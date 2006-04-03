Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Gambia mourns two journalists

Momodou





Denmark

10705 Posts Posted - 18 Jan 2022 : 14:31:45



Gambia mourns two journalists

The Point: Jan 18, 2022

By: Adama Tine

https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/gambia-mourns-two-journalists





The Gambian media is mourning the demise of two of its colleagues, Pa Modou Faal, Musa Ndow and one Kawsu Bayo, a staff of the Ministry of Health, who passed away on the wee hours of Monday in a car crash.



The fatal accident, which occurred at Tonyataba village in the Lower River Region, claimed the lives of three people.



Pa Modou Fall and Musa Ndow were both staff of the defunct Daily Observer Newspaper, which was shut down in 2017 on charges of tax evasion.





In an interview with The Point Newspaper, Co-publisher Pap Saine said: “Pa Modou Faal, was a great contributor to the development of the media in The Gambia by covering sports and health related matters.”



According to him, he worked with him for nine years and within those years, he showed utmost commitment and dedication to the profession.



He added that Pa Modou Faal was a great personality who had a very good public relations with the people which gained him lots of friends all over the country. “He was a pious man with so much respect for people especially for the elderly which is very rare for the younger generation.”



The media fraternity, he added, will always remember him and likewise Musa Ndow, a young and vibrant journalist who had so much passion for the job. “The lost of the two is a big blow to the media fraternity. May their souls rest in perfect peace.”





Speaking to this medium, the former minister of Information, Demba .A. Jawo said: “I am quite shocked when I heard the sudden death of Pa Modou Faal and his colleague Musa Ndow in a car accident.”



“Pa Modou, in particular was such a polite young man who was a friend to everyone. I was personally very close to him since the time he was a young reporter. He had always consulted with me and sought my advice on a number of things he intended to undertake,” he noted.



“I remember at one time when he felt threatened by the former regime, he came to stay with me in Dakar for a while until he was comfortable to return to The Gambia,” he revealed.



“I wish to extend my condolences to his family and friends as well as The Gambia Press Union in which he was quite active.



May his soul rest in perfect peace.”



Aisha Davies, director of Information, speaking to this medium expressed her pain over the lost of the two, saying that: “I’m shocked. We were together at our staff picnic last Saturday 14 January.”



“Pa Modou exuded respect, humility, kindness and humanity. He was among the first corps of Information Officers appointed by the department and was posted the Ministry of Health.”



“He was hard working and made great contributions in the advancement of the department. He will be greatly missed and everyone at the department is saddened by his death.”



The party leader of the Citizens Alliance, Dr. Ismaila Ceesay, tweeted that: “the shocking news of the death of journalists Pa Modou Faal and Musa Ndow, and health worker Kawsu Bayo in a car crash is devastating.



The Gambian media is mourning the demise of two of its colleagues, Pa Modou Faal, Musa Ndow and one Kawsu Bayo, a staff of the Ministry of Health, who passed away on the wee hours of Monday in a car crash.

The fatal accident, which occurred at Tonyataba village in the Lower River Region, claimed the lives of three people.

Pa Modou Fall and Musa Ndow were both staff of the defunct Daily Observer Newspaper, which was shut down in 2017 on charges of tax evasion.

In an interview with The Point Newspaper, Co-publisher Pap Saine said: "Pa Modou Faal, was a great contributor to the development of the media in The Gambia by covering sports and health related matters."

According to him, he worked with him for nine years and within those years, he showed utmost commitment and dedication to the profession.

He added that Pa Modou Faal was a great personality who had a very good public relations with the people which gained him lots of friends all over the country. "He was a pious man with so much respect for people especially for the elderly which is very rare for the younger generation."

The media fraternity, he added, will always remember him and likewise Musa Ndow, a young and vibrant journalist who had so much passion for the job. "The lost of the two is a big blow to the media fraternity. May their souls rest in perfect peace."

Speaking to this medium, the former minister of Information, Demba .A. Jawo said: "I am quite shocked when I heard the sudden death of Pa Modou Faal and his colleague Musa Ndow in a car accident."

"Pa Modou, in particular was such a polite young man who was a friend to everyone. I was personally very close to him since the time he was a young reporter. He had always consulted with me and sought my advice on a number of things he intended to undertake," he noted.

"I remember at one time when he felt threatened by the former regime, he came to stay with me in Dakar for a while until he was comfortable to return to The Gambia," he revealed.

"I wish to extend my condolences to his family and friends as well as The Gambia Press Union in which he was quite active.

May his soul rest in perfect peace."

Aisha Davies, director of Information, speaking to this medium expressed her pain over the lost of the two, saying that: "I'm shocked. We were together at our staff picnic last Saturday 14 January."

"Pa Modou exuded respect, humility, kindness and humanity. He was among the first corps of Information Officers appointed by the department and was posted the Ministry of Health."

"He was hard working and made great contributions in the advancement of the department. He will be greatly missed and everyone at the department is saddened by his death."

The party leader of the Citizens Alliance, Dr. Ismaila Ceesay, tweeted that: "the shocking news of the death of journalists Pa Modou Faal and Musa Ndow, and health worker Kawsu Bayo in a car crash is devastating.

"This is irreparable loss to their families & the nation. May Allah grant them Jannah & give their families the heart to bear this tragic loss."





Denmark

Denmark

10705 Posts Posted - 18 Jan 2022 : 14:36:51



The Standard: JANUARY 18, 2022



By Omar Bah

https://standard.gm/gambia-news/2-gambian-journalists-killed-in-car-crash/







Pa Modou Faal and Musa Ndow (all journalists), working as communication officers at the Ministry of Health, have been confirmed dead in a fatal car crash on Sunday.



One Kawsu Bayo, a Ministry of Health official, died too. The three officials were on their way from Soma to Banjul.



Faal was a senior executive member of the Gambia Press Union, who later joined the Ministry of Health with Musa Ndow as press and communications officer.



According to sources from the Ministry of Health, they were coming from a four-day health education mission in Soma, Lower River Region. The driver and another communications officer Salifu Touray survived the fatal accident, suffering minor injuries.



Mr Faal was laid to rest at his residence in Lamin while Mr Ndow will be laid to rest today.



Condolences



Reacting to the tragic news, the GPU president Muhammed MS Bah, said: “This is devastating news to hear the demise of our two colleagues and brothers. Pa Modou served the GPU in several boards. I pray to Allah to grant them Jannah.”



Former Minister of Information, Demba Ali Jawo wrote: “I am particularly devastated by Pa Modou’s death who was very close to me. He had a lot of respect for me and he consulted with me about anything he was embarking on. May their gentle souls rest in perfect peace”.



Madi Jobarteh also wrote on Facebook: “I have known Pa Modou for the past 20 years as a journalist, friend and brother. For the past two decades, Pa Modou gave me utmost regard and respect. He only called me ‘Koto’. I cannot remember Pa Modou calling me by name. This man was the embodiment of respect, humility and kindness.”



Sanna Camara, a journalist who worked with Pa Modou Faal at the defunct Independent Newspaper, wrote: “Koto (as we all fondly called him) provided his shoulder as comfort to so many of us who faced troubles in the media to cry on. He was a good listener and true professional who loved this profession with everything he had.



Pa Modou Faal and Musa Ndow (all journalists), working as communication officers at the Ministry of Health, have been confirmed dead in a fatal car crash on Sunday.

One Kawsu Bayo, a Ministry of Health official, died too. The three officials were on their way from Soma to Banjul.

Faal was a senior executive member of the Gambia Press Union, who later joined the Ministry of Health with Musa Ndow as press and communications officer.

According to sources from the Ministry of Health, they were coming from a four-day health education mission in Soma, Lower River Region. The driver and another communications officer Salifu Touray survived the fatal accident, suffering minor injuries.

Mr Faal was laid to rest at his residence in Lamin while Mr Ndow will be laid to rest today.

Condolences

Reacting to the tragic news, the GPU president Muhammed MS Bah, said: "This is devastating news to hear the demise of our two colleagues and brothers. Pa Modou served the GPU in several boards. I pray to Allah to grant them Jannah."

Former Minister of Information, Demba Ali Jawo wrote: "I am particularly devastated by Pa Modou's death who was very close to me. He had a lot of respect for me and he consulted with me about anything he was embarking on. May their gentle souls rest in perfect peace".

Madi Jobarteh also wrote on Facebook: "I have known Pa Modou for the past 20 years as a journalist, friend and brother. For the past two decades, Pa Modou gave me utmost regard and respect. He only called me 'Koto'. I cannot remember Pa Modou calling me by name. This man was the embodiment of respect, humility and kindness."

Sanna Camara, a journalist who worked with Pa Modou Faal at the defunct Independent Newspaper, wrote: "Koto (as we all fondly called him) provided his shoulder as comfort to so many of us who faced troubles in the media to cry on. He was a good listener and true professional who loved this profession with everything he had.

"I came to know Musa Ndow in late 2009 when we began undergoing two-year Professional Reporters Program at the GPU. Although we did not work together in the same paper, I found him to be a respectful young man who was driven to learn and practice the trade in the best way possible."

