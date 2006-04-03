Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

toubab1020





11801 Posts Posted - 24 Jan 2019 : 16:38:29

Great Ormand Street Hospital is a World leader in Child medicine.



https://www.gosh.nhs.uk/medical-information/procedures-and-treatments/using-ponseti-technique-correct-talipes-clubfoot





Thursday, January 24, 2019



The founder of The Gambia Clubfoot Foundation, a local charity has disclosed that his foundation is committed to fighting clubfoot problems in the country.



Dr. Ebou Camara was speaking at the start of a six-day training of medical doctors on basic ponseti clubfoot treatment. Miracle feet, based in the U.S.A. is funding the training.



The foundation came up with this initiative of helping people with clubfoot problems during their visit to hospitals in the country.



The training, he said, was designed to equip doctors with the knowledge and skills to fight against clubfoot in the country.



“We now registered more than 300 patients and we know there are more. That’s why we’re organising this training for health workers in Serrekunda Hospital and Banjul to start the treatment in the country. We have equipment to be used to treat babies’ born with the problem,” he said.



He thus called on the government to join them in eradicating clubfoot in The Gambia, saying they cannot do it alone, thus the need for collaboration from government in either way.



Dr. Camara disclosed that in the past the foundation had supported some children for overseas treatment in America and they are also planning to take other patients.



Dr. Emmanuel Samwel Kowero, a consultant from Tanzania, who will be tutoring the practical aspect to the trainers, explained that he saw the spirit of helping people with clubfoot in the face of the organisers.



“As our population grows, we will have more patients and need strategy to cure it. For sustainability, we cannot only depend on donors; instead the government should help build the partnership with the foundation,” he added.



Also speaking, Dr. Alagie Manneh at the Kanifing General Hospital indicated that without the support of Kanifing Hospital, it would have been difficult for them to carry out such a great initiative. He stated that their mission is to treat children born with clubfoot.



Karamo Manneh, the Chief Executive Officer of Kanifing Hospital stated that clubfoot is a problem in the country, saying globally 174, 000 are born with clubfoot which needs to be tackled.



While thanking the Health Ministry, Minteh also challenged the trainers to be steadfast and teach others.



Dr. Samba Ceesay, the acting director health services, welcomed the initiative, maintaining that his ministry is committed to upgrading the general services of the country’s health sector.

Author: Pa Modou Cham





toubab1020





11801 Posts Posted - 02 Sep 2022 : 20:44:58





https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/gambia-clubfoot-foundation-treats-over-197-children-with-clubfoot





#Headlines

Gambia Clubfoot Foundation treats over 197 children with clubfoot



Sep 2, 2022, 12:33 PM | Article By: Sulayman Waan

The Gambia Clubfoot Foundation has treated over 197 children with clubfoot in the past four years cost free with help of Gambian medical personnel, according to its president Dr. Ibou Camara.



Clubfoot is a congenital deformity that may affect one or both feet. The affected foot or feet are rotated internally. It is a relatively common birth defect occurring in about one in every 1000 live births.



Experts say without treatment, children born with clubfoot often walk on the side or back of their feet.



Speaking to participants during the opening of two-day intensive training on advanced clubfoot treatment, Dr. Camara said: “We have successfully treated about 197 children who were affected with clubfoot at free cost across the country.”







.“This is an achievement that we are proud of. It would have not been achieved without teamwork with medical personnel. We are proud to say we are ambassadors of this country,” he said.



In this regard, he applauded all the medical personnel who contributed immensely to the treatment programme since its inception, while assuring continued working with them to ensure the foundation attains its sustainable development goals in the country.



He said the families that have children with clubfoot do not deserve that. Therefore, he said the citizens are responsible to treat and take care of their people.



“It is an obligation upon the government to provide treatment for anybody with complications as the international health demanded,” he said.



The expert on clubfoot treatment said his organisation is working harder to treat more clubfoot patients and also expand their treatment programme countrywide to ensure all patients get free treatment.



“If we achieve our goals, there will be a time when a child will be born with clubfoot without suffering or struggling to get treatment.



He announced that clubfoot can be treated in the Gambia and all families that have children with this disability can rush to the hospitals for treatment.

