Topic





Posted - 20 Feb 2019 :

======================================================================

By Lamin Cham 19/02/2019



A new media house, The Chronicle Gambia was on Sunday launched at the QCity, just a stone’s throw from its head office in Bijilo on the Sene- Gambia-Brusubi road.

Focusing so far on digital reporting, The Chronicle website came to life Monday to start what the staff and founders said will be safeguarding liberty through journalism.

A co-founder of the organisation Cherno Njie said via a video confrence from his base in USA that The Chronicle will depart from the everyday mainly political news headlines to give a voice to the plight of peasants and under privileged as well as highligh the positivity of the Gambian society.



Sheriff Bojang Jr, the editor in chief, said The Chronicle is proud that it has the youngest team of journalists in the country and will aspire to promote journalistic excellence and integrity in reporting. He praised the co founders, Cherno Njie and Mafoday Sonko for the foresight and resilience in practicalising the project. Veteran journalist Cherno Jallow said the coming of The Chronicle and its composition of young journalists is a good omen for the future of Gambian journalism which he said evolved from a very long time. The launching was attended by a large section of the Gambia media representatives.



https://standard.gm/?p=53081

toubab1020





Posted - 21 Feb 2019 :



https://www.chronicle.gm/





https://www.chronicle.gm/

I have no connection with this entity BUT I do admire their stated objectives,Foroyaa watch out, competition !! Here is a direct link to their website:

toubab1020





Posted - 01 Mar 2019 :





Quote from:



Quote from:

It looks to me that this primary object quoted above has not yet surfaced,maybe due to the lack of dedicated reporters on the ground in Gambia,still its early days for this web based entity so thats maybe unfair,have to wait and see. "The Chronicle will depart from the everyday mainly political news headlines to give a voice to the plight of peasants and under privileged as well as highligh the positivity of the Gambian society."

toubab1020





Posted - 28 Jul 2022 : UPDATE,still peacefully resting

Topic