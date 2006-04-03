Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
Momodou



Posted - 24 Dec 2021 :  17:28:43
Download pdf documents including TRRC final report

https://www.moj.gm/downloads

TRRC Final Report

- Volume 1: Compendium Part A

- Volume 1: Compendium Part B

- Volume 2 :Soldiers With A Difference: The Armed Forces Provisions Ruling Council (AFPRC) Junta

- Volume 3: November 11th 1994 Coup Attempt

- Volume 4: The Unlawful Killing of Ousman Koro Ceesay (Former Minister of Finance and Trade)

- Volume 5: Attack on Religious Freedoms - Attack on Road Users

- Volume 6: April 10 & 11 Student Demonstrations

- Volume 7: Attack on the Media and Freedom of Expression - Attack on Political Opponents

- Volume 8: The Junglers (Unlawful Killings, Tortures and Other Human Rights Violations

- Volume 9: President's Alternative Treatment Program

- Volume 10: Sexual and Gender-Based Violence

- Volume 11: 2009 Witch-Hunt Exercise

- Volume 12: The Killing of West African Migrants - Enforced Disappearances

- Volume 13: Institutional Hearings: National Intelligence Agency (NIA)

- Volume 14: Institutional Hearings: The Gambia Prison Services

- Volume 15: Institutional Hearings: Justice Sector Entities

- Volume 16: Reparations & Reconciliation

- Portraits of Witnesses

Momodou



Posted - 25 Dec 2021 :  10:01:16
Commentary by Dr. Karamba Touray

A grateful nation and all people of conscience thanks and congratulates the entire team of the TRRC for a thorough accounting of a terrible 22year period that was the bloody and merciless reign of Yahya Jammeh. They have through hard work, dedication and professionalism investigated and established an accurate historical record of what happened and those who bear the most responsibilities. Those indicted by the report are by no means the only guilty culprits who willfully and shamelessly aided and abetted the murder , torture , rape and unrestricted oppression and plunder of The Gambia and its people . They include unrepentant so called Islamic scholars who cynically and with forethought and malice tasked themselves the public duty of validating and vindicating the conduct of Yahya Jammeh and insisting that he was worthy of the highest accolades Islam can confer on a righteous leader . The list of conspirators not indicted by this report include those who willingly and before Allah provided enthusiastic political support to a man they knew or had to know was murdering , torturing and otherwise oppressing their fellow countrymen , their neighbors and in some instances their own relatives . They traded their humanity for momentary benefits , empty promises , vanity and deliberately ignored the terrible excesses of a cruel regime.
The crimes committed were heinous , deliberate and widespread. The indicted culprits must be held fully accountable . Those who aided and abetted the tragedy of the Jammeh rule may not carry the legal burden of a commission indictment but history condemns them for their role in the oppression of the innocent and plunder of our nation . Finally as believers , we affirm that Allah is the ultimate judge of all and He is a just adjudicator of the actions everyone of His creations for all acts of commission and omission .
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone
