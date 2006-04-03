Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

11775 Posts Posted - 27 Jun 2018 : 16:38:15

The Police MUST be seen servants of that community who can deal wit problems in a diplomatic & helpful and calm way,because that is what their training has taught them ,TRAINING IS VITAL in anything if that function has to achieve it aims.

Sir Richard Mayne Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police 1829 spoke these words:



"The primary object of an efficient police is the prevention of crime: the next that of detection and punishment of offenders if crime is committed. To these ends all the efforts of police must be directed. The protection of life and property, the preservation of public tranquillity, and the absence of crime, will alone prove whether those efforts have been successful and whether the objects for which the police were appointed have been attained."



The Administration of The NEW Gambia of President Barrow wood do will to follow those words when developing a Policing system that would suit THE NEW GAMBIA..



(It is true to say that in MOST counties TODAY"Justice" is administered by the Courts and not by the police, "and punishment of offenders " phrase used in 1829 is wrong today things have moved on in the 21st century )



====================================================



Wednesday, June 27, 2018



The minister of the Interior has said that his ministry would make great use of community policing as part of efforts to curb the rate of murder cases in the country.



Responding to questions from parliamentarians on Monday, Ebrima Mballow said community policing is among the mechanisms the ministry will focus on.



Responding to a question raised by the National Assembly member for Banjul Central, Mballow said it is true that crime seems to have risen and his ministry is equally concerned over the issue.



“Honorable speaker, my ministry is equally concern over the rate of murder cases in the country.”



The minister went to explain plans his ministry has to take to mitigate the problem.



“We intend to reduce violent crimes and murder through implementation of community policing and involvement of citizen in crime prevention efforts,” he said.



To bring down the crime rate and murder cases, he said, the ministry is applying different measures to make this country safe for all.



“And we increase in monitoring intelligence gathering will intensify as well as strengthening joint security patrol both day and night,”



He said they have also increase the number of police personnel and are ordered to use powers but within the law.



“We have increase police patrol and the police shall apply powers within the laws to fight violent crimes.”



In response to a concern raised that the police patrol only on the highway instead of going inside the streets and possible crime sites, the minister said although patrols are not meant for highways, they target hot spots.



“The patrols are not meant for highways, the police identify hot spot areas, it is at those hot spot areas that they target,” he stated.



The Interior minister, however, could not provide data which shows the exact number of crimes recorded, citing that his ministry made such request but the information could not be provided at the time of request as it has be gathered from the year 2016.

Author: Sankulleh Gibril Janko



http://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/article/interior-ministry-to-utilize-community-policing-to-curb-murder-cases



At last the administration has realised that in order to provide a proper service to the public then the Police have to understand that they are part of the community and not "Bully Boys" who achieve what THEY want to achieve by FORCE .The Police MUST be seen servants of that community who can deal wit problems in a diplomatic & helpful and calm way,because that is what their training has taught them ,TRAINING IS VITAL in anything if that function has to achieve it aims.Sir Richard Mayne Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police 1829 spoke these words:"The primary object of an efficient police is the prevention of crime: the next that of detection and punishment of offenders if crime is committed. To these ends all the efforts of police must be directed. The protection of life and property, the preservation of public tranquillity, and the absence of crime, will alone prove whether those efforts have been successful and whether the objects for which the police were appointed have been attained."The Administration of The NEW Gambia of President Barrow wood do will to follow those words when developing a Policing system that would suit THE NEW GAMBIA..(It is true to say that in MOST counties TODAY"Justice" is administered by the Courts and not by the police, "and punishment of offenders " phrase used in 1829 is wrong today things have moved on in the 21st century====================================================Wednesday, June 27, 2018The minister of the Interior has said that his ministry would make great use of community policing as part of efforts to curb the rate of murder cases in the country.Responding to questions from parliamentarians on Monday, Ebrima Mballow said community policing is among the mechanisms the ministry will focus on.Responding to a question raised by the National Assembly member for Banjul Central, Mballow said it is true that crime seems to have risen and his ministry is equally concerned over the issue."Honorable speaker, my ministry is equally concern over the rate of murder cases in the country."The minister went to explain plans his ministry has to take to mitigate the problem."We intend to reduce violent crimes and murder through implementation of community policing and involvement of citizen in crime prevention efforts," he said.To bring down the crime rate and murder cases, he said, the ministry is applying different measures to make this country safe for all."And we increase in monitoring intelligence gathering will intensify as well as strengthening joint security patrol both day and night,"He said they have also increase the number of police personnel and are ordered to use powers but within the law."We have increase police patrol and the police shall apply powers within the laws to fight violent crimes."In response to a concern raised that the police patrol only on the highway instead of going inside the streets and possible crime sites, the minister said although patrols are not meant for highways, they target hot spots."The patrols are not meant for highways, the police identify hot spot areas, it is at those hot spot areas that they target," he stated.The Interior minister, however, could not provide data which shows the exact number of crimes recorded, citing that his ministry made such request but the information could not be provided at the time of request as it has be gathered from the year 2016.Author: Sankulleh Gibril Janko

11775 Posts Posted - 22 Aug 2022 : 10:16:59



