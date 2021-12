Author Topic toubab1020





https://foroyaa.net/what-tonnage-of-groundnuts-is-produced-this-year/



QUESTION OF THE DAY



Rainfall this year has been inconsistent, characterized by heavy down pours and long dry spells. The long dry spells seem to have had its toll on the yields of Gambian farmers which will impact on not only the earnings of farmers but export earnings and GDP.



Foroyaa will collect available data from the authorities that indicate the total production of groundnuts this year compared to last year.

https://foroyaa.net/ggc-explains-attack-on-secco-says-money-stolen-not-significant/



Surley ANY theft is significant ?



