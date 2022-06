Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

11679 Posts Posted - 31 May 2019 : 12:16:04 By Amadou Jadama May 31, 2019



The Amir of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at in The Gambia, Baba Trawally, called on Muslims, especially the rich, to assist people with physical disabilities and beggars. He said the vulnerable members of our society should not be discriminated against and that their rights should be protected.



Amir made this remark on Tuesday while presenting food items and cash to 27 disaster victim families and the Organisation for Social Development and Inclusion for Persons with Disabilities (OSDIVI) at a ceremony at the Jama’at’s head office in Tallinding.

He stated: “Islam is the religion of peace. Assisting poor and the needy is not a privilege but it is the right of those people especially in this holy month of Ramadan. The poor and needy should be assisted throughout the year, most especially during this period when we know that the eid is coming.



“We should pay our attention to the disabled and the beggars in the streets and in our homes. When we see beggars in the streets and at our homes, let us pay attention and assist them. The poor and the needy people are our brothers and therefore, we should always be ready to assist anybody as far as Islam is concerned.

” Islam means peace and justice. So let us try and establish that between us and our neighbours, other Muslims, Christians… Let us try to help and say good words to each other.”

He reminded that all the days of Ramadan are important, but the last ten days are of special significance as it was within the period that the Holy Qur’an started to be revealed to the founder of Islam, Holy Prophet Muhammad(pbuh).

Karamo Ceesay, councillor of Tallinding ward, thanked the Jama’at for the gesture reminding that it was not the first time the Jama’at extended help to the poor and the needy. “This is an ongoing thing and we pray that God continues to protect the Jama’at.”, he exhorted.



Ebrima Colley, the nominated council member representing persons with physical disability applauded the Jama’at for coming to their aid.

The items donated included 40 bags of rice, 10 bags of onion, 20 five-litre drums of oil, 5 bags of sugar and D5,000 cash.

toubab1020





11679 Posts Posted - 16 Feb 2021 : 17:35:00

Feb 12, 2021, 10:56 AM | Article By: Sheriff Saidykhan

Amid the outbreak of the Novel coronavirus in the country, many people are compelled to stay at home for their safety, but the vulnerable physically challenged and mentally imbalanced persons are left in marginalised situations in the street corners.



This reporter was out and about to look into the plight of persons with disabilities at Kaddy's Foundation for Differently Able in Brikama, West Coast Region.



The rights activist and founder of Kaddy's Foundation for Differently Abled, Kaddy Jadama, said many persons living with disabilities are reeling with mental disorders and totally left abandoned without proper care by their families, and even the society.



She indicated that the disability issue is one of the main problems facing the country.



“Society needs to view disability issue with realistic lenses, and increase its tentacles in order to tackle the marginalisation trend of persons living with disability. Many disable people are living under vulnerable conditions in the streets without decent living. We help the mentally imbalanced who are abandoned by their families or the ones without family. We also pick them in the streets and take them to Tanka Tanka because every human needs a home and a right to life and good living." she posited.



Jadama recounted her encounter with a homeless, mentally imbalanced disabled person eating rotten food in the street, describing that deplorable condition as intolerable.



This, among other issues forced her to render humanitarian support. "I was coming from the village, and I saw the man eating from the dustbin. Every day, he slept in the Brikama car park. I was able to get him to the mentally imbalanced hysterical hospital where he is currently living now." she said.



The welfare of disabled homeless persons, she said, has for the past decades, been ignored and abandoned by the society and the authorities.



She thus argued that the question on plight of persons with disability and mentally challenged persons still remains unanswered.



“I observed that, person living with disabilities contribute significantly to the socio-economic drive of the country. I therefore challenged the government and relevant stakeholders to corporate their responsibility, imbued with collective action from society geared towards addressing the plight of mentally imbalanced, and persons living with disability in the country. Mental health deserves attention from the government, and society to collectively make it a priority." she said.



The government through the National Assembly, she said, should approve the disability bill into Act, to ensure the prevalence of their safety conditions.



"The government has a bigger role to play to alleviate the lives of people living with disability. The government should concentrate on the Differently Abled bill and approve it. The government should make health a right and not a privilege. Because every human being deserves a decent living" she concluded.

Momodou





Denmark

10897 Posts Posted - 17 Feb 2021 : 12:05:55



11679 Posts Posted - 13 Aug 2021 : 14:17:08



https://www.chronicle.gm/disability-advocate-demands-inclusive-implementation-of-disability-rights-act/

Disability Advocate Demands Inclusive Implementation of Disability Rights Act



By Omar Faye On Aug 12, 2021



Muhammed Krubally, a rights advocate for persons living with disabilities, who doubles as Chairman of the Federation of the Disabled in The Gambia, is calling for more inclusion and implementation of the disability bill 2020, which gained momentum after been assented by the president to become a law.



The disability bill 2020, which the Justice Minister tabled in the 2020 legislative year, seeks to complement section 31 of the 1997 constitution in protecting persons with disabilities against all forms of discrimination. It was passed on July 6th and later awaits to be assented by the President.



Persons living the disabilities have long been advocating for the passage of the bill. They hope the coming of the bill would guarantee equal access and respect for their fundamental rights in the bill.



“The bill has been unanimously passed by the national assembly members and assented too by the president of the republic, said Krubally. So now, the Gambia Federation of the disabled is working on the popularization and implementation of the said bill because we feel now there exist the most guarantee legislation apart from the constitution of The Gambia that ensures respect, promotion, and protection of all fundamental rights and freedom.”



Krubally stresses that his federation would ensure that the bill is fully respected and popularize but worried about its implementation, “and we expect the government, non-governmental organizations, parastatals, individuals and other authorities to respect and uphold all the fundamental rights that are outlined in this particular bill.”



The Gambia is a signatory to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) and its Optional Protocol on July 7, 2015.



By article 35 of the CRPD, states must initially report within two years of accepting the Convention and thereafter every four years. The Gambia, having ratified the convention in 2015, was supposed to submit its initial report in 2017. Still, up to date, no report has been submitted to the committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.



“Our call to action for persons with disability is, first of all, to ensure a human rights-based approached to disability in The Gambia. Secondly, to facilitate the participation and inclusion of persons with disabilities, especially those that are under-represented, women and children, and to make sure that participation and inclusion extend not only to urban areas but in the rural areas where we know in The Gambia the majority of the population is” said Yvonne Masarakufa UN Human Rights Officer.



The Gambia has not conducted any recent national disability survey. The last survey was in 1998, revealing that the overall disability prevalence rate was 1,6 percent of the population. This gives the national prevalence rate by gender of 17,4 and 13,9 percent 1000 of the population for males and females. Thus, the overall prevalence of disability in the Gambia, according to the 2013 population and housing census results, is 1,2 percent compared to 2,4 percent in 2003.



toubab1020





11679 Posts Posted - 30 Jun 2022 : 01:08:54

Have public attitudes changed since 2019 ?

https://foroyaa.net/gambia-federation-of-the-disabled-partners-hold-consultative-session/

Voice Of The Voiceless Column on June 29, 2022



With Biran Gaye



Welcome to another edition of the voice of the voiceless, a column resolved in bringing to light the plights of underprivileged and vulnerable workers or groups, as well as trigger discussions with relevant authorities and stakeholders on how best to address concerns and issues affecting the lives and livelihoods of these Gambians.



In this week’s edition, we bring you a just concluded persons with disability consultative sessions.



In the face of increased under representation, participation and standard of living of persons with disability, curtailing their efforts and opportunities, which expose and relegate a huge chunk of the differently abled, to dependency, begging, humiliation, as well as discrimination and stigmatisation, the Gambia Federation Of the Disabled, in partnership with the Special Education Needs Unit under the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education (MOBSE) and other relevant stakeholders, held a three-day consultative seminar, themed ”Building Back Better: Ensure Full and Effective Inclusion and Participation of Persons with Disability in all Sectors”, premised to reflect on the plights of persons with disability, design new measures to ensure participation as well as renew the call to usher in a more progressive, inclusive and balance society for all.



The seminar, which was held at the GOVI Conference Hall in Kanifing, brought together participants from different disability associations and other relevant stakeholders.



Funded and supported by UNICEF, the sessions aspire to trigger discussions on the way to synergise and ensure that differently abled persons live a dignified life.



While deliberating on participation and inclusiveness at the convergence, Muhammed Krubally, the chairperson of the Gambia Federation of the Disabled, told participants that persons with disabilities face a worrying trend of continued under representation, less participation, and inclusiveness in all sectors of the Gambian society.



Without meaningful participation and inclusion, Krubally stressed, it will be almost impossible to comprehensively advance lives and livelihoods of persons with disabilities, adding that the Gambia needs to intensify efforts and interventions in a bid to fulfill the aspirations and rights of persons with disability as enshrined in the constitution and relevant international conventions.



”When persons with disability are not employed, it always has huge ramifications, which may lead to street begging, segregation, and dire condition of living,” he pointed out.



”And worse of all, it impacts the lives of their siblings over a long period of time.”



“Accessibility of work places by persons with disability should be ensured, so that they will benefit from working in institutions.



Krubally, a seasoned attorney and principal magistrate, reiterated that persons with disability remain grossly under represented within the arms of the government, challenging partners and Government to ensure increased participation of persons with disability in running the affairs of the country.



”In all the works of life, we hardly get represented,” he noted.



Speaking in a telephone interview with this reporter after the completion of the sessions, Mr Krubally told Foroyaa that the event sought to provide engagement and consultations among stakeholders and partners, so as to identify continued challenges confronting persons with disability as well as come up possible remedies to address their concerns.



”The Government has an obligation to fulfill the rights of persons with disability and ensure their full inclusion in all public spheres. It is important to have regular convergence as partners to continue reflect on the concerns and issues affecting the disabled.



”We want the State to put in more efforts in realising full participation of persons with disability in the legislature, judiciary and executive. This is dictated by both domestic and international conventions, to which Gambia is a signatory,” he disclosed.



On the provision of disability friendly facilities, Principal Magistrate Krubally said public and private employers should prioritise a conducive working environment for persons with disability, with a view to improve their accessibility to these opportunities.



”We, as a federation, observes that disability friendly facilities around work places are lacking, and that this exposes the employed disabled to some intermittent sufferings and pain,” he lamented.



“Job providers both public and private should provide elevators, computer screen reading software such as zoom text, dolphin guide, etc. This, coupled with other friendly facilities, will enhance more inclusion and participation of persons with disability.



”We call on all job providers to give access and provide facilities that aid persons with disability.”



Dilating further, Krubally defiantly calls on Government, partners and stakeholders to mobilise collective efforts and interventions so that persons with disability will enjoy full participation and inclusion as provided by the constitution and other conventions.



Have public attitudes changed since 2019 ?

====================

Voice Of The Voiceless Column on June 29, 2022

With Biran Gaye

Welcome to another edition of the voice of the voiceless, a column resolved in bringing to light the plights of underprivileged and vulnerable workers or groups, as well as trigger discussions with relevant authorities and stakeholders on how best to address concerns and issues affecting the lives and livelihoods of these Gambians.

In this week's edition, we bring you a just concluded persons with disability consultative sessions.

In the face of increased under representation, participation and standard of living of persons with disability, curtailing their efforts and opportunities, which expose and relegate a huge chunk of the differently abled, to dependency, begging, humiliation, as well as discrimination and stigmatisation, the Gambia Federation Of the Disabled, in partnership with the Special Education Needs Unit under the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education (MOBSE) and other relevant stakeholders, held a three-day consultative seminar, themed "Building Back Better: Ensure Full and Effective Inclusion and Participation of Persons with Disability in all Sectors", premised to reflect on the plights of persons with disability, design new measures to ensure participation as well as renew the call to usher in a more progressive, inclusive and balance society for all.

The seminar, which was held at the GOVI Conference Hall in Kanifing, brought together participants from different disability associations and other relevant stakeholders.

Funded and supported by UNICEF, the sessions aspire to trigger discussions on the way to synergise and ensure that differently abled persons live a dignified life.

While deliberating on participation and inclusiveness at the convergence, Muhammed Krubally, the chairperson of the Gambia Federation of the Disabled, told participants that persons with disabilities face a worrying trend of continued under representation, less participation, and inclusiveness in all sectors of the Gambian society.

Without meaningful participation and inclusion, Krubally stressed, it will be almost impossible to comprehensively advance lives and livelihoods of persons with disabilities, adding that the Gambia needs to intensify efforts and interventions in a bid to fulfill the aspirations and rights of persons with disability as enshrined in the constitution and relevant international conventions.

"When persons with disability are not employed, it always has huge ramifications, which may lead to street begging, segregation, and dire condition of living," he pointed out.

"And worse of all, it impacts the lives of their siblings over a long period of time."

"Accessibility of work places by persons with disability should be ensured, so that they will benefit from working in institutions.

Krubally, a seasoned attorney and principal magistrate, reiterated that persons with disability remain grossly under represented within the arms of the government, challenging partners and Government to ensure increased participation of persons with disability in running the affairs of the country.

"In all the works of life, we hardly get represented," he noted.

Speaking in a telephone interview with this reporter after the completion of the sessions, Mr Krubally told Foroyaa that the event sought to provide engagement and consultations among stakeholders and partners, so as to identify continued challenges confronting persons with disability as well as come up possible remedies to address their concerns.

"The Government has an obligation to fulfill the rights of persons with disability and ensure their full inclusion in all public spheres. It is important to have regular convergence as partners to continue reflect on the concerns and issues affecting the disabled.”We want the State to put in more efforts in realising full participation of persons with disability in the legislature, judiciary and executive. This is dictated by both domestic and international conventions, to which Gambia is a signatory," he disclosed.

On the provision of disability friendly facilities, Principal Magistrate Krubally said public and private employers should prioritise a conducive working environment for persons with disability, with a view to improve their accessibility to these opportunities.

"We, as a federation, observes that disability friendly facilities around work places are lacking, and that this exposes the employed disabled to some intermittent sufferings and pain," he lamented.

"Job providers both public and private should provide elevators, computer screen reading software such as zoom text, dolphin guide, etc. This, coupled with other friendly facilities, will enhance more inclusion and participation of persons with disability.

"We call on all job providers to give access and provide facilities that aid persons with disability."

Dilating further, Krubally defiantly calls on Government, partners and stakeholders to mobilise collective efforts and interventions so that persons with disability will enjoy full participation and inclusion as provided by the constitution and other conventions.

"We should not relent in this just cause, and that it is crucial for everyone to be on board, in order to ensure that we all enjoy our rights," he passionately appeals to Gambians You cannot defend the indefensible.

