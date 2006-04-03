Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Password:

Save Password Forgot your Password?



All Forums

Sports Forum

Sports: Gambian Football

Gambia beat Guinea to storm quarterfinals New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

10725 Posts Posted - 24 Jan 2022 : 20:19:16 Gambia beat Guinea to storm quarterfinals in historic fete

Monday, Jan 24, 2022 06:37 PM





https://www.cafonline.com/total-africa-cup-of-nations/news/gambia-beat-guinea-to-storm-quarterfinals-in-historic-fete



Gambia Celebrates during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Finals Last 16 match between Guinea and Gambia (2)



Musa Barrow’s strike in the second half gave Gambia a historic 1-0 win over Guinea to qualify for the quarterfinals of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations at the Stade Omnisports de Bafoussam on Monday.



The Scorpions continue to send shockwaves in their debut appearance at the Africa Cup of Nations and are without a loss in the competition so far.

Martinez Jose Kante of Guinea challenged by Sulayman Marreh of Gambia during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Finals Last 16 match between Guinea and Gambia (2)

The Syli Nationale were without influential skipper Naby Keita who is serving a suspension while Gambia made some last minute changes to their original starting line up after three players Ibou Touray together with Noah Sonko and Saidy Janko, pulled out of the match due to illness.



Modou Barrow and Musa Barrow were expected to be in involved in the attack for the Scorpions and try to get the goals.



The were very few clear cut chances in the first half .Guinea had a half chance right at the start of the half. Mohamed Bayo could not connect well with the ball as it fell to him in the six yard area from a corner. His attempted shot was way to high.

Martinez Jose Kante of Guinea challenged by Sulayman Marreh of Gambia during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Finals Last 16 match between Guinea and Gambia

Musa Barrow came close moments later with a left footed strike from range stinging the gloves of Guinea goalkeeper Aly Keita.



Guinea also came close just before halftime with Mohamed Bayo seeing his shot go straight into the palms of Gambia keeper Baboucarr Gaye.

It was 0-0 at half time.



The second period was identical to the first with both sides trying to fashion an opening.

Gambia Celebrates during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Finals Last 16 match between



Guinea and Gambia



Gambia suffered an injury blow with their star player Ablie Jallow being withdrawn from the field of play. He was replaced by Ebrima Colley.

The two coaches were desperately hoping to wrap up the match in regulation time to avoid extra time and penalties.



But it was the Scorpions who drew first blood 20 minutes from time with Musa Barrow who found space in the Guinea defense to calmly slot the ball past keeper Aly Keita.

The Scorpions were reduced to 10 men with a few minutes left on the clock Yusupha Njie receiving a second yellow for a bad foul. Guinea also were reduced to 10 men with Ibrahima Sory Conté receiving his matching orders.



Gambia held on to claim anther stunning victory to progress to the quarterfinals. Gambia Celebrates during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Finals Last 16 match between Guinea and Gambia (2)Musa Barrow’s strike in the second half gave Gambia a historic 1-0 win over Guinea to qualify for the quarterfinals of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations at the Stade Omnisports de Bafoussam on Monday.The Scorpions continue to send shockwaves in their debut appearance at the Africa Cup of Nations and are without a loss in the competition so far.Martinez Jose Kante of Guinea challenged by Sulayman Marreh of Gambia during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Finals Last 16 match between Guinea and Gambia (2)The Syli Nationale were without influential skipper Naby Keita who is serving a suspension while Gambia made some last minute changes to their original starting line up after three players Ibou Touray together with Noah Sonko and Saidy Janko, pulled out of the match due to illness.Modou Barrow and Musa Barrow were expected to be in involved in the attack for the Scorpions and try to get the goals.The were very few clear cut chances in the first half .Guinea had a half chance right at the start of the half. Mohamed Bayo could not connect well with the ball as it fell to him in the six yard area from a corner. His attempted shot was way to high.Martinez Jose Kante of Guinea challenged by Sulayman Marreh of Gambia during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Finals Last 16 match between Guinea and GambiaMusa Barrow came close moments later with a left footed strike from range stinging the gloves of Guinea goalkeeper Aly Keita.Guinea also came close just before halftime with Mohamed Bayo seeing his shot go straight into the palms of Gambia keeper Baboucarr Gaye.It was 0-0 at half time.The second period was identical to the first with both sides trying to fashion an opening.Gambia Celebrates during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Finals Last 16 match betweenGuinea and GambiaGambia suffered an injury blow with their star player Ablie Jallow being withdrawn from the field of play. He was replaced by Ebrima Colley.The two coaches were desperately hoping to wrap up the match in regulation time to avoid extra time and penalties.But it was the Scorpions who drew first blood 20 minutes from time with Musa Barrow who found space in the Guinea defense to calmly slot the ball past keeper Aly Keita.The Scorpions were reduced to 10 men with a few minutes left on the clock Yusupha Njie receiving a second yellow for a bad foul. Guinea also were reduced to 10 men with Ibrahima Sory Conté receiving his matching orders.Gambia held on to claim anther stunning victory to progress to the quarterfinals. A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Momodou





Denmark

10725 Posts Posted - 24 Jan 2022 : 21:54:11



https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/60019583





Debutants The Gambia booked their place in the quarter-finals at the Africa Cup of Nations as Musa Barrow's goal gave them a famous 1-0 victory over Guinea.



Bologna forward Barrow collected a pass and slotted past Aly Keita from the centre of the box in the 71st minute.



Defender Ibrahima Conte had an equaliser ruled out for offside before The Gambia's Yusupha Njie was sent off.



Guinea struck the post in injury time before another shot was tipped onto the crossbar by Baboucarr Gaye.



It was a stunning save by Gaye to keep out the powerful strike by Jose Kante, which came immediately after Conte had rattled the left-hand upright from a narrow angle.



Even then, Guinea forward Morgan Guilavogui latched onto the rebound off the bar and had his follow-up attempt blocked by Pa Modou Jagne.



Kante headed over from the resulting corner and the Scorpions, the lowest-ranked side at the tournament, held on to win as Guinea centre-back Conte was also dismissed in injury time for a second booking.



The Gambia, who are 150th in the world, will now face either hosts Cameroon or fellow debutants Comoros in the last eight on Saturday.



Scorpions continue remarkable run



The Gambia went unbeaten through the group stage, beating Mauritania and 2004 champions Tunisia, and Tom Saintfiet's side pulled off another giant-killing in Bafoussam.



They had few clear-cut openings, with their best chance in the first half coming when Barrow stung the palms of Keita with a long-range strike.



The Scorpions were at times careless in possession, gifting Mohamed Bayo a sight at goal just after the half-hour mark, but the striker had his shot blocked by James Gomez before Gaye smothered Bayo's follow-up.



In the second half, defender Omar Colley denied Guinea midfielder Ilaix Moriba with a well-timed challenge shortly after Kante had sent a header over.



Yusupha Bobb set up the winner with a fine pass to Barrow, but the debutants survived a nervy and frantic finale after substitute Njie was sent off with three minutes left following two harsh cautions.



The Gambia's lowly position in the world rankings is underlined by the fact they began their Nations Cup qualifying campaign in the preliminary round, where they needed penalties to beat Djibouti back in October 2019.



But the Scorpions showed steely determination to extend their run in Cameroon with another historic result. BBC Online: MON 24 JAN 2022AFRICA CUP OF NATIONS - ROUND OF 16Debutants The Gambia booked their place in the quarter-finals at the Africa Cup of Nations as Musa Barrow's goal gave them a famous 1-0 victory over Guinea.Bologna forward Barrow collected a pass and slotted past Aly Keita from the centre of the box in the 71st minute.Defender Ibrahima Conte had an equaliser ruled out for offside before The Gambia's Yusupha Njie was sent off.Guinea struck the post in injury time before another shot was tipped onto the crossbar by Baboucarr Gaye.It was a stunning save by Gaye to keep out the powerful strike by Jose Kante, which came immediately after Conte had rattled the left-hand upright from a narrow angle.Even then, Guinea forward Morgan Guilavogui latched onto the rebound off the bar and had his follow-up attempt blocked by Pa Modou Jagne.Kante headed over from the resulting corner and the Scorpions, the lowest-ranked side at the tournament, held on to win as Guinea centre-back Conte was also dismissed in injury time for a second booking.The Gambia, who are 150th in the world, will now face either hosts Cameroon or fellow debutants Comoros in the last eight on Saturday.Scorpions continue remarkable runThe Gambia went unbeaten through the group stage, beating Mauritania and 2004 champions Tunisia, and Tom Saintfiet's side pulled off another giant-killing in Bafoussam.They had few clear-cut openings, with their best chance in the first half coming when Barrow stung the palms of Keita with a long-range strike.The Scorpions were at times careless in possession, gifting Mohamed Bayo a sight at goal just after the half-hour mark, but the striker had his shot blocked by James Gomez before Gaye smothered Bayo's follow-up.In the second half, defender Omar Colley denied Guinea midfielder Ilaix Moriba with a well-timed challenge shortly after Kante had sent a header over.Yusupha Bobb set up the winner with a fine pass to Barrow, but the debutants survived a nervy and frantic finale after substitute Njie was sent off with three minutes left following two harsh cautions.The Gambia's lowly position in the world rankings is underlined by the fact they began their Nations Cup qualifying campaign in the preliminary round, where they needed penalties to beat Djibouti back in October 2019.But the Scorpions showed steely determination to extend their run in Cameroon with another historic result. A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Jump To: Select Forum General Forum General Forum: General discussion Politics Forum Politics: Gambian politics Draft Elections Bill, 2020 The 1970 Gambian Constitution 2020 Final Draft Constitution The 1997 Gambian Constitution Environment and sustainable development Politics: World politics Literature Poetry Forum Education Forum Gambia-L Archives from University of Washington Atlas of the Gambia Project Education History Science and Technology Forum Science and Technology Gambian Cultural Forum Gambian Culture Notes (pdf file) Cultural guide: General Cultural Forum: Humour & Satire Cultural guide: Music Soto Koto TV Network Bantaba Polls Opinion Polls Sports Forum Sports: General Sports: Gambian Football Health and Nutrition Forum Health and Nutrition Turism & Travel Forum Travel Forum Tourism: General Stone Circles of The Gambia Gambia Maps page Religion Forum Religion Forum: World Religions Announcements Announcements: Community Announcements: Gambian Websites The Gambia Resource Page Social Security & Housing Finance Corporation Gambian Online Radios & TVs - External Links The Trumpet Newspaper The Fatu Radio Network The Chronicle Seereer Radio MAMOS TV Kibaaro news and Radio Kairo News JollofNews Online Gainako Online Freedom Newspaper Online DiasporiumNews A Testing Area Testing Forum -------------------- Home Active Topics Frequently Asked Questions Member Information Search Page Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2021 Nijii This page was generated in 0.03 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer |