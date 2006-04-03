Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

11396 Posts Posted - 01 Nov 2019 : 17:55:03

====================================================

November 1, 2019

by Mafugi Ceesay



The managing director of National Water and Electricity Company, Alpha Robinson Tuesday informed the Public Enterprises Committee (PEC) of the National Assembly that as an institution, Nawec been damaged for over 50 years.

The institution has failed to present their activity and financial statements for 2017 and 2018 to the assembly as required.



MD Robinson further explained that the challenges facing Nawec come in many ways.”We are challenged in terms of capacity, having the right people who can do the job as required in the right way and to do it when it is required,” he said, adding that Nawec has both institutional and governance problem.



Halifa Sallah, the chairman of the committee adjourned the session and reminded Nawec to go back and examine their challenges of the pending reports of 2017, 2018 and 2019.

For his part, Crispin Grey-Johnson, vice chairman of Nawec board of directors said they are new in the management and have inherited a lot of difficulties. He said the last time the board was invited by the PEC to a discussion, it was confirmed that there were huge backlogs which the new board is trying to address.



“We can assure you that we can come back within the next month with the activity report and financial report of 2017. The constraint we have in respect of 2018 is that the external auditors have other commitments which makes it hard for them to deliver to us this year. They have assured us that they will be able to do sure early 2020. So we crave your indulgence to give us more time for the 2018 activity and financial reports to be prepared and properly audited for submission to PEC.”



toubab1020

11396 Posts Posted - 22 Oct 2021 : 21:37:30





11396 Posts Posted - 22 Oct 2021 : 21:37:30



++++++++++



https://standard.gm/nawec-to-shut-down-cash-power-vending-to-install-new-billing-software/



October 21, 2021





By Tabora Bojang on October 21, 2021



The National Water and Electricity Company is set to launch its new billing system to promote “efficiency and transparency” in its service delivery throughout The Gambia.



The new IMS platform will go live by Monday October 25th to be preceded by a two-day shut down period starting this Saturday, during which cashpower and other vending services will be halted.



Speaking at a press conference yesterday, Nawec senior ICT manager Ebrima Sawaneh said the new billing system will decentralise Nawec’s overall service provision and avail services and opportunities to its customers that were previously available only at the Nawec headquarters.



He explained that the two-day shut down will only restrict cashpower purchases and not the availability of electricity.



“This will allow us to migrate the current data to the new system and therefore all vending will stop. Going forward, we will now move on decentralising our services to the various branches. Most of the activities that were only available at the headquarters will now be available at all nearest branches.”



“Going forward, they [third parties] will charge you for the sale of the token and the transaction fee will be provided on the receipt,” he added.



He further disclosed that Nawec is discussing with over 10 third parties interested in taking part in the vending, but he declined to give any names, saying there is a process that they are going through after which names will be published.



The senior ICT manager however stated that the new system will not apply to customers using meters with seven digits because they are “old metre models which the new system does not accept.”



“Those metres which are seven digits long will not be migrated into the new system. Those are the old metre models and Nawec has identified them and we have started the process of changing all of them,” Sawaneh explained.



Asked why these meters were not all changed before the introduction of the new system, he said: “Ideally, that is what Nawec wants to do. We want to make sure we change the meter before we will bring the system but it was delayed.”



“We are now automating our manual systems. Our transmission and distribution system and financial systems are now going to be integrated into the commercial system. Calls made to our 1669 call centre will be recorded into an incident management system and it will be tracked and followed and feedback will be provided. There will also be a business intelligence system that will track the demography of queries. This is to improve our overall productivity, efficiency and transparency.”



toubab1020





11396 Posts Posted - 23 Oct 2021 : 12:11:08



"Mr. Sawaneh said the old electrical meters will be gradually updated and they will be incorporated in to the new system as soon as they are done with updating them. He said the new system will not only ease their job, but will contribute to transparency and fair play to all their customers."



++++++++++++



============

https://foroyaa.net/nawec-to-suspend-commercial-activities-for-two-days/



============



By Nelson Manneh on October 21, 2021



The National Water and Electricity Company (NAWEC) limited has informed the press that their institution will suspend all commercial activities starting on Saturday 23rd October 2021 and resume business on Monday 25th October 2021.



The Senior Information and Communication Officer of NAWEC, Ebrima Sawneh, on Wednesday 20th October 2021 informed journalists that they want to change the company’s commercial system from its ordinary status to a new system called the Integrated Management System.



He said the new system will bring NAWEC’s services to the doorstep of their customers, especially when it comes to buying cash power and payment of bills.



“We are going to totally stop the old system and we will completely transfer all our commercial activities to the new system,” he said.



Sawaneh said the suspension of their commercial activities for the two days will not affect the flow of water and electricity.



Edited by - toubab1020 on 23 Oct 2021 12:14:53 Momodou





Denmark

10566 Posts Posted - 25 Oct 2021 : 15:23:54 PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT

NAWEC informs the general public that the migration to the new IMS system has been successful and customers are currently receiving services.

However, a few hitches and delays are being experienced in some of the cashoffices. All efforts are being made to address the upcoming issues and our esteem customers are assured that all will be resolved before the end of day today. We urge customers to avoid going to purchase cashpower unless absolutely necessary.

We thank you for your understanding and cooperation.



Source: NAWEC A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone toubab1020





11396 Posts Posted - 25 Oct 2021 : 20:57:00



Isatou, be careful when you blow the candle out before we go to sleep,I really miss that electricity now Isatou, be careful when you blow the candle out before we go to sleep,I really miss that electricity now "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

Edited by - toubab1020 on 25 Oct 2021 21:01:30 toubab1020





11396 Posts Posted - 12 Nov 2021 : 12:05:37

+++++++++++

"Pierre Silva, the Public Relations Officer of the National Water and Electricity Company (NAWEC) couldn’t be reached for comments at the time of going to the press."





==========

https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/acute-water-shortage-hits-wellingara-bantaba



==========



#Headlines



Nov 11, 2021, 2:09 PM | Article By: Momodou Jawo



Acute water shortage hits Wellingara Bantaba



Nov 11, 2021, 2:09 PM | Article By: Momodou Jawo

The community of Wellingara Bantaba near Latrikunda in the Kombo North, West Coast Region, has been hit with acute water shortage as residents of the area travel about 200 meters to get water from boreholes. According to some, the water they get from the boreholes is not even fit for drinking.



They have expressed concern about what people in the community face with when it comes to accessing clean and potable drinking water. The community have on several occasions called for government’s intervention in addressing the water shortage in the area but to no avail.



The community further claimed that NAWEC installed a water tank in the area which was helping them with water at a time when the coronavirus cases were increasing in the country. However, they claimed that officials who were bringing water for that tank have stopped; citing that it was a contract and the contract had expired, so they are no longer bringing water to the area with a view to helping inhabitants of the area.



The tanks that were stationed by NAWEC during the height of the covid-19 pandemic were World Bank (WB) funded project aimed to opportune beneficiaries uninterrupted water supply that they can use to curb the COVID-19 pandemic



The alkalo of Wellingara, Saikou Ndure, during the President’s last Meet the People’s Tour was quoted as saying: “The lack of water in my community is among the top issues affecting inhabitants. Sometimes you have to wait for four hours or even more hours before one gets water.”



Pap Jeng, a welder in the area, who spoke to our reporter in an interview said: “Our biggest problem in the area is the lack of water. The tank that was installed around my workshop was helping us so much. However, it has now stopped and now we are not having water. This is really disturbing us so much. The place where we now get water for drinking is too far. You can have water from the boreholes and perform ablution. However, if you want to have water for drinking you have to go to the shop and buy water,” he said.



“We want the government to help us and address this issue, so that the entire community can have water. In fact, most of the compounds in the area have NAWEC taps, but unfortunately, water is not running out in those taps. I have 17 years in the area and since I came to the area, the issue of water shortage has always been an issue. Sometimes we have to go to the shop and buy water for drinking until at a time when you are closing from work. Again, what surprises us is that NAWEC officials sometimes bring bills to us even if we are not getting water.”



“The community of Wellingara Bantaba have been encountering acute water shortage for the past years. The water that we even get from the boreholes around the area is not nice. We only use that water for laundering and taking showers,” says Isatou Jawo.



“In fact, even yesterday we had to go and beg people for water. We have a tap in our compound, but for the past three years we have not had water.”



“We use 20 liters of gallons to fetch water from the compounds that have boreholes which are even very far from our community. Normally we do get this water during nights which is not safe for us and it’s not even good for our health considering the distance where we get this water. We are calling on the government, individuals, companies and philanthropists to come to our aid and help us.”



Jomma Sanneh, a woman in her 60s said: “I am an old woman now. All these days I am drinking water from the boreholes which is not nice. The government definitely needs to address the water shortage in the area.”



Assan Mbaye, a resident of the area, equally called for support, claiming that inhabitants of the area have faced acute water shortage for the past four to five years.



Pierre Silva, the Public Relations Officer of the National Water and Electricity Company (NAWEC) couldn’t be reached for comments at the time of going to the press.

