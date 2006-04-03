Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

11599 Posts Posted - 27 Sep 2017 : 14:12:50



This link may be helpful:



https://police.community/topic/76339-home-beat-officer/

========================================================================



Wednesday, September 27, 2017



The Community Policing Unit of the Gambia Police Force on Thursday 21st September 2017 sensitised the community of Brufut on community policing.



The event, which attracted scores of participants from a cross section of the youth and elders of Brufut, was organised by the Community Policing Unit, in collaboration with Human Rights Unit, Complaint and Discipline Unit and the Press and Public Relations Office of the Gambia Police Force.



The Alkalo of Brufut village, Alh Ma-Lamin Manneh, who welcomed the participants and guests, expressed profound gratitude to be associated with such an educative and productive event.



According to him, such events would raise awareness among members of communities and the country as a whole. He then appealed to the office of the Inspector General of Police, through the visiting team to embark on more nationwide sensitisation programmes and events like the one held in Brufut.



In addressing the gathering, the officer commanding Community Policing Unit, Superintendent Lamin Jaiteh, stressed the need for community policing to be re-enforced and strengthened in the community.



He tasked communities to establish community policing structures for its implementation at the grassroots.



According to him, community policing is one of the surest ways of making The Gambia a crime-free country.



He underscored the need for the community to share timely and relevant information with the Police.



This, according to him, is vital in combating crime and criminal activities.



The Community Policing Commander, Jaiteh, also used the opportunity to encourage other communities to emulate communities like Farafenni and Brufut in the fight against crime.



For his part, the Imam of Brufut Ghana Town, Alh Ismaila Jagne, prayed for the Gambia Police Force under the leadership of Inspector General, Landing Kinteh and the senior management cadre of the GPF for Allah’s guidance and protection for coming up with such a noble initiative.



According to the Imam, this was not the first time the police has sensitised the community of Brufut on community policing. However, he noted that this was an exception, because of the approach and the positive dimension the police are taking now.



He declared that the session has enlightened them to have a better understanding of the law, which according to him, was key in the operation of community policing.



Yahya Sarjo, a retired teacher in Brufut, reminded elders to put more effort in the discipline and home training of their children.



Sarjo said most problems in the communities emanate from indiscipline, a situation which he blames on the parents.



He also expressed the need for members of the village to put aside their differences and concentrate their efforts in the interest of the community first, for a sustainable and meaningful development.



Speaking on behalf of the women, Mrs. Olley Jammeh, reminded women to be caring, steadfast and always inculcate discipline in their children.



According to her, since most women spend more time with their children at home, they then, must endeavour to see to it that children are disciplined. She said they should distance them from criminal activities and use of illicit drugs to avoid subjecting them to being liabilities in the community.



The different speakers included Alh. Musa Manneh, Alh. Omar Bojang (community elders) and Buba M. Manneh (VDC assistant secretary), all of whom re-echoed similar sentiments.



In responding to the speakers, Superintendent Musa Camara, Officer Commanding Human Rights, urged the residents of Brufut to be law- abiding and be good citizens.



According to him, the law has provided every citizen rights. But he was quick to remind them that each of this right goes with a corresponding responsibility. “That’s where one’s rights ends at, is where another person’s rights start.”



He then cited attitudes like people playing music at high decibels, playing football on streets, etc., as activities that are acceptable, but noted that if they disturb people, then it should be stopped or be done in a manner in which it would not infringe on the rights of others.



Supt. Camara then challenged the residents of Brufut to take ownership and be responsible for ensuring that peace and security prevails in their communities, through the community policing scheme.



The ceremony was chaired by the Police Public Relations Officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police Foday Conta, who spoke about the negative effects of criminal activities and use of illicit drugs.



According to PRO Conta, criminal activities and the use of illicit drugs lead to the imprisonment of many of the youthful population or gradually drive them to insanity.



This, according to the police spokesperson, becomes a big disadvantage to the nation because the lives of the cream of society will be at stake.



ASP Conta advised the community to be very vigilant and be aware of things happening in their environment, so as to quickly report crimes and criminal activities to the police.



PRO Conta further reminded the people of Brufut and the satellite villages that they have an important role to play in the security and policing of their communities. “Peace-building and security should be the business of all since the police cannot do it all alone.”



Speakers from the police included Cadet ASP Suwaibou Bittaye and Sub- Inspector Binta Njie-Jatta of Public Relations Office, all of whom also re-echoed similar sentiments.





This is a great step in the right direction based on the old Home Beat system adopted in the UK where Police officers were allocated an area in which they would get to know ALL people within their area and DEAL WITH ALL LOCAL problems if they were able,the officers were under the direct control of a Sargent to who they would report at the start of their tour of duty.The Sargent was under the control of an Inspector as his senior officer.The system worked very well in the UK.Due to cultural differences it may be necessary to tweak such a system for use in The Gambia.This link may be helpful: He then appealed to the office of the Inspector General of Police, through the visiting team to embark on more nationwide sensitisation programmes and events like the one held in Brufut.In addressing the gathering, the officer commanding Community Policing Unit, Superintendent Lamin Jaiteh, stressed the need for community policing to be re-enforced and strengthened in the community.He tasked communities to establish community policing structures for its implementation at the grassroots.According to him, community policing is one of the surest ways of making The Gambia a crime-free country.He underscored the need for the community to share timely and relevant information with the Police.This, according to him, is vital in combating crime and criminal activities.The Community Policing Commander, Jaiteh, also used the opportunity to encourage other communities to emulate communities like Farafenni and Brufut in the fight against crime.For his part, the Imam of Brufut Ghana Town, Alh Ismaila Jagne, prayed for the Gambia Police Force under the leadership of Inspector General, Landing Kinteh and the senior management cadre of the GPF for Allah’s guidance and protection for coming up with such a noble initiative.According to the Imam, this was not the first time the police has sensitised the community of Brufut on community policing. However, he noted that this was an exception, because of the approach and the positive dimension the police are taking now.He declared that the session has enlightened them to have a better understanding of the law, which according to him, was key in the operation of community policing.Yahya Sarjo, a retired teacher in Brufut, reminded elders to put more effort in the discipline and home training of their children.Sarjo said most problems in the communities emanate from indiscipline, a situation which he blames on the parents.He also expressed the need for members of the village to put aside their differences and concentrate their efforts in the interest of the community first, for a sustainable and meaningful development.Speaking on behalf of the women, Mrs. Olley Jammeh, reminded women to be caring, steadfast and always inculcate discipline in their children.According to her, since most women spend more time with their children at home, they then, must endeavour to see to it that children are disciplined. She said they should distance them from criminal activities and use of illicit drugs to avoid subjecting them to being liabilities in the community.The different speakers included Alh. Musa Manneh, Alh. Omar Bojang (community elders) and Buba M. Manneh (VDC assistant secretary), all of whom re-echoed similar sentiments.In responding to the speakers, Superintendent Musa Camara, Officer Commanding Human Rights, urged the residents of Brufut to be law- abiding and be good citizens.According to him, the law has provided every citizen rights. But he was quick to remind them that each of this right goes with a corresponding responsibility. “That’s where one’s rights ends at, is where another person’s rights start.”He then cited attitudes like people playing music at high decibels, playing football on streets, etc., as activities that are acceptable, but noted that if they disturb people, then it should be stopped or be done in a manner in which it would not infringe on the rights of others.Supt. Camara then challenged the residents of Brufut to take ownership and be responsible for ensuring that peace and security prevails in their communities, through the community policing scheme.The ceremony was chaired by the Police Public Relations Officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police Foday Conta, who spoke about the negative effects of criminal activities and use of illicit drugs.According to PRO Conta, criminal activities and the use of illicit drugs lead to the imprisonment of many of the youthful population or gradually drive them to insanity.This, according to the police spokesperson, becomes a big disadvantage to the nation because the lives of the cream of society will be at stake.ASP Conta advised the community to be very vigilant and be aware of things happening in their environment, so as to quickly report crimes and criminal activities to the police.PRO Conta further reminded the people of Brufut and the satellite villages that they have an important role to play in the security and policing of their communities. “Peace-building and security should be the business of all since the police cannot do it all alone.”Speakers from the police included Cadet ASP Suwaibou Bittaye and Sub- Inspector Binta Njie-Jatta of Public Relations Office, all of whom also re-echoed similar sentiments. "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

toubab1020





11599 Posts Posted - 28 Sep 2017 : 15:11:15



"The human rights unfriendly behavior of the policemen most of the time, caused by the intrinsic character of the individuals like the aggressive and arrogant nature. Sometimes it is considered that due to such personal interest the individuals choose this profession.



However one broad social factor to be talked about is that the policemen are also the son of the soil, the breed of our corrupt society and a part of failed system; their negative action and nature are derived from the society itself.



Sometimes in order to avoid the victimisation from the powerful politicians, senior officers and their families and friends, the policemen prefer to breach the law and turn on bribery and favoritism. Policemen are dissatisfied on many counts. They work in conditions which abhor to many. The promotion prospects of middle and lower levels of policemen are far from being satisfied, they are statutorily required to work for twenty-four hours."



================================================================================================================================





Wednesday, September 27, 2017



Guest Editorial



Police are here to protect our lives and property. For this reason to enable them to carry out their duty effectively they have been given some responsibility and some powers. But that does not mean that the police are above the law.



They are in fact bound by the law and have to act in accordance with the law. However in order to ensure that police do not abuse the powers given to them it is necessary and rather important for us to know our rights vis-à-vis the police.



Police are important building block of the criminal justice system that supposed to be worked in accordance with the rule of law. The credibility of the criminal justice system depends on the relative strength or weakness of the laws and procedures established for the police, the prosecution and the court system.



The police are an arm of the State vested with the primary responsibilities of law enforcement and prevention of crimes against the State and private citizens.



Enforcement entails taking notice of criminal infractions of the law as soon as they occur, ascertaining the facts of the case, apprehending the culprit who is subsequently presented by the prosecuting agency of the court, where the judge, considers the evidence brought before him during trial and decides whether the person so charged, is guilty or not. If found guilty the culprit is awarded punishment as laid down in law with adequate opportunities provided for appeal against the decision at a higher court.



The new concept for human rights that largely related to the police function as controlling iron bar is of the French Declaration of the Rights of Man and Citizen of 1789; the following some basic points are ascribed to the declaration as the original philosophy of present human rights.



• All men are born and remain free and equal in their rights.



• All men are equal before the law.



• All men should have the freedom from arrest.



• All men are innocent until they are proved guilty, etc.



The human rights unfriendly behavior of the policemen most of the time, caused by the intrinsic character of the individuals like the aggressive and arrogant nature. Sometimes it is considered that due to such personal interest the individuals choose this profession.



However one broad social factor to be talked about is that the policemen are also the son of the soil, the breed of our corrupt society and a part of failed system; their negative action and nature are derived from the society itself.



Sometimes in order to avoid the victimisation from the powerful politicians, senior officers and their families and friends, the policemen prefer to breach the law and turn on bribery and favoritism. Policemen are dissatisfied on many counts. They work in conditions which abhor to many. The promotion prospects of middle and lower levels of policemen are far from being satisfied, they are statutorily required to work for twenty-four hours.



The people who retain police officers, at present, in their posts may be politicians who again suffer from lack of self-esteem and deterioration of value conscience. These police officers who are politician-friendly or servile make all attempts to please them and in so doing they violate human right. The studies show that so long as police officers cling to politician, to the affluent, to the influential in society, it is just not possible to have human rights friendly police service. Human rights friendly police may be a myth.



They think that they can do so for ensuring social welfare. We may call it ethical subjectivism. Protection of violating human rights is a legitimate and grave duty for police officers/men who have responsible concern over people’s life and property. If they do not show such responsibility, it shows that there is the defective formation of ego-concepts. Human rights-unfriendly police officers/men are those who suffer from defective ego-concepts and consequent status threatening.



“The police are an arm of the State vested with the primary responsibilities of law enforcement and prevention of crimes against the State and private citizens.”



Anonymous





An interesting observation here Suggest you read the full article; The promotion prospects of middle and lower levels of policemen are far from being satisfied, they are statutorily required to work for twenty-four hours."================================================================================================================================Wednesday, September 27, 2017Guest EditorialPolice are here to protect our lives and property. For this reason to enable them to carry out their duty effectively they have been given some responsibility and some powers. But that does not mean that the police are above the law.They are in fact bound by the law and have to act in accordance with the law. However in order to ensure that police do not abuse the powers given to them it is necessary and rather important for us to know our rights vis-à-vis the police.Police are important building block of the criminal justice system that supposed to be worked in accordance with the rule of law. The credibility of the criminal justice system depends on the relative strength or weakness of the laws and procedures established for the police, the prosecution and the court system.The police are an arm of the State vested with the primary responsibilities of law enforcement and prevention of crimes against the State and private citizens.Enforcement entails taking notice of criminal infractions of the law as soon as they occur, ascertaining the facts of the case, apprehending the culprit who is subsequently presented by the prosecuting agency of the court, where the judge, considers the evidence brought before him during trial and decides whether the person so charged, is guilty or not. If found guilty the culprit is awarded punishment as laid down in law with adequate opportunities provided for appeal against the decision at a higher court.The new concept for human rights that largely related to the police function as controlling iron bar is of the French Declaration of the Rights of Man and Citizen of 1789; the following some basic points are ascribed to the declaration as the original philosophy of present human rights.• All men are born and remain free and equal in their rights.• All men are equal before the law.• All men should have the freedom from arrest.• All men are innocent until they are proved guilty, etc.The human rights unfriendly behavior of the policemen most of the time, caused by the intrinsic character of the individuals like the aggressive and arrogant nature. Sometimes it is considered that due to such personal interest the individuals choose this profession.However one broad social factor to be talked about is that the policemen are also the son of the soil, the breed of our corrupt society and a part of failed system; their negative action and nature are derived from the society itself.Sometimes in order to avoid the victimisation from the powerful politicians, senior officers and their families and friends, the policemen prefer to breach the law and turn on bribery and favoritism. Policemen are dissatisfied on many counts. They work in conditions which abhor to many. The promotion prospects of middle and lower levels of policemen are far from being satisfied, they are statutorily required to work for twenty-four hours.The people who retain police officers, at present, in their posts may be politicians who again suffer from lack of self-esteem and deterioration of value conscience. These police officers who are politician-friendly or servile make all attempts to please them and in so doing they violate human right. The studies show that so long as police officers cling to politician, to the affluent, to the influential in society, it is just not possible to have human rights friendly police service. Human rights friendly police may be a myth.They think that they can do so for ensuring social welfare. We may call it ethical subjectivism. Protection of violating human rights is a legitimate and grave duty for police officers/men who have responsible concern over people’s life and property. If they do not show such responsibility, it shows that there is the defective formation of ego-concepts. "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

toubab1020





11599 Posts Posted - 03 Oct 2018 : 18:23:04



A good deal of thought has been put into this,it is just over a year ago that The Point published their article,I hope that the Political will prevails and the Gambian Police will be able to learn lessons from those countries who have adapted such a Policing system.Personally I think its a GREAT idea for the NEW GAMBIA.

=======================================================================================================



Wednesday, October 03, 2018



Police in Gambia are working to become friendlier to the public as part of changes to the way they perform their duties.



The previous government interference in police operations and denial of resources undermined its ability to deliver on its mandate, Supt. Lamin Njie, the police public relations officer told our reporter.



This article is produced as part of a partnership between the Point Newspaper and Journalists for Justice to raise the standards of reporting transitional justice in The Gambia following the completion of a two-week mentoring and coaching programme on reporting transitional justice.



The police spokesperson told our reporter during an exclusive interview that the former government had given the force a tough time and put pressure on their work. Officers did not have independence to carry out their work, he added.



“In fact, there were no resources and that was a serious constraint that affected the operations of the police,” he said, and explained that wages were also very low.



Police reform is part of the transitional processes being undertaken in The Gambia after former President Yahya Jammeh’s 22-year rule ended in electoral defeat in 2016. Jammeh’s rule clamped down on freedom of speech and the media, and the police were the face of the regime.



Superintendent Njie said the mandate of the police is to protect life and property as enshrined in the country’s constitution. “We are also mandated to ensure that laws of the land are enforced and everyone abide by them to prevent crimes,” he added



Although community policing has been in existence for the past 22 years in Gambia, it had not been put into operation. “There are personnel responsible for this unit and the police force ensures that they carry out policing with the community,” he added.



Community policing focuses on building ties and working closely with members of the communities. The strategy emphasises personalized policing, where the same officer patrols and works in the same area on a permanent basis, from a decentralised place, working in partnership with citizens to identify and solve problems. Supt Njie noted that the police had done a lot of work in establishing structures with various communities around the country. “Introducing community policing is not difficult but the concept is how to manage it.”



Superintendent Njie said the policing model is about community members interacting with the police to become partners with them and to ensure that peace and security is maintained to keep people safe, to make them participate and maintain peace within the community.



Community policing is a paradigm shift established at the bedrock of community partnership in creating safe and secure environment for all. It is policing where people take active part in their own affairs; the police are not seen as a problem or stranger whose presence stands for danger but as partners in development and those members of the community are co-producers of justice and quality police service. This fact indicates the need of involving the community, the local government and the police to work together to tackle crime.



It encourages the community to help to prevent crime by providing advice, giving talks in schools, encouraging neighbourhood watch groups, among a variety of other techniques.



In June this year, Interior Minister Ebrima Mballow told the National Assembly that his ministry would make greater use of community policing as part of efforts to curb murder cases in the country. “It is true that crime seems to have risen and my ministry is equally concerned over the issue.”



At the time, Mr. Mballow did not have the exact number of crimes recorded, since information could only be provided from the year 2016.



Community policing is often treated as a departure from “traditional policing” but the idea was first discussed during the birth of modern policing. When Sir Robert Peel founded London’s Metropolitan Police in 1829, he published nine principles to outline how it should work.



Crime causes social, economic, health, and psychological effects on victims and society at large. It is a serious social problem that directly reduces the quality of life of individuals and the community. To respond to this problem, societies have developed the polity as an institution where the police, among others, are recruited, trained and deployed. In support of this idea, Morgan stated, “the primary function of police is concerned with preventing crime and catching criminals”



Peel’s Principles identify the mission of the police as “to prevent crime and disorder,” and establish them as an alternative to “repression by military force”. Police need to gain the respect and willing cooperation of the public, and the use of excessive force is detrimental to this aim. Modern police reformers have described the Peelian Principles as being relevant in the present day.



Superintendent Njie expressed hope that the constraints faced in the past would be tackled to, the police force to operate in a free environment free of political interference, and offenders would be punished without fear or favour.

Author: Sanna Jallow

A good deal of thought has been put into this,it is just over a year ago that The Point published their article,I hope that the Political will prevails and the Gambian Police will be able to learn lessons from those countries who have adapted such a Policing system.Personally I think its a GREAT idea for the NEW GAMBIA. Lamin Njie, the police public relations officer told our reporter.This article is produced as part of a partnership between the Point Newspaper and Journalists for Justice to raise the standards of reporting transitional justice in The Gambia following the completion of a two-week mentoring and coaching programme on reporting transitional justice.The police spokesperson told our reporter during an exclusive interview that the former government had given the force a tough time and put pressure on their work. Officers did not have independence to carry out their work, he added.“In fact, there were no resources and that was a serious constraint that affected the operations of the police,” he said, and explained that wages were also very low.Police reform is part of the transitional processes being undertaken in The Gambia after former President Yahya Jammeh’s 22-year rule ended in electoral defeat in 2016. Jammeh’s rule clamped down on freedom of speech and the media, and the police were the face of the regime.Superintendent Njie said the mandate of the police is to protect life and property as enshrined in the country’s constitution. “We are also mandated to ensure that laws of the land are enforced and everyone abide by them to prevent crimes,” he addedAlthough community policing has been in existence for the past 22 years in Gambia, it had not been put into operation. “There are personnel responsible for this unit and the police force ensures that they carry out policing with the community,” he added.Community policing focuses on building ties and working closely with members of the communities. The strategy emphasises personalized policing, where the same officer patrols and works in the same area on a permanent basis, from a decentralised place, working in partnership with citizens to identify and solve problems. Supt Njie noted that the police had done a lot of work in establishing structures with various communities around the country. “Introducing community policing is not difficult but the concept is how to manage it.”Superintendent Njie said the policing model is about community members interacting with the police to become partners with them and to ensure that peace and security is maintained to keep people safe, to make them participate and maintain peace within the community.Community policing is a paradigm shift established at the bedrock of community partnership in creating safe and secure environment for all. It is policing where people take active part in their own affairs; the police are not seen as a problem or stranger whose presence stands for danger but as partners in development and those members of the community are co-producers of justice and quality police service. This fact indicates the need of involving the community, the local government and the police to work together to tackle crime.It encourages the community to help to prevent crime by providing advice, giving talks in schools, encouraging neighbourhood watch groups, among a variety of other techniques.In June this year, Interior Minister Ebrima Mballow told the National Assembly that his ministry would make greater use of community policing as part of efforts to curb murder cases in the country. “It is true that crime seems to have risen and my ministry is equally concerned over the issue.”At the time, Mr. Mballow did not have the exact number of crimes recorded, since information could only be provided from the year 2016.Community policing is often treated as a departure from “traditional policing” but the idea was first discussed during the birth of modern policing. When Sir Robert Peel founded London’s Metropolitan Police in 1829, he published nine principles to outline how it should work.Crime causes social, economic, health, and psychological effects on victims and society at large. It is a serious social problem that directly reduces the quality of life of individuals and the community. To respond to this problem, societies have developed the polity as an institution where the police, among others, are recruited, trained and deployed. In support of this idea, Morgan stated, “the primary function of police is concerned with preventing crime and catching criminals”Peel’s Principles identify the mission of the police as “to prevent crime and disorder,” and establish them as an alternative to “repression by military force”. Police need to gain the respect and willing cooperation of the public, and the use of excessive force is detrimental to this aim. "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

toubab1020





11599 Posts Posted - 09 Apr 2019 : 23:04:04

I am certain that Seedy Sheriff Ceesay will prove just the right person to carry out long needed systemic reviews and ACTIONS within The Gambia Police Force. Good luck to him .

I hope he gets the greatest support from all sides of the Population.



-----------------------------------------------------------------------

Tuesday, April 09, 2019



Founder of Coastal Security firm has said that Gambia cannot build safer communities unless it have the courage and determination to pursue radical police reform and continuous community awareness, education and cooperation.



Speaking at the signing of a memorandum of understanding between his private security company and The Gambia Police Force last Thursday, Seedy Sheriff Ceesay said Police and other sector reforms are long overdue for optimum performance, saying good police practice will avail them community recognition.



The new partnership which is called Neighborhood Crime Watch will be aired on Gambia Radio and Television Services to raise awareness and offer assistance to communities in reducing crimes at grass-root level.



A trained former British Police Officer, Mr. Ceesay said it is time for a fundamental shakeup of how policing is done in The Gambia to improve the combat against crime. “The police force must be made more accessible and sociable to local communities. Their pay scale should be modernised and their work conditions and operation be improve to ensure much better performance.”



He said through that, bond of trust between the police and the public will be rebuild. “We need thoughtful, patient, long-term action and education to tackle the cause of crime in our societies.”



Samba Jawo, assistant commissioner of police and deputy administrator at The Gambia Police Force said GPF will continue to engage and cooperate with stakeholders in improving the delivery of professional policing in order to enhance governance and oversight mechanisms.

Author: By Cherno Omar Bobb

Source: Picture: Seedy Sheriff Ceesay, founder of Coastal Security Limited

Well I never, AT LAST the light is ON, about time.I am certain that Seedy Sheriff Ceesay will prove just the right person to carry out long needed systemic reviews and ACTIONSwithin The Gambia Police Force. Good luck to himI hope he gets the greatest support from all sides of the Population.

Edited by - toubab1020 on 09 Apr 2019 23:07:55





11599 Posts Posted - 23 May 2022 : 18:31:01





==========

https://foroyaa.net/training-on-community-policing-gender-child-responsive-policing-underway%ef%bf%bc/

==========



By Ndey Sowe on May 22, 2022



The Gambia Police Force (GPF) with support from UNICEF, is currently rolling out training programmes centered on community policing, gender and child responsive policing across the country.



The training will expose officers to topics relating to gender issues, child protection, and community policing in order to enhance safety and security for women and children within communities.



Participants have been selected across all units of the GPF including Gender and Child Welfare, CID, Charge Office, PIU, Mobile Traffic among others. This is to ensure a holistic approach to child responsive policing within all layers of security.



The first phase of this important training started on Monday May 9th 2022 in Barra, in the North Bank Region where the Regional Police Commissioner Ansuma Kinteh, thanked UNICEF for supporting such a laudable initiative, on behalf of the IGP .



Commissioner Kinteh underscored the importance of gender responsive approach in modern day policing, and enjoined the trainees to take up the training seriously and utilize the knowledge gained.



Regional gender officer in NBR Rose Gomez, called on officers to remain steadfast in ensuring justice for victims of GBV and child abuse.



The Light is ON and shining dazzling bright

