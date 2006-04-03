Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Password:

Save Password Forgot your Password?



All Forums

Politics Forum

Environment and sustainable development

SEWAGE in Fishmarket. New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Author Topic toubab1020





11510 Posts Posted - 17 Jul 2019 : 16:35:33

In my opinion this is..........:



a disaster that is just waiting to happen with containgious desease just waiting to break out among the general population resulting in the DEATH of people.I am afraid to write I told you so .

The matter is URGENT.





++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Wednesday, July 17, 2019



Fish vendors at the Brikama Ice Plant Fish Market have lamented the poor condition of the market’s sewerage facility, saying it’s always hard for the passing of waste water from the market to the drainage.



In an interview with The Point, many vendors at the market revealed series of difficulties they are encountering anytime the market is inundated with waste water as a result of its poor drainage system.



Kaddy Sambou, a vendor at the market, said they have difficulties in selling their commodities whenever the market sewerage facility starts flooding, adding that most of their customers find it hard to have access to the market.



She explained that anytime the market is flooded with waste water which makes it difficult to sell in such an environment, they would mobilise each other to clean the entire place to allow the flow of waste water before embarking on any activity of selling their goods.



“The main problem we are facing here every day as vendors who sell at the fish market is the issue of poor sewerage system which does not allow the free flow of waste water from the market,” she said.



“We have to mobilise each other as vendors to clean the place any time the market is flooded with waste water due to the poor condition of the sewerage facility.”



Mam Fatty, the vice president of the Fish Marker Vendors’ Association has also lamented on the poor sewerage facility of the market, while pointing out the bad condition of the way the sewerage facility was constructed.



“The only difficulty we are facing at the moment in the fish market is the poor drainage system of the market, which she said, is as a result of lack of proper drainage system surrounding the fish market.



“So we are appealing to the government to provided us with a septic water tank in order to absorb waste water from the drainage any time it is full to capacity,” she suggested.

Author: Yusupha Jobe



http://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/article/fish-vendors-at-brikama-market-decry-poor-condition This outrage MUST be fixed at the first opportunity,unhygenic conditions at a place that supplies food for human consumption cannot be tolerated.I have visited this location several times to shop,never when the rains are in season it is true ,even in normal times there is standing water on the ground (the components of which are unknown) some vendors are selling off the ground, not in the standing water it is true shoppers are negociatind the crampt condition walkways where there is standing water and who is to say that such water does not splash on the vendors produce ?In my opinion this is..........:++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++Wednesday, July 17, 2019Fish vendors at the Brikama Ice Plant Fish Market have lamented the poor condition of the market’s sewerage facility, saying it’s always hard for the passing of waste water from the market to the drainage.In an interview with The Point, many vendors at the market revealed series of difficulties they are encountering anytime the market is inundated with waste water as a result of its poor drainage system.Kaddy Sambou, a vendor at the market, said they have difficulties in selling their commodities whenever the market sewerage facility starts flooding, adding that most of their customers find it hard to have access to the market.She explained that anytime the market is flooded with waste water which makes it difficult to sell in such an environment, they would mobilise each other to clean the entire place to allow the flow of waste water before embarking on any activity of selling their goods.“The main problem we are facing here every day as vendors who sell at the fish market is the issue of poor sewerage system which does not allow the free flow of waste water from the market,” she said.“We have to mobilise each other as vendors to clean the place any time the market is flooded with waste water due to the poor condition of the sewerage facility.”Mam Fatty, the vice president of the Fish Marker Vendors’ Association has also lamented on the poor sewerage facility of the market, while pointing out the bad condition of the way the sewerage facility was constructed.“The only difficulty we are facing at the moment in the fish market is the poor drainage system of the market, which she said, is as a result of lack of proper drainage system surrounding the fish market.“So we are appealing to the government to provided us with a septic water tank in order to absorb waste water from the drainage any time it is full to capacity,” she suggested.Author: Yusupha Jobe "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

Edited by - toubab1020 on 17 Jul 2019 16:41:30 toubab1020





11510 Posts Posted - 14 Sep 2019 : 21:55:16



Youth advocacy organisation; 3ppleB, Wednesday embarked on a cleaning exercise at the Brikama market.



Chief executive officer Muhammed Darboe said they believe that for people to live a healthy life, they must live within a clean environment and that was why they conducted the cleansing exercise. “Our aim is to go beyond cleansing the streets of Brikama but also contribute in national development initiatives. After the cleansing exercise, we plan to visit the hospital and orphanages.”



Public relations officer, Bakary Cham said after their fundraising events, they decided to give back to their community by cleaning the Brikama market, saying during rainy seasons, the market is always dirty and that is not healthy. “We should not leave everything to government to do, rather we the youths should also come out and do something to help in nation development.”



Sarjo Joof, a phone credit seller at the Brikama market said they are thankful to the group for coming out in their large numbers to clean the market.



Alagie Jabbi, a tailor said if such youth groups are many, the future will be bright because it is rare to see youths doing such amazing work. “I’m encouraging all the youths to start something because The Gambia belongs to us and we should develop it for ourselves.”

Author: Marie Louise N Sanyang



http://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/article/3ppleb-cleans-brikama-market Friday, September 13, 2019Youth advocacy organisation; 3ppleB, Wednesday embarked on a cleaning exercise at the Brikama market.Chief executive officer Muhammed Darboe said they believe that for people to live a healthy life, they must live within a clean environment and that was why they conducted the cleansing exercise. “Our aim is to go beyond cleansing the streets of Brikama but also contribute in national development initiatives. After the cleansing exercise, we plan to visit the hospital and orphanages.”Public relations officer, Bakary Cham said after their fundraising events, they decided to give back to their community by cleaning the Brikama market, saying during rainy seasons, the market is always dirty and that is not healthy. “We should not leave everything to government to do, rather we the youths should also come out and do something to help in nation development.”Sarjo Joof, a phone credit seller at the Brikama market said they are thankful to the group for coming out in their large numbers to clean the market.Alagie Jabbi, a tailor said if such youth groups are many, the future will be bright because it is rare to see youths doing such amazing work. “I’m encouraging all the youths to start something because The Gambia belongs to us and we should develop it for ourselves.”Author: Marie Louise N Sanyang "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

Edited by - toubab1020 on 14 Sep 2019 21:56:18 toubab1020





11510 Posts Posted - 07 Jan 2020 : 23:26:15



The management of Brikama Fish Market has yesterday called on the government to provide them with a septic tank to facilitate the management of wastewater.



According to them, the fish market has existed for about ten years and the management of the market has been grappling with the problem of waste management.



Abdoulie Touray, the supervisor of the fish market said there is no septic tank in the fish market in Brikama.



“Every week we have to hire a private septic tank to remove the wastewater from the market which is expensive. We spend D3500 for a trip and this is not helping the market,” he said.



The supervisor of the fish market said they have been engaging Brikama Area Council for the Council to assist them with a septic tank but up till now it did not materialize.



“The funds we generate from the sales of the ice cubes and the monies collected from the daily duties are what we use to run the fish market,” he said.



Mr. Touray said even if the Government cannot subvent the market, they should at least provide them with some materials to ease their functions.



Lamin Jobe a staff of the market said they spend D10,000 every day on cash power and this comes from the revenue they get in the market.



He said the wastewater comes from toilet water which has foul odour. Mr. Jobe said they were invited by the government and they discussed the situation but nothing has been done yet.



“We also engaged the Area Council but they still have not responded to our request. Now we want the central government to come to our assistance,” he said.

Mr. Jobe said their salaries are poor because they spend a lot of revenue in draining the wastewater.



“If I tell you how much we are paid you will not believe it. This is because we spend all the revenue we get here to keep the market fit for its purpose,” he noted.



Mariama Camara a vendor in the market said the management of the market is doing well because the sanitation problem has been improved.



“In those days we sometimes find it difficult to sit in the market for the whole day, but now it has really improved,” she said.



Madam Camara called for government’s interventions. saying the wastewater from the surrounding shops flow into the fish market, and management therefore finds it difficult to take care of it.



“The government should provide at least one septic tank for the market in order to ease the management of wastewater,” she concludes.



Efforts were made to reach the management of the Brikama Area Council (BAC) to shed light on the matter, but officials were in a meeting when this reporter got there. Foroyaa will continue to make a follow up with the BAC in order to hear their side of the story.



Display of vegetables in the in a filthy environment



https://foroyaa.gm/brikama-fish-market-in-a-sorry-state/ By Nelson Manneh January 3, 2020The management of Brikama Fish Market has yesterday called on the government to provide them with a septic tank to facilitate the management of wastewater.According to them, the fish market has existed for about ten years and the management of the market has been grappling with the problem of waste management.Abdoulie Touray, the supervisor of the fish market said there is no septic tank in the fish market in Brikama.“Every week we have to hire a private septic tank to remove the wastewater from the market which is expensive. We spend D3500 for a trip and this is not helping the market,” he said.The supervisor of the fish market said they have been engaging Brikama Area Council for the Council to assist them with a septic tank but up till now it did not materialize.“The funds we generate from the sales of the ice cubes and the monies collected from the daily duties are what we use to run the fish market,” he said.Mr. Touray said even if the Government cannot subvent the market, they should at least provide them with some materials to ease their functions.Lamin Jobe a staff of the market said they spend D10,000 every day on cash power and this comes from the revenue they get in the market.He said the wastewater comes from toilet water which has foul odour. Mr. Jobe said they were invited by the government and they discussed the situation but nothing has been done yet.“We also engaged the Area Council but they still have not responded to our request. Now we want the central government to come to our assistance,” he said.Mr. Jobe said their salaries are poor because they spend a lot of revenue in draining the wastewater.“If I tell you how much we are paid you will not believe it. This is because we spend all the revenue we get here to keep the market fit for its purpose,” he noted.Mariama Camara a vendor in the market said the management of the market is doing well because the sanitation problem has been improved.“In those days we sometimes find it difficult to sit in the market for the whole day, but now it has really improved,” she said.Madam Camara called for government’s interventions. saying the wastewater from the surrounding shops flow into the fish market, and management therefore finds it difficult to take care of it.“The government should provide at least one septic tank for the market in order to ease the management of wastewater,” she concludes.Efforts were made to reach the management of the Brikama Area Council (BAC) to shed light on the matter, but officials were in a meeting when this reporter got there. Foroyaa will continue to make a follow up with the BAC in order to hear their side of the story.Display of vegetables in the in a filthy environment "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

Edited by - toubab1020 on 07 Jan 2020 23:27:30 toubab1020





11510 Posts Posted - 31 Jan 2020 : 12:32:58



I only hope that these promises will be kept by the KMC only one problem that I can see ,WHERE IS THE MONEY COMING FROM ?







"making sure youth, women and vendors in the streets are all accommodated in safe sanitary market place to do their business."



+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++



Thursday, January 30, 2020



Mayor of the Kanifing Municipal Council (KMC), Talib Ahmed Bensouda, has outlined his council’s plan for 2020, citing market infrastructure as one of his main areas of intervention.



According to Mayor Bensouda, their new strategy dubbed GIS mapping and Address Taskforce will seek to embark on market infrastructure and expand markets space to making sure youth, women and vendors in the streets are all accommodated in safe sanitary market place to do their business.



Bensouda was speaking in an exclusive interview with The Point on Tuesday, in which he disclosed that one of his biggest passions for 2020 was to have a municipal bus service that would provide easy transportation to its staffs at an affordable rate.



He added that the KMC has initiated four taskforces to bring projects in the New Year. He cited these taskforces as: Waste Processing, Municipal Bus Service, Addressing Taskforce and the Market Infrastructure Taskforce.



“My biggest passion for the year 2020 is to have a municipal bus service and we are very close taking that to reality. It breaks my heart to see all the people working here struggling to have transportation making them fighting to get into commercial vehicles after work,” he said.



He added that he wants to bring a standard municipal bus service to his people at an affordable fee.



According to him, his next passion for the year would be on waste processing, citing Bakoteh Dumpsite as the target.



The 33-year-old politician said that all the council’s workplan for the year has already been developed since last November. He added that implementations have started in earnest and that they were working very hard to bring these four projects to reality in 2020.



He urged the people to be united and work towards a common goal for the development of their communities and The Gambia in general.

Author: Arfang M.S. Camara





http://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/article/mayor-bensouda-outlines-councils-2020-blueprint "Mayor Bensouda outlines council’s 2020 blueprint"I only hope that these promises will be kept by the KMC only one problem that I can see ,WHERE IS THE MONEY COMING FROM ?"making sure youth, women and vendors in the streets are all accommodated in safe sanitary market place to do their business."+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++Thursday, January 30, 2020Mayor of the Kanifing Municipal Council (KMC), Talib Ahmed Bensouda, has outlined his council’s plan for 2020, citing market infrastructure as one of his main areas of intervention.According to Mayor Bensouda, their new strategy dubbed GIS mapping and Address Taskforce will seek to embark on market infrastructure and expand markets space to making sure youth, women and vendors in the streets are all accommodated in safe sanitary market place to do their business.Bensouda was speaking in an exclusive interview with The Point on Tuesday, in which he disclosed that one of his biggest passions for 2020 was to have a municipal bus service that would provide easy transportation to its staffs at an affordable rate.He added that the KMC has initiated four taskforces to bring projects in the New Year. He cited these taskforces as: Waste Processing, Municipal Bus Service, Addressing Taskforce and the Market Infrastructure Taskforce.“My biggest passion for the year 2020 is to have a municipal bus service and we are very close taking that to reality. It breaks my heart to see all the people working here struggling to have transportation making them fighting to get into commercial vehicles after work,” he said.He added that he wants to bring a standard municipal bus service to his people at an affordable fee.According to him, his next passion for the year would be on waste processing, citing Bakoteh Dumpsite as the target.The 33-year-old politician said that all the council’s workplan for the year has already been developed since last November. He added that implementations have started in earnest and that they were working very hard to bring these four projects to reality in 2020.He urged the people to be united and work towards a common goal for the development of their communities and The Gambia in general.Author: Arfang M.S. Camara "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

toubab1020





11510 Posts Posted - 09 Jul 2020 : 16:40:13







==================================================================



https://foroyaa.net/brikama-fish-vendors-call-on-government-to-provide-them-with-water/





===============================================================



By Isatou Kanyi July 8, 2020



Vendors at the Brikama Fish Market have called on Gambia Government to provide them with a water tank.



Brikama market is one of Gambia’s market and it is located in the biggest town in West Coast Region. The market inundated with filthy stagnant water with unpleasant scent.



Alieu Jabang, a member of the Management Committee of the fish market said they used to have blower that blows away the water till it dries up whenever the suck-away was full. He said the amount of water began increasing on daily basis and the system was no more sufficient.



He told Foroyaa that last week Saturday they embarked on a cleansing exercise.



“The water is affecting us when it comes to our health conditions and the Brikama Fish Market doesn’t have its own safety tank” he said.



He detailed that the Brikama Area Council was providing them with safety tank but when the demand was high, the Council began collecting five dalasis from each of the vendors.



He decried that they have discussed the problem with the area council and wrote to the Gambia Government, but the two authorities haven’t taken any steps towards addressing the problem. He called on the Government to take this problem seriously by providing them with safety tanks.



Foday Manjang, the President of the Brikama Fish Market said the issue is really affecting them adding for ten years they have been suffering. He said they have been given several promises that have not been fulfilled by the Gambia Government.



Mam Fatty, a vendor at the market said the water has been affecting them for many years. She said at times they don’t have customers because most of them say the place is not hygienic.



She said they spend their whole day at the market adding their health is at stake as a result of the bad odour that comes from the suck-away which is full to the brim. "He decried that they have discussed the problem with the area council and wrote to the Gambia Government, but the two authorities haven’t taken any steps towards addressing the problem. He called on the Government to take this problem seriously by providing them with safety tanks."=================================================================================================================================By Isatou Kanyi July 8, 2020Vendors at the Brikama Fish Market have called on Gambia Government to provide them with a water tank.Brikama market is one of Gambia’s market and it is located in the biggest town in West Coast Region. The market inundated with filthy stagnant water with unpleasant scent.Alieu Jabang, a member of the Management Committee of the fish market said they used to have blower that blows away the water till it dries up whenever the suck-away was full. He said the amount of water began increasing on daily basis and the system was no more sufficient.He told Foroyaa that last week Saturday they embarked on a cleansing exercise.“The water is affecting us when it comes to our health conditions and the Brikama Fish Market doesn’t have its own safety tank” he said.He detailed that the Brikama Area Council was providing them with safety tank but when the demand was high, the Council began collecting five dalasis from each of the vendors.He decried that they have discussed the problem with the area council and wrote to the Gambia Government, but the two authorities haven’t taken any steps towards addressing the problem. He called on the Government to take this problem seriously by providing them with safety tanks.Foday Manjang, the President of the Brikama Fish Market said the issue is really affecting them adding for ten years they have been suffering. He said they have been given several promises that have not been fulfilled by the Gambia Government.Mam Fatty, a vendor at the market said the water has been affecting them for many years. She said at times they don’t have customers because most of them say the place is not hygienic.She said they spend their whole day at the market adding their health is at stake as a result of the bad odour that comes from the suck-away which is full to the brim. "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

Edited by - toubab1020 on 09 Jul 2020 16:42:17 toubab1020





11510 Posts Posted - 28 Jan 2021 : 10:02:34

https://foroyaa.net/vendors-blame-bac-for-failing-to-address-sanitary-issues-at-fish-market/







By Kebba Mamburay on January 26, 2021



Vendors, especially those selling commodities around the Ice-Plant at the Brikama Market, have blamed the Brikama Area Council (BAC) for its ineffectiveness to keeping the place clean.



The filthy environment around the ice plant in Brikama and the pungent smell coming from the area has forced vendors to voice out their anger against the Brikama Area Council.



Mr Lamin Singhateh, PRO of Brikama Area Council, said the market is well taken care of by the council and they are making efforts to ensure the problems faced by vendors are solved.



He argued that though stagnant water has always been by the ice-plant for many years, but this is mostly disposedby the council for the past years until recently when the sewer tank develop a problem.



Singhateh further stated that the council has been trying its best in making sure that the market is kept clean constantly, which is done by the council/market cleaners.



He further stated that the problem at the ice plant is not their problem, but that of the management of the ice plant, who ought to keep the place clean.



The ice-plant is operating under the mandate of the council as a legal entity; hence revenues are collected by the council from the ice-plant and vendors that sell in the area.



He said the council has tried to ensure the management of the ice-plant\fish market takes charge of the place, but the management refused. He added the stagnation of water around the fish market is caused by the discharge of water from the facility.



“We are trying to solve the situation at the market, but I cannot tell you specifically when that task will be accomplished” Singhateh said.



Vendors argued that they’ve been paying tax, commonly known as “Duty” on daily basis to the council, but they are yet to see any development taking place in the area.



However, Singhateh said the markets and compounds, including businesses owe them tax.



The Manager of the Fish Market\Ice-plant in Brikama, Mr. Janko Bojang, said at the moment, they do not have any immediate solution to the problems faced by the vendors aroundthe fish market. He said the stagnation of water around the fish market started in 2009 immediately after the facility commenced operation.



Bojang said the owners of the fish market are Japanese, but before the construction of the fish market, they (Japanese) thought there was a sewage system, but they later realized this was not the case.



He blamed the National Environment Agency (NEA) for not doing their job well, saying they should have come for a side visit to determine whether a fish market was fit enough to be built at the proposed location. But they did not do or say anything until after the construction of the fish market\ice-plant, he said.







By Kebba Mamburay on January 26, 2021Vendors, especially those selling commodities around the Ice-Plant at the Brikama Market, have blamed the Brikama Area Council (BAC) for its ineffectiveness to keeping the place clean.The filthy environment around the ice plant in Brikama and the pungent smell coming from the area has forced vendors to voice out their anger against the Brikama Area Council.Mr Lamin Singhateh, PRO of Brikama Area Council, said the market is well taken care of by the council and they are making efforts to ensure the problems faced by vendors are solved.He argued that though stagnant water has always been by the ice-plant for many years, but this is mostly disposedby the council for the past years until recently when the sewer tank develop a problem.Singhateh further stated that the council has been trying its best in making sure that the market is kept clean constantly, which is done by the council/market cleaners.He further stated that the problem at the ice plant is not their problem, but that of the management of the ice plant, who ought to keep the place clean.The ice-plant is operating under the mandate of the council as a legal entity; hence revenues are collected by the council from the ice-plant and vendors that sell in the area.He said the council has tried to ensure the management of the ice-plant\fish market takes charge of the place, but the management refused. He added the stagnation of water around the fish market is caused by the discharge of water from the facility.“We are trying to solve the situation at the market, but I cannot tell you specifically when that task will be accomplished” Singhateh said.Vendors argued that they’ve been paying tax, commonly known as “Duty” on daily basis to the council, but they are yet to see any development taking place in the area.However, Singhateh said the markets and compounds, including businesses owe them tax.The Manager of the Fish Market\Ice-plant in Brikama, Mr. Janko Bojang, said at the moment, they do not have any immediate solution to the problems faced by the vendors aroundthe fish market. He said the stagnation of water around the fish market started in 2009 immediately after the facility commenced operation.Bojang said the owners of the fish market are Japanese, but before the construction of the fish market, they (Japanese) thought there was a sewage system, but they later realized this was not the case.He blamed the National Environment Agency (NEA) for not doing their job well, saying they should have come for a side visit to determine whether a fish market was fit enough to be built at the proposed location. But they did not do or say anything until after the construction of the fish market\ice-plant, he said. "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

toubab1020





11510 Posts Posted - 09 Mar 2022 : 18:34:33

Ahhhhhhh.The first post on this topic was in JULY 2019.It's Now March 2022 The World has changed out of all recognition since 2019,Reading the latest media report in The Point newspaper neather has the lack of action from the BAC !



++++++++++



==========

https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/national-news/brikama-market-vendors-raise-concern-over-poor-waste-management

==========



#National News



Brikama market vendors raise concern over poor waste management



Mar 9, 2022, 1:50 PM | Article By: Makutu Manneh





Market vendors at the Brikama main market have raised concern over what they say are some of the difficulties they have faced these past years especially with flooding and presence of stagnant water; something that is posing health hazard to the people.



They thus called on government to help them overcome some of these difficulties.



Jenu Sonko, deputy supervisor for Gambia Transport Service Company in Brikama, said the dirty water which originates from the nearby fish plant situated inside the market, is really making live unbearable for many due to the ‘bad odour’.



“We have complained it to the authorities and we’re really tired now. The Brikama Area Council has seen how the water and waste in this place is, but they didn’t do anything about it. They always come here to collect duties everyday but didn’t do anything about it.”



The dirty water from the fish market, she added, has impacted negatively on their costumers as the water comes up to where their customers sit and wait for normal bus.



“Our costumers lay complaint because they always think that it’s from our toilets when actually the water comes from the market. The water affects us here at the GTSC but we have no choice since the authorities are not doing anything about it. The vendors place woods in order to avoid the unpleasant water so as to display their products for sale and it can cause sickness.



Ndey Fatou Gaye, another vendor at the Brikama market, laments similar challenges. “This is where we earn money to feed our families so we’ll bear the consequences. Currently I’m having a common cold and I can’t smell anything. Some of our customers don’t buy from us anymore because of the unpleasant environment we’re in. If officials Brikama Area Council did their best, this water can be removed because they are the ones in charge of the market.”



Foday Manjang, chairman of the Brikama Market Committee (BMC), said the fish market management are the ones who pay for the disposal of the waste and this he added, has forced them into bankruptcy considering the sum of money they pay each time they have to dispose the waste. “Every three days we pay a sum of D3,500.”



He revealed that the Japanese are the ones in control of the project, saying there is no river where the water can be disposed of . “So that is also the reason why we’re facing all this.”



He revealed that they have called up the Ministry of Fisheries several times to solicit help in the form of a tank, but all went in vain. “Since then they’ve been promising to give us a vehicle but more than 300 times I’ve been there and they didn’t.”

++++++++++Ahhhhhhh.The first post on this topic was in JULY 2019.It's Now March 2022 The World has changed out of all recognition since 2019,Reading the latest media report in The Point newspaper neather has the lack of action from the BAC !++++++++++====================#National NewsBrikama market vendors raise concern over poor waste managementMar 9, 2022, 1:50 PM | Article By: Makutu MannehMarket vendors at the Brikama main market have raised concern over what they say are some of the difficulties they have faced these past years especially with flooding and presence of stagnant water; something that is posing health hazard to the people.They thus called on government to help them overcome some of these difficulties.Jenu Sonko, deputy supervisor for Gambia Transport Service Company in Brikama, said the dirty water which originates from the nearby fish plant situated inside the market, is really making live unbearable for many due to the ‘bad odour’.“We have complained it to the authorities and we’re really tired now. The Brikama Area Council has seen how the water and waste in this place is, but they didn’t do anything about it. They always come here to collect duties everyday but didn’t do anything about it.”The dirty water from the fish market, she added, has impacted negatively on their costumers as the water comes up to where their customers sit and wait for normal bus.“Our costumers lay complaint because they always think that it’s from our toilets when actually the water comes from the market. The water affects us here at the GTSC but we have no choice since the authorities are not doing anything about it. The vendors place woods in order to avoid the unpleasant water so as to display their products for sale and it can cause sickness.Ndey Fatou Gaye, another vendor at the Brikama market, laments similar challenges. “This is where we earn money to feed our families so we’ll bear the consequences. Currently I’m having a common cold and I can’t smell anything. Some of our customers don’t buy from us anymore because of the unpleasant environment we’re in. If officials Brikama Area Council did their best, this water can be removed because they are the ones in charge of the market.”Foday Manjang, chairman of the Brikama Market Committee (BMC), said the fish market management are the ones who pay for the disposal of the waste and this he added, has forced them into bankruptcy considering the sum of money they pay each time they have to dispose the waste. “Every three days we pay a sum of D3,500.”He revealed that the Japanese are the ones in control of the project, saying there is no river where the water can be disposed of . “So that is also the reason why we’re facing all this.”He revealed that they have called up the Ministry of Fisheries several times to solicit help in the form of a tank, but all went in vain. “Since then they’ve been promising to give us a vehicle but more than 300 times I’ve been there and they didn’t.” "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

Edited by - toubab1020 on 09 Mar 2022 18:35:26 Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Jump To: Select Forum General Forum General Forum: General discussion Politics Forum Politics: Gambian politics Draft Elections Bill, 2020 The 1970 Gambian Constitution 2020 Final Draft Constitution The 1997 Gambian Constitution Environment and sustainable development Politics: World politics Literature Poetry Forum Education Forum Gambia-L Archives from University of Washington Atlas of the Gambia Project Education History Science and Technology Forum Science and Technology Gambian Cultural Forum Gambian Culture Notes (pdf file) Cultural guide: General Cultural Forum: Humour & Satire Cultural guide: Music Soto Koto TV Network Bantaba Polls Opinion Polls Sports Forum Sports: General Sports: Gambian Football Health and Nutrition Forum Health and Nutrition Turism & Travel Forum Travel Forum Tourism: General Stone Circles of The Gambia Gambia Maps page Religion Forum Religion Forum: World Religions Announcements Announcements: Community Announcements: Gambian Websites The Gambia Resource Page Social Security & Housing Finance Corporation Gambian Online Radios & TVs - External Links The Trumpet Newspaper The Fatu Radio Network The Chronicle Seereer Radio MAMOS TV Kibaaro news and Radio Kairo News JollofNews Online Gainako Online Freedom Newspaper Online DiasporiumNews A Testing Area Testing Forum -------------------- Home Active Topics Frequently Asked Questions Member Information Search Page Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2022 Nijii This page was generated in 0.05 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer |