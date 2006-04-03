Author Topic Momodou





Posted - 26 Dec 2021 : 16:39:13 Ex-President Jammeh Support Staff Return Home



The Gambia Armed Forces confirmed the return of security and support staff of President Jammeh from Equatorial Guinea.



Among the 13 strong team is the former Commander of the State Guards, General Saul Badgie.



Posted - 29 Dec 2021 : 12:18:55 Gen. Saul Badjie, top other GAF officials return from exile

The Point: Dec 28, 2021

By: Momodou Jawo

https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/gen-saul-badjie-top-other-gaf-officials-return-from-exile







"They have all returned home safe and sound and right now they have been lodged and necessary administrative procedures are being followed. We are currently doing the administrative things in order to tell us what to do next. What is important here is to tell people that they are not received as people that pose a threat or the like." Lieutenant General Saul Badjie, former commander of the Republican National Guards and senior other officials of The Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) who went on self-exile with former President Yahya Jammeh to Equatorial Guinea have returned.General Badjie and 15 others including civilians and two children returned over the weekend. They are currently lodged by the Gambian authorities as they are being processed.General Badjie and other GAF personnel who were offering close protection to ex-President Yahya Jammeh went with him to Equatorial Guinea following his shock defeat in the 2016 presidential election to Adama Barrow.It could be recalled that former Brigadier General Ansumana Tamba and Brigadier General Umpa Mendy who also went with Yahya Jammeh to Equatorial Guinea returned to the country in 2018.However, they were immediately arrested by Gambian security personnel upon their arrival from exile. They went through the Court-martial and later got free.Army spokesperson, Captain Malick Sanyang, has confirmed the arrival of Gen. Saul Badjie and 14 others, saying: "General Saul Badjie and other GAF officials who are part of the 15 people that returned from exile are currently being processed by Gambians authorities.""They have all returned home safe and sound and right now they have been lodged and necessary administrative procedures are being followed. We are currently doing the administrative things in order to tell us what to do next. What is important here is to tell people that they are not received as people that pose a threat or the like."





Posted - 29 Dec 2021 : 15:20:16 Saul Badjie, others return from exile

The Standard: DECEMBER 29, 2021

https://standard.gm/saul-badjie-others-return-from-exile0/



The spokesperson of the Gambia Armed Forces, Captain Malick Sanyang, yesterday confirmed that nearly a dozen personal security details of former president Yahya Jammeh have returned home and currently going through administrative processes.The returning personnel included the former powerful state guard commander Saul Badjie, implicated in several crimes by the TRRC.In another development, a joint National Security Unit handling their matter issued a statement confirming the return of the former Jammeh bodyguards. It named the following people as those who have returned:1. Lieutenant General Sulayman Badjie2. Lieutenant Colonel Wandifa Barrow3. Lieutenant Colonel Amadou Joof4. Major Landing Tamba5. Lieutenant Kaddy Colley6. Warrant Officer Class I Musa Badjie7. Sergeant Nyassi Lamin8. Sergeant Jarju Landing9. Sergeant Jammeh Lamin LB10. Almameh Kujabi11. Mariatou Jammeh12. Awa Jammeh13. Aramata Camara14. Two childrenThe statement further revealed that five years on or thereabout, these returnees voluntarily made their intentions of returning to their motherland known and wished for arrangements to be made to facilitate their return."Considering the long duration of absence from their families and loved ones, the Government of The Gambia listened and heard their plea, and promised to look into the best modalities employable to ensure an orderly, as well as a befitting re-unification with their families."Subsequently, having ascertained their intention to return voluntarily, the Government through the appropriate diplomatic channels engaged the Government of Equatorial Guinea to facilitate their movement."In the Gambia, meanwhile, Office of the National Security Advisor charged a dedicated team of security services to ensure a suitable way of receiving, as well as processing them orderly in order to allow them reunite with their families."While the necessary administrative processes have begun, in order to satisfy all security concerns, we once again welcome the returnees back to The Gambia as fellow citizens."However, we urge them to continue to be law-abiding as demonstrated since their arrival back to The Gambia," the statement added.