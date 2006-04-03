Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Password:

Save Password Forgot your Password?



All Forums

General Forum

General Forum: General discussion

Road safety in Gambia. New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Author Topic toubab1020





11480 Posts Posted - 22 Jan 2022 : 10:09:16



==========

https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/editorial/road-crashes-are-the-biggest-safety-challenge-for-youths



RELATED TOPIC:



https://www.gambia.dk/forums/topic.asp?TOPIC_ID=18024



=========



Road crashes are the biggest safety challenge for youths!



Jan 18, 2022, 11:59 AM



Road safety is a critical development priority for many developing countries. Countries in the region must work together if they are to achieve the goal of halving road crash deaths by 2030.







Road traffic crashes and deaths are routine occurrences around the world, especially in lower- and middle-income countries (LMIC). Every day, thousands of youths lose their lives in road accidents.



Among 1.35 million road traffic deaths every year (which may be reflective of COVID-19 related deaths) over 30 percent fall under the age of 25. Likewise, road crashes remain the single biggest killer and injury burden to young people aged 15-29 , which amounts to more than the deaths caused by HIV/AIDS and Malaria.

==========RELATED TOPIC:=========Road crashes are the biggest safety challenge for youths!Jan 18, 2022, 11:59 AMRoad safety is a critical development priority for many developing countries. Countries in the region must work together if they are to achieve the goal of halving road crash deaths by 2030.Road traffic crashes and deaths are routine occurrences around the world, especially in lower- and middle-income countries (LMIC). Every day, thousands of youths lose their lives in road accidents.Among 1.35 million road traffic deaths every year (which may be reflective of COVID-19 related deaths) over 30 percent fall under the age of 25. Likewise, road crashes remain the single biggest killer and injury burden to young people aged 15-29 , which amounts to more than the deaths caused by HIV/AIDS and Malaria. "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

toubab1020





11480 Posts Posted - 11 Feb 2022 : 11:32:35

++++++++++





==========

https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/coastal-security-ceo-calls-for-serious-road-reforms

==========

#Headlines



Feb 10, 2022, 1:46 PM | Article By: Cherno Omar Bobb



Seedy Sheriff Ceesay, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Coastal Security and Coastal Enterprise has called for fundamental road reforms in the country to curb the unending road accidents.



Mr. Ceesay who recently spearheaded a campaign to look at how our traffic or our roads are managed added that, what they uncovered is horrific and unexpected in the 21st century in a country like The Gambia.



The Gambia is rated 4th in the world for road accident and Ceesay said the Road Traffic Act must be amended and an authority for Drivers and Vehicles Licensing Agency set up.



The last few months has seen serious increase in road fatality with loss of many lives, and CEO Ceesay stated that Gambian roads are designed very poorly with poor road signs which contribute to road accidents.



He further said that in the past couple of years, almost everyone has lost a family member or friend, or has someone disabled or in serious condition due to road accidents in the country.



He added that obstruction also results in many accidents but hardly are drivers penalised for obstructions.



Ceesay said that every road must have furniture? and therefore called on the National Road Authority (NRA) to take it upon themselves to solve problems of places where frequent road accidents take place.



“It is only in The Gambia lately where enforcers of our traffic are the same people issuing driver’s license,” he also said, noting that, such should be stopped.



According to him, we must have a body wholly responsible for issuing drivers licence as well as have an MOT system in The Gambia. The MOT test is an annual test of vehicle safety, roadworthiness aspects and exhaust emissions required).



He observed that most vehicles in The Gambia are not roadworthy because they have mechanical faults which also contribute to road accidents.



He enjoined the NRA to re-organise the roads, saying: “The way our roads are set up is a recipe for disaster.”



“You can drive 100 miles in The Gambia and hardly see a road sign which is very bad,” he further said, adding that speed bumps are also constructed at wrong places.



He highlighted that nobody is safe in the country as our roads kill more people than HIV/AIDS, Malaria and hypertension.



He also pointed out the indiscipline on our roads, saying failure for discipline must be penalised. “People must lose their licence and reprimand for their actions. You can lose your licence by court today and in the next hour you can get your licence somewhere else,” he said.



“The issuance of licence must be controlled and checked”, he went on, saying we must have a system that is to monitor the affairs of our licence and vehicles.



He also called on people especially institutions to take responsibility for how they hire and recruit drivers, saying the job must be given to qualified individuals because they are not only carrying the vehicles precious lives in them.



He also said that the country needs accident investigators. “If we control our licence and do the right thing we will save lives and those lives can be ours.”

MORE PRESSURE FOR ACTION INSTEAD OF TALK TALK !!++++++++++====================#HeadlinesFeb 10, 2022, 1:46 PM | Article By: Cherno Omar BobbSeedy Sheriff Ceesay, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Coastal Security and Coastal Enterprise has called for fundamental road reforms in the country to curb the unending road accidents.Mr. Ceesay who recently spearheaded a campaign to look at how our traffic or our roads are managed added that, what they uncovered is horrific and unexpected in the 21st century in a country like The Gambia.The Gambia is rated 4th in the world for road accident and Ceesay said the Road Traffic Act must be amended and an authority for Drivers and Vehicles Licensing Agency set up.The last few months has seen serious increase in road fatality with loss of many lives, and CEO Ceesay stated that Gambian roads are designed very poorly with poor road signs which contribute to road accidents.He further said that in the past couple of years, almost everyone has lost a family member or friend, or has someone disabled or in serious condition due to road accidents in the country.He added that obstruction also results in many accidents but hardly are drivers penalised for obstructions.Ceesay said that every road must have furniture? and therefore called on the National Road Authority (NRA) to take it upon themselves to solve problems of places where frequent road accidents take place.“It is only in The Gambia lately where enforcers of our traffic are the same people issuing driver’s license,” he also said, noting that, such should be stopped.According to him, we must have a body wholly responsible for issuing drivers licence as well as have an MOT system in The Gambia. The MOT test is an annual test of vehicle safety, roadworthiness aspects and exhaust emissions required).He observed that most vehicles in The Gambia are not roadworthy because they have mechanical faults which also contribute to road accidents.He enjoined the NRA to re-organise the roads, saying: “The way our roads are set up is a recipe for disaster.”“You can drive 100 miles in The Gambia and hardly see a road sign which is very bad,” he further said, adding that speed bumps are also constructed at wrong places.He highlighted that nobody is safe in the country as our roads kill more people than HIV/AIDS, Malaria and hypertension.He also pointed out the indiscipline on our roads, saying failure for discipline must be penalised. “People must lose their licence and reprimand for their actions. You can lose your licence by court today and in the next hour you can get your licence somewhere else,” he said.“The issuance of licence must be controlled and checked”, he went on, saying we must have a system that is to monitor the affairs of our licence and vehicles.He also called on people especially institutions to take responsibility for how they hire and recruit drivers, saying the job must be given to qualified individuals because they are not only carrying the vehicles precious lives in them.He also said that the country needs accident investigators. “If we control our licence and do the right thing we will save lives and those lives can be ours.” "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Jump To: Select Forum General Forum General Forum: General discussion Politics Forum Politics: Gambian politics Draft Elections Bill, 2020 The 1970 Gambian Constitution 2020 Final Draft Constitution The 1997 Gambian Constitution Environment and sustainable development Politics: World politics Literature Poetry Forum Education Forum Gambia-L Archives from University of Washington Atlas of the Gambia Project Education History Science and Technology Forum Science and Technology Gambian Cultural Forum Gambian Culture Notes (pdf file) Cultural guide: General Cultural Forum: Humour & Satire Cultural guide: Music Soto Koto TV Network Bantaba Polls Opinion Polls Sports Forum Sports: General Sports: Gambian Football Health and Nutrition Forum Health and Nutrition Turism & Travel Forum Travel Forum Tourism: General Stone Circles of The Gambia Gambia Maps page Religion Forum Religion Forum: World Religions Announcements Announcements: Community Announcements: Gambian Websites The Gambia Resource Page Social Security & Housing Finance Corporation Gambian Online Radios & TVs - External Links The Trumpet Newspaper The Fatu Radio Network The Chronicle Seereer Radio MAMOS TV Kibaaro news and Radio Kairo News JollofNews Online Gainako Online Freedom Newspaper Online DiasporiumNews A Testing Area Testing Forum -------------------- Home Active Topics Frequently Asked Questions Member Information Search Page Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2022 Nijii This page was generated in 0.03 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer |