By Bruce Asemota August 3, 2020



A fire outbreak at the Brikama central market yesterday destroyed about 47 shops or canteens dealing in cooking utensils, second hand clothing, plastics, food, tailoring and some warehouses for petty traders.



According to eyewitnesses, the fire started around 5:30 am on Sunday.

It has not yet been officially explained how it started but people familiar with the area said it might have been caused by an electric spark from a nearby pole which often sparks fire intermittently whenever there are heavy winds in the area.



The chief executive officer, Brikama Area Council, Modou Jonga disclosed that the multi-sector committee which was set up to investigate the earlier fire incident in May has been tasked to investigate this particular one too and come up with recommendations to avoid a recurrence.



He appealed to individuals, government and philanthropists to come to the aid of the victims.

“Whilst we continue to investigate the cause of the fire, we wish to assure that we are in solidarity with them [victims] in this difficult period,” he concluded.





