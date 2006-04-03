Bantaba in Cyberspace
kiwi

Sweden
639 Posts
Posted - 03 Dec 2021 :  16:48:37
Tomorrow is "The Day" , election day when Gambians elect a president. Let it pass withouth interruptions, in peace and with dignity.

What about those ECOWAS forces reguested to enter before the election day? I hope they are not there because they are not needed.

Gambians are proud of their ethnic groups and traditions (as they should be) but they are also known to live in co-existence with any group. Though most Gambians are muslims, they also accept christians.
I am sure, Gambians can live in co-existence and peace even with people having different political views.
Yes, there have been atrocities, but everyone knows who is behind them.
I pray for a peaceful election day when nobody will be harmed.

Within a few days, the result will be announced.

Momodou



Denmark
10624 Posts
Posted - 03 Dec 2021 :  19:38:06
Thank you, ameen.

So far, there has not been any significant issues between the opposing parties.
For the first time I am witnessing elections in The Gambia since the 1970s.
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone
