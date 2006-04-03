Author Topic toubab1020





11948 Posts Posted - 14 Jan 2020 : 21:46:40 ,later this year there were none at all in major towns,the foot doctor would travel from place to place to ply his trade,but could usually be contacted by mobile phone

Most foot doctors I have come across travelled to Gambia from Niger or Mali,and are an African version of a Podiatrist,the current word for what the people from UK used to call a Chriopodist.



Any stories about these foot Doctors Dear Reader ?



I can't remember reading or hearing about them anywhere.





11948 Posts Posted - 15 Jan 2020 : 11:06:10 Foot Drs did exist in Gambia I assure you and they knew their business very well it maybe that as telephone buyers are now required to provide proof of who they are to sellers of mobile phones and SIM cards when buying a phone or sim card.

Within the past 3 weeks I have had the pleasure of having my toe tails cut and thinned by these excellent Chiropodists or to use the American name Podiatrist Hmmmmm....Any way enough of that, years ago these Foot Doctors used to visit Gambia and ply their expertise in the open air at markets and other plublic places most came from Mali and used razor blades and scissors in their work ,because of changes in the world covid 19 and inflated prices of fuel they did not come to Gambia.

.On my latest visit I was lucky enough to see a Foot Doctor working on the feet of a of a shopkeeper in SerreKunda this young man I found out originated from Niger and not Mali and used many different shapes of scissors which he Stored on the fingers of his left hand,after he had finished the Shopkeepers feet he proceeded to Cut polish thin and trim both of my feet...SUPER JOB costing D50 for both feet BARGAIN.

