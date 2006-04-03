Author Topic Momodou





President Barrow Constitutes a Caretaker Cabinet



State House,

Banjul,

20th January 2022



The public is hereby informed that His Excellency the President of the Republic of The Gambia, Adama Barrow has with effect from today, 20th January 2022 constituted a caretaker Cabinet until further notice.



The caretaker Cabinet consists of all immediate past Cabinet Ministers who will continue to hold the same portfolio.



As required by the Constitution, the caretaker Cabinet will be sworn in on Thursday, 27th January 2022 at the State House in Banjul.



Rejoinder:



The Office of the President wishes to clarify that His Excellency, President Adama Barrow, has retained his immediate past Cabinet on a transitional basis pending the formation of a New Cabinet in due course.



Please be informed that the use of the phrase “caretaker Cabinet” is not consistent with the Constitution of The Gambia, hence this rejoinder.



Consequently, in line with the Constitution Section 71 (1) and cap (3) Members of the Cabinet will be sworn in on Thursday, 27th January 2022 at the State House in Banjul.