10669 Posts Posted - 28 Dec 2021 : 17:06:05 After The Court Case; Time For Genuine Reconciliation

By Demba A. Jawo



Congratulations to President-elect Adama Barrow for being indirectly confirmed by the Supreme Court as winner of the presidential elections, and hard luck to Ousainou Darboe and the United Democratic Party for having their challenge to the results dismissed on a technicality.



Now that the case is over, it is time for both sides to take steps to achieve genuine reconciliation between the two bitter rivals; Adama Barrow and his political God-father, Ousainou Darboe, in order to give the President-elect the chance to concentrate on forming his next government, as well as for the UDP and other opposition parties to plan for the legislative elections, which are just as important.



Where should the reconciliation start? As far as I am concerned, it should begin with Mr. Darboe calling President Barriw to congratulate him on his victory. Also, President Barrow should reciprocate by not only commiserating with Mr. Darboe on his loss but even going further to forgive the UDP the D100,000 costs imposed by the Supreme Court. That would definitely be a very good start for genuine reconciliation between a father and son.



With the TRRC report emphasizing on reconciliation, there is no better example of that than between two of the bitterest political rivals in this country today.





11417 Posts Posted - 30 Dec 2021 : 13:32:59

Well Mr Darbow,how will you respond ?



++++++++++



Well Mr Darbow,how will you respond ?

