senegalese contingent of Ecomig allegedly attempted to confiscate a truck carrying logs from Casamance leading to the fracas after Senegalese forces reportedly pursued the driver who fled across the border to seek sanctuary.





However, when contacted for comments, the Ecomig Spokesperson, Major Alfred Marteye, said: “The Senegalese Ecomig contingent was on regular patrol and when they got to Ballen around Bajagarr area where they were fired upon by the rebels. So the patrol team returned fire and in the process, one of the rebels died and his weapon was retrieved and then on the part of the Ecomig soldiers, we registered one causality.”



“When that happened, we immediately reinforced our troops in Ballen and currently, the area is calm and we will ensure that the locals in the area are safe. We want to assure the residents we will do everything possible to make sure that they are safe,” he told The Standard.



Sources in the area said there is heavy military presence of both Ecomig and Gambian soldiers in Kampanti and Kappa while scores of families from Ballen, Funtang and Gikess ran to seek refuge at Kampanti.





The Standard contacted The Gambia government spokesman about the incident who said he did not know anything about it at the time. The local National Assembly Member Amul Nyassi who visited the area to access the situation promised to get back to us but did not do so until press time.



Suspected rebels kill ECOMIG soldier in Foni shooting

Jan 25, 2022, 10:52

By: Sulayman Waan

https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/suspected-rebels-kill-ecomig-soldier-in-foni-shooting



The spokesperson of ECOMIG in The Gambia, Alfred Marteye, has confirmed that suspected rebels have killed one ECOMIG soldier – Senegalese Contingent after a clash.





“I can confirm on the rebel side that one rebel was shot and his gun was retrieved. We also got causality and that means the person died,” the ECOMIG spokesperson told The Point exclusively.



He said the armed confrontation happened when the ECOMIG Forces under the Senegalese Contingent went to patrol around the Fonis in the West Coast Region to ensure security in the area; but suddenly went under attack by gunmen suspected to be rebels in Foni.





He, however, dismissed speculations that the Senegalese Forces were trying to confiscate logs from a log smuggler, who was transporting logs from Casamance to The Gambia.



He said the Senegalese Contingent was patrolling the Foni Sub-region to ensure peace in the territory.



In early 2017, The Gambia experienced the first democratic change of leadership since independence, ending 22 years of authoritarian rule of former president Yahya Jammeh.



After weeks of political stalemate following presidential elections on 1 December 2016, on January 19 2017, on the first day of his term, President Adama Barrow was inaugurated while in temporary exile in The Gambian Embassy in Senegal; at the time incumbent president Jammeh refused to accept electoral defeat.



However, domestic and international political pressure combined with the threat of military action by an Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) mission in The Gambia (ECOMIG) finally prompted Jammeh to leave the country, paving the way for the return of President Barrow on 26 January 2017.



The ECOMIG mandate was extended by ECOWAS Heads of States at various times. The Mission comprises 1000 troops from Senegal (750), Nigeria (200) and Ghana (50) - of which 125 are gendarmerie. The West African troops in The Gambia, Ecomig has confirmed the death of at least two people, a Senegalese soldier and a suspected member of the separatist MFDC rebels in Southern Senegal, after a brief exchange of gunfire near the border in Foni. Unconfirmed sources said the figure could be higher.Yesterday, residents reported hearing heavy gunfire around Ballen in Foni Kansala not far from the Casamance border. Some accounts on social media said Senegalese contingent of Ecomig allegedly attempted to confiscate a truck carrying logs from Casamance leading to the fracas after Senegalese forces reportedly pursued the driver who fled across the border to seek sanctuary.However, when contacted for comments, the Ecomig Spokesperson, Major Alfred Marteye, said: “The Senegalese Ecomig contingent was on regular patrol and when they got to Ballen around Bajagarr area where they were fired upon by the rebels. So the patrol team returned fire and in the process, one of the rebels died and his weapon was retrieved and then on the part of the Ecomig soldiers, we registered one causality.”“When that happened, we immediately reinforced our troops in Ballen and currently, the area is calm and we will ensure that the locals in the area are safe. We want to assure the residents we will do everything possible to make sure that they are safe,” he told The Standard.Sources in the area said there is heavy military presence of both Ecomig and Gambian soldiers in Kampanti and Kappa while scores of families from Ballen, Funtang and Gikess ran to seek refuge at Kampanti.The Standard contacted The Gambia government spokesman about the incident who said he did not know anything about it at the time. The local National Assembly Member Amul Nyassi who visited the area to access the situation promised to get back to us but did not do so until press time.The spokesperson of ECOMIG in The Gambia, Alfred Marteye, has confirmed that suspected rebels have killed one ECOMIG soldier – Senegalese Contingent after a clash.“I can confirm on the rebel side that one rebel was shot and his gun was retrieved. We also got causality and that means the person died,” the ECOMIG spokesperson told The Point exclusively.He said the armed confrontation happened when the ECOMIG Forces under the Senegalese Contingent went to patrol around the Fonis in the West Coast Region to ensure security in the area; but suddenly went under attack by gunmen suspected to be rebels in Foni.He, however, dismissed speculations that the Senegalese Forces were trying to confiscate logs from a log smuggler, who was transporting logs from Casamance to The Gambia.He said the Senegalese Contingent was patrolling the Foni Sub-region to ensure peace in the territory.In early 2017, The Gambia experienced the first democratic change of leadership since independence, ending 22 years of authoritarian rule of former president Yahya Jammeh.After weeks of political stalemate following presidential elections on 1 December 2016, on January 19 2017, on the first day of his term, President Adama Barrow was inaugurated while in temporary exile in The Gambian Embassy in Senegal; at the time incumbent president Jammeh refused to accept electoral defeat.However, domestic and international political pressure combined with the threat of military action by an Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) mission in The Gambia (ECOMIG) finally prompted Jammeh to leave the country, paving the way for the return of President Barrow on 26 January 2017.The ECOMIG mandate was extended by ECOWAS Heads of States at various times. The Mission comprises 1000 troops from Senegal (750), Nigeria (200) and Ghana (50) - of which 125 are gendarmerie. A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Momodou





Denmark

10729 Posts Posted - 25 Jan 2022 : 17:26:06 ECOMIG and Senegalese contingent

By Sidi Sanneh



The PRESS RELEASE in question concerning the death resulting in confrontation between a Senegalese contingent and MFDC rebels was issued by the Directorate of Information and Public Relations of the Senegalese Armed Forces Ministry and not ECOMIG contingent. If the incident were purely and exclusively an ECOMIG operation, release would have been one press release issued by ECOMIG regardless of the nationality of the soldier killed because they are operating under one umbrella.



It would, therefore, be in order to demand clarification from our government that would provide clear and unambiguous answers to the following : Do we have a hybrid force comprising of an ECOMIG component (minus Sénégal) and, if so, why was this format adopted instead of a unified force ( ECOMIG) under a unified command AND a free-standing Senegalese forces under Senegalese command brought into being through bilateral protocol?



I hope the Barrow government will provide details of the military arrangements between The Gambia and Sénégal and what are the modalities of operational command and control issues.



We hope government’s response will be issued by the Ministry of Defense and not the Ministry of Information because of the serious nature of issue at hand that has grave and broad national security implications.



Sidi Sanneh



### A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Jump To: Select Forum General Forum General Forum: General discussion Politics Forum Politics: Gambian politics Draft Elections Bill, 2020 The 1970 Gambian Constitution 2020 Final Draft Constitution The 1997 Gambian Constitution Environment and sustainable development Politics: World politics Literature Poetry Forum Education Forum Gambia-L Archives from University of Washington Atlas of the Gambia Project Education History Science and Technology Forum Science and Technology Gambian Cultural Forum Gambian Culture Notes (pdf file) Cultural guide: General Cultural Forum: Humour & Satire Cultural guide: Music Soto Koto TV Network Bantaba Polls Opinion Polls Sports Forum Sports: General Sports: Gambian Football Health and Nutrition Forum Health and Nutrition Turism & Travel Forum Travel Forum Tourism: General Stone Circles of The Gambia Gambia Maps page Religion Forum Religion Forum: World Religions Announcements Announcements: Community Announcements: Gambian Websites The Gambia Resource Page Social Security & Housing Finance Corporation Gambian Online Radios & TVs - External Links The Trumpet Newspaper The Fatu Radio Network The Chronicle Seereer Radio MAMOS TV Kibaaro news and Radio Kairo News JollofNews Online Gainako Online Freedom Newspaper Online DiasporiumNews A Testing Area Testing Forum -------------------- Home Active Topics Frequently Asked Questions Member Information Search Page Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2021 Nijii This page was generated in 0.05 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer |