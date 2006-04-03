Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
Momodou



Denmark
10633 Posts
Posted - 13 Dec 2021 :  16:35:03
Gambia opposition files legal challenge to election result
Reuters: December 13, 2021
By Pap Saine

BANJUL, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The runner-up in Gambia's election, Ousainou Darboe, has launched a legal challenge to President Adama Barrow's victory, his party said on Monday

Barrow won the Dec. 4 poll with 53% of the vote, well ahead of Darboe who got about 28%. The election was the first in 27 years without despotic former president Yahya Jammeh and was seen as a test of the tiny West African nation's fragile democracy.

The day after the poll, Darboe and two other candidates said they did not accept the results because the vote count took longer than expected, and because of alleged problems at polling stations.

They have yet to provide any evidence of wrongdoing.

"After our executive meeting on Friday with our lawyers we have decided to file a petition today at the Supreme Court," Almamy Taal, spokesman for Darboe's United Democratic party (UDP), told the press.

Taal did not set out the grounds of the complaint...

read more at: https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/gambia-opposition-files-legal-challenge-election-result-2021-12-13
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone

kiwi

Sweden
643 Posts
Posted - 13 Dec 2021 :  16:58:55
Were there no international observers monitoring the election?
kiwi
