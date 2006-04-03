Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

====================================================

Friday, October 05, 2018



In a similar vein, reports have indicated that 34 canteens in Brikama Market were gutted with fire on Wednesday night. The affected canteens were reported to be located behind the newly constructed building opposite Sonko Jileng building near Brikama-Gunjur junction.



According to one Bubacarr Sillah, chairman of market vendors’ committee, the fire started at about 3:00 a.m. but he arrived at the scene around 3:30 a.m. and met some officials from The Gambia Fire and Rescue Service at the scene trying to put the inferno under control, with some police officers equally deployed.



Mr. Sillah said most of the canteens were owned by married people with responsibilities and lamented the fact that water hydrant where the Fire Service officials could source water was located at a very distant from the market.



One Modou Bojang, a resident of Farato village and one of the owners of the burnt canteens said he was infomed around 4:00 a.m. that his shop was being consumed by fire and he quickly left for Brikama. Upon his arrival at the shop, he said it was razed down by the inferno.



Mr. Bojang who sells female fashion materials revealed that the materials inside his shop worth more than half a million dalasi.



Another victim, Modou Juldeh Sowe, residing in Marrakisa village disclosed that he lost all he had worked for in his entire life.



Mr. Sowe said he just came from shopping spree and had people’s goods in his canteen.



Author: Bruce Asemota

I have separated this tragedy from the fatal stabbing which was reported in the same article because I considered it an error by the Point.

toubab1020





11564 Posts Posted - 05 Apr 2022 : 19:35:34

HOWEVER there have been positive signs in 2022 that the administration has got its act together mainly by high speed reliable communications to all of its departments in the Gambia thereby ensuring that everyone within the administration is aware of actions being taken, no longer will is be ok to say," well I wasn't told "

++++++++++



=========h

https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/national-news/brikama-new-market-under-construction-to-be-ready-soon

=========



#National News



Brikama New Market Under Construction To Be Ready Soon



Apr 5, 2022, 11:22 AM | Article By: Lamin Njie Assistant Information Officer Ministry of Transport, Works and Infrastructure





If all goes as planned, construction work for the new Brikama market which is currently ongoing, will be finished by end April, 2022. The market, which is funded by the government of The Gambia, has about 88 new stalls so far.



This was revealed by James F. Gomez, Senior Project Manager, Gamworks, during the 12th Steering Committee meeting of the Brikama market held at the Brikama Area Council on Wednesday 30th April, 2022.



According to him, all the necessary materials needed for the construction of the market are in place for the timely completion of the market as scheduled. He further told the Committee Members that Plastering of the building is done, likewise floors and electrical wiring as well.



Gomez further said that the shades for the market and toilet blocks are also going fine as planned. “Definitely, everything is going as the way we want it to be,” he said, adding that the market would be provided with the latest safety equipment just like the new Basse market which was recently inaugurated by President Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of The Gambia.



It could be recalled that some time ago, a serious fire outbreak incident had ravaged the market, destroying over 20 stalls, prompting government, through the Ministry of Transport, Works and Infrastructure to construct a standard market for the people of Brikama, as it described by many people as one of the biggest economic settlements of the Gambia.

Things take a long time to come to fruition in the Gambia as the fire which was mentioned happened in 2018.

