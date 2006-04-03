Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Posted - 28 May 2018 : 17:29:59

By Mustapha Jallow May 22, 2018



A group of armed men from neighboring Senegal launched an attack on Jahanka village on the Gambian side of the border, where a Fire and Rescue Service officer was shot, villagers told Foroyaa.



Abdoulie Boye, an eye-witness to the incident which occurred on Monday May 21st, said villager from Kerr Yorro, Kerr Seni and other small villages in the environ of the Senegalese side of the border, attacked Jahanka residents at about 9 am in the morning, claiming ownership of land on both sides of the border between Gambia/Senegal.



‘‘They came in larger numbers armed with local guns, knives, cutlasses and other types of weapons, threatening us that they will burn down our village. They claimed that the lands we occupy and farm does not belong to us. This unsolved border crisis would make the relationship between our two countries ugly. When they came we have no choice but to defend our side and they opened fire on an officer who was later rushed to Bansang hospital,’’ he explained.



He said the armed groups have returned to their village in Senegal following the immediate intervention of Gambian security forces who were just in the area at the time. According to Boye, one among the armed men was arrested with his cutlass and motor-bicycle and taken to the Bansang Police station.



‘‘As am speaking to you, Jahanka is under the control of armed Gambian troops and the Commissioner of the Police in the region, village elders and youth, are currently holding talks at the Alkalo’s home, to calm down the situation,’’ he told this reporter. Independent reports also talk of clashes and attacks over the years, regarding timber exploitation across the Senegalese side of the border.



When contacted, Police spokesperson Superintendent David Kujabi, confirmed the story but said they were gathering the facts. Superintendent Kujabi also said there was chase and an FRS officer was shot in the event. He however promised to share with the media, full details of what happened as soon as investigations of the incident are complete.



At the time of going to press, Foroyaa has learnt that the FRS officer who was wounded in the incident, has been referred to the country’s main hospital in Banjul.



http://foroyaa.gm/violent-clashes-between-border-villages-frs-officer-wounded/







I do hope that such action that has resulted from the SHOOTING of a Gambian Fire And Rescue Officer by villagers from Senegal, (" the armed groups have returned to their village in Senegal" ),the POLITICAL solution to this cross border situation MUST be tackled at THE HIGHEST LEVEL WITHOUT DELAY the very last thing Gambia wants at this time of development of THE NEW GAMBIA is a border conflict between member of the same culture.

May 24, 2018



The Senegalese and Gambian people are destined to live as neighbours because of historical realities which enabled two colonial powers to demarcate the borders to create two colonies which later became independent Gambia and Senegal.



The people at the border areas generally share the same way of life and have different forms of relations or ties, including family ties. It is also not uncommon for the inhabitants of the area to disregard the borders and find farmland, goods and services across borders. Currently, some of the border areas are not properly delineated.



People to people relationships have largely prevented conflicts. It is not uncommon to find village heads allowing people from across the border to cultivate farms in areas that lie under the jurisdiction of either country. The current tension in Jahanka Upper Fulladu West merits the invention of both governments to ensure its quick solution. Tension is brewing and it will get worse if farmers from Jahanka are band from cultivating land under Senegalese territory which used to be accessible to them. Those concerns appear very desperate.



The peaceful coexistence of both people constitute the cornerstone for maintaining security at the borders of the two countries. Foroyaa will continue to monitor developments and give early warning signals so that rapid action will be taken to contain the tension and roll it back to guarantee peace and security in the border area.



http://www.gambia.dk/forums/post.asp?method=Edit&REPLY_ID=81217&TOPIC_ID=15985&FORUM_ID=4

It appears that Foroyaa is on the case ! As this Editorial would suggest,I only hope it is read and actioned by some "decision maker" in The Barrow Administration

Posted - 29 May 2018 : 11:12:14

====================================================



By Mustapha Jallow (reporting from Jahanka/Kerr Seny border)



The Alkalos Jahanka in The Gambia and Kerr Seny in Senegal have called on the Governments of The Gambia and Senegal to take urgent measures to demarcate the border between the countries in that area so as to bring an end to the land dispute between the two villages.



Alkalo Mod Talla Boye of Jahanka and Alkalo Elhadji Mamgorr Boye of Kerr Seny made these remarks when they were interviewed separately by Foroyaa. This follows a clash between the two villages during which a gunshot injured a villager from Jahanka.



Meanwhile Gambian security forces have now stationed themselves at the outskirts of Jahanka village following the worst clash between the residents of Jahanka and a group of armed men from Senegal, who descended on the village on a Monday morning attack on the village. The joint security forces comprise soldiers, Police Intervention Unit (PIU), NIA and Prison warders who were seen stationed near the mosque of Jahanka while others went for patrol duties.



At the height of the event, women, children, students and the school master together with his family fled their homes to other settlements as the border dispute erupted into violence. But calm has returned since the deployment of troops but this is just uneasy calm.



Jahanka villagers are still concerned that they may be attacked and fear travelling to neighboring Senegal due to the threats.



The reporter was also showed where the fight and gun-shot occurred.







Villagers from both sides of the border say that the lack of demarcation of the border has been lingering for many years now as tension builds up. The land area between the two border villages which seems to be less than a kilometre has served a thorn in their flesh all these years. It has been undermining the relationship between Jahanka and the cluster of villages across the border which they have been enjoying for many years.



Alkalo Mod-Talla Boye explained that they had a good relationship between their neighbors but that the attack on them is rooted in the border dispute. He said that the Casamance people are claiming ownership of land while a demarcation has not been finalised to be able to determine which side belongs to Gambia or Senegal.



Villagers from Jahanka and these villages say they have been living like neighbours, marrying one another, attending each other’s weddings and funerals, sharing the same language, culture and even surnames but they also share a history of land and timber dispute years ago which resulted to fears, fights, death, arrests and jail.



Officials from the Gambia such as Chiefs, Governor, Police Regional Head, NIA and other sister security outfits held crisis talks with the Jahanka Alkalo in his community. According to the Alkalo, they advised the community to remain calm and refrain from violence and assured them that the matter would be resolved soon. But the villagers say since then they have not seen or heard of any dialogue to resolve this urgent matter.



After Friday prayers, the Jahanka Imam announced a message in the mosque sent by their Kahlifa-General in ‘Tiwawon’ Senegal urging the people of Jahanka people to continue exercising patience and maintain peace as Gambia/Senegal are brothers and sisters. He said Senegalese are fully aware of what is currently happening in both territories, so in that case they will also pray for peace to prevail on two sides.



One Mustapha Gueye of Kerr Yorro in Casamance, Senegal was found dead in Senegal and the people from the cluster of villages across the border in Casamance hold the people of Jahanka responsible for his death. This angered the Senegalese and, according to the Alkalo, villagers from six Senegalese villages descended on Jahanka for a revenge.



According to the Alkalo the Senegalese descended on their village on four occasions and when they came the fourth time they tried to prevent them from entering the village “because their target was to set fire onto our houses. In that push and pull, they shot the officer which is still paining the entire village. They did not come back as they threatened to do but it was due to the timely intervention of the soldiers,’’ he said.



According to him, on Thursday, the security forces advised them to stay in their homes and not to go to the border as the soldiers have taken control. ‘‘The officers told us to avoid violence and maintain peace until the authorities find a solution to the problem because their mission here was to calm-down the situation,’’ he said.



Alkalo Boye narrated: “Some of the armed men threatened me and three of my colleagues that wherever or whenever they set an eye on us they will kill us. Since then we took this threat seriously.” He said: “Two armed men were on Wednesday night arrested by the soldiers and handed over to Bansang Police. Soldiers are doing their night patrols in the village, so therefore our lives are in their hands.”



Asked whether they have held any talks with officials from the ministry of lands and regional government, he responded in negative, adding that he had tried to reach the minister but to no avail.



He made a desperate appeal for the two governments to act with speed using diplomacy to demarcate the boundary and put an end to this border crisis. ‘‘No one can identify which part belongs to Senegal or The Gambia, only the two governments can help us resolve the issue as soon as possible,’’ he remarked.



41-year old Bakary Mbye told Foroyaa that the school head closed the school after the attack for their safety and students have stayed away for about a week now. “A lot of students fled with their parents even the head master also fled. Students have missed classes because of the attack. It’s not safe to be in school because when a bullet is fired it can stray into the classroom, so that is why the headmaster asked the students to stay home. Grade 9 students were on mock-examination,’’ he said.



Mrs. Fatou Su said she and her children fled their home since the group threatened to return to the village, but that she was asked to come back after the troops took control. “Nowadays, we go to bed too early because someone can stand there and shoot at us since electricity is lacking in this hood,” she said.



In Casamance, Senegal an Assistant Alkalo of Kerr Seny, Elhadji Mamgorr Boye, advised that attacking Jahanka would only heighten the problem. He said he had been advising his people not engage in such violence as they are all related and marry one another.



“This violence erupted because the Senegalese people are still angry with the brutal murder of our citizen by a villager in Jahanka. They should have reported him to the security forces for lawful action rather than killing him brutality in our own country. You cannot even look at his corpse. The Casamance people still remain silent with this sadness but I also counsel to remain peaceful and let the authorities do their job,’’ he said.



Alaklo Boye called on the two heads of states to come and identify which side belongs to Gambia and Senegal, otherwise there could be more confusion and tension. He said as an elder of a community he and other elders are willing and ready for dialogue on the issue.



Mustapha Boye a native of Kerr-Touba Mboyen Senegal, said the entire Senegalese villagers are angry and sad about alleged killing of a loved one. He described the attack on Jahanka village as retaliation for the death of a Senegalese national.



“I saw the body of the young man who was beaten to death. It was terrifying. I was very shocked. What crime did he commit to receive such treatment from a Gambian? All we were doing was also trying to protect our land and forest because they are cutting down all our trees,’’ he said.



According to Boye they are not at all happy about the death of Mustapha Gueye; adding that he sees Gambia and Senegal as brotherly countries that should not be killing one another. “We are not clamouring about any land but death operated in Senegal by a Gambian. And on Wednesday, security forces have arrested two Senegalese but we do not know their whereabouts,” he complained.



This has been the case with Jahanka for a very long-time, he said; stating that only the two governments can discuss the matter maturely and resolve the problem. “Let them come and demarcate the area so that we would not bother them again because we also want peace,” he said.



By Mustapha Jallow (reporting from Jahanka/Kerr Seny border)

The Alkalos Jahanka in The Gambia and Kerr Seny in Senegal have called on the Governments of The Gambia and Senegal to take urgent measures to demarcate the border between the countries in that area so as to bring an end to the land dispute between the two villages.

Alkalo Mod Talla Boye of Jahanka and Alkalo Elhadji Mamgorr Boye of Kerr Seny made these remarks when they were interviewed separately by Foroyaa. This follows a clash between the two villages during which a gunshot injured a villager from Jahanka.Meanwhile Gambian security forces have now stationed themselves at the outskirts of Jahanka village following the worst clash between the residents of Jahanka and a group of armed men from Senegal, who descended on the village on a Monday morning attack on the village. The joint security forces comprise soldiers, Police Intervention Unit (PIU), NIA and Prison warders who were seen stationed near the mosque of Jahanka while others went for patrol duties.At the height of the event, women, children, students and the school master together with his family fled their homes to other settlements as the border dispute erupted into violence. But calm has returned since the deployment of troops but this is just uneasy calm.Jahanka villagers are still concerned that they may be attacked and fear travelling to neighboring Senegal due to the threats.The reporter was also showed where the fight and gun-shot occurred.Villagers from both sides of the border say that the lack of demarcation of the border has been lingering for many years now as tension builds up. The land area between the two border villages which seems to be less than a kilometre has served a thorn in their flesh all these years. It has been undermining the relationship between Jahanka and the cluster of villages across the border which they have been enjoying for many years.Alkalo Mod-Talla Boye explained that they had a good relationship between their neighbors but that the attack on them is rooted in the border dispute. He said that the Casamance people are claiming ownership of land while a demarcation has not been finalised to be able to determine which side belongs to Gambia or Senegal.Villagers from Jahanka and these villages say they have been living like neighbours, marrying one another, attending each other’s weddings and funerals, sharing the same language, culture and even surnames but they also share a history of land and timber dispute years ago which resulted to fears, fights, death, arrests and jail.Officials from the Gambia such as Chiefs, Governor, Police Regional Head, NIA and other sister security outfits held crisis talks with the Jahanka Alkalo in his community. According to the Alkalo, they advised the community to remain calm and refrain from violence and assured them that the matter would be resolved soon. But the villagers say since then they have not seen or heard of any dialogue to resolve this urgent matter.After Friday prayers, the Jahanka Imam announced a message in the mosque sent by their Kahlifa-General in ‘Tiwawon’ Senegal urging the people of Jahanka people to continue exercising patience and maintain peace as Gambia/Senegal are brothers and sisters. He said Senegalese are fully aware of what is currently happening in both territories, so in that case they will also pray for peace to prevail on two sides.One Mustapha Gueye of Kerr Yorro in Casamance, Senegal was found dead in Senegal and the people from the cluster of villages across the border in Casamance hold the people of Jahanka responsible for his death. This angered the Senegalese and, according to the Alkalo, villagers from six Senegalese villages descended on Jahanka for a revenge.According to the Alkalo the Senegalese descended on their village on four occasions and when they came the fourth time they tried to prevent them from entering the village “because their target was to set fire onto our houses. In that push and pull, they shot the officer which is still paining the entire village. They did not come back as they threatened to do but it was due to the timely intervention of the soldiers,’’ he said.According to him, on Thursday, the security forces advised them to stay in their homes and not to go to the border as the soldiers have taken control. ‘‘The officers told us to avoid violence and maintain peace until the authorities find a solution to the problem because their mission here was to calm-down the situation,’’ he said.Alkalo Boye narrated: “Some of the armed men threatened me and three of my colleagues that wherever or whenever they set an eye on us they will kill us. Since then we took this threat seriously.” He said: “Two armed men were on Wednesday night arrested by the soldiers and handed over to Bansang Police. Soldiers are doing their night patrols in the village, so therefore our lives are in their hands.”Asked whether they have held any talks with officials from the ministry of lands and regional government, he responded in negative, adding that he had tried to reach the minister but to no avail.He made a desperate appeal for the two governments to act with speed using diplomacy to demarcate the boundary and put an end to this border crisis. ‘‘No one can identify which part belongs to Senegal or The Gambia, only the two governments can help us resolve the issue as soon as possible,’’ he remarked.41-year old Bakary Mbye told Foroyaa that the school head closed the school after the attack for their safety and students have stayed away for about a week now. “A lot of students fled with their parents even the head master also fled. Students have missed classes because of the attack. It’s not safe to be in school because when a bullet is fired it can stray into the classroom, so that is why the headmaster asked the students to stay home. Grade 9 students were on mock-examination,’’ he said.Mrs. Fatou Su said she and her children fled their home since the group threatened to return to the village, but that she was asked to come back after the troops took control. “Nowadays, we go to bed too early because someone can stand there and shoot at us since electricity is lacking in this hood,” she said.In Casamance, Senegal an Assistant Alkalo of Kerr Seny, Elhadji Mamgorr Boye, advised that attacking Jahanka would only heighten the problem. He said he had been advising his people not engage in such violence as they are all related and marry one another.“This violence erupted because the Senegalese people are still angry with the brutal murder of our citizen by a villager in Jahanka. They should have reported him to the security forces for lawful action rather than killing him brutality in our own country. You cannot even look at his corpse. The Casamance people still remain silent with this sadness but I also counsel to remain peaceful and let the authorities do their job,’’ he said.Alaklo Boye called on the two heads of states to come and identify which side belongs to Gambia and Senegal, otherwise there could be more confusion and tension. He said as an elder of a community he and other elders are willing and ready for dialogue on the issue.Mustapha Boye a native of Kerr-Touba Mboyen Senegal, said the entire Senegalese villagers are angry and sad about alleged killing of a loved one. He described the attack on Jahanka village as retaliation for the death of a Senegalese national.“I saw the body of the young man who was beaten to death. It was terrifying. I was very shocked. What crime did he commit to receive such treatment from a Gambian? All we were doing was also trying to protect our land and forest because they are cutting down all our trees,’’ he said.According to Boye they are not at all happy about the death of Mustapha Gueye; adding that he sees Gambia and Senegal as brotherly countries that should not be killing one another. “We are not clamouring about any land but death operated in Senegal by a Gambian. And on Wednesday, security forces have arrested two Senegalese but we do not know their whereabouts,” he complained.This has been the case with Jahanka for a very long-time, he said; stating that only the two governments can discuss the matter maturely and resolve the problem. “Let them come and demarcate the area so that we would not bother them again because we also want peace,” he said. "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

Posted - 29 May 2018 : 11:23:37

Forget the talk talk politicians TAKE ACTION NOW,you still want The NEW GAMBIA ?



==================================================================================================

Please use the link below to see the full details.



HAVE YOU HEARD THE REMARKS BEING MADE BY MEMBERS OF POITICAL PARTIES AGAINST THE SPIRIT OF THE MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING OF POLITICAL PARTIES?



These remarks could be addressed by the Inter Party Committee or leaders of political parties.



This however is just the tip of the iceberg. News coming to Foroyaa reveals that a big conflict is emerging between original settlers and those they consider as new settlers irrespective of whether they have been allowed to clear the fields and establish their homes and farmlands for more than three decades. The establishment of a Lands commission to handle this dispute is urgent. People could remember the land problem between Conteh Kunda Sukoto and Conteh Kunda Niji which almost brought about violent hostilities of a sustained manner.



However, the question had to be faced and addressed. We are calling on all those affected by this problem to seek peaceful means of resolution rather than take the route of conflict and social strife under a new Government which had campaigned to create one Gambia, One Nation, One People.



I know that this should go under Gambian politics,but this topic is the manifestation of the reality.Forget the talk talk politicians TAKE ACTION NOW,you still want The NEW GAMBIA ?

Please use the link below to see the full details.

HAVE YOU HEARD THE REMARKS BEING MADE BY MEMBERS OF POITICAL PARTIES AGAINST THE SPIRIT OF THE MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING OF POLITICAL PARTIES?

These remarks could be addressed by the Inter Party Committee or leaders of political parties.

This however is just the tip of the iceberg. News coming to Foroyaa reveals that a big conflict is emerging between original settlers and those they consider as new settlers irrespective of whether they have been allowed to clear the fields and establish their homes and farmlands for more than three decades. The establishment of a Lands commission to handle this dispute is urgent. People could remember the land problem between Conteh Kunda Sukoto and Conteh Kunda Niji which almost brought about violent hostilities of a sustained manner.

However, the question had to be faced and addressed. We are calling on all those affected by this problem to seek peaceful means of resolution rather than take the route of conflict and social strife under a new Government which had campaigned to create one Gambia, One Nation, One People.

Posted - 29 May 2018 : 11:28:35

====================================================================================================



Monday, May 28, 2018



Police in the Central River Region (CRR) have arrested two Senegalese nationals with locally made pistol as they attempted to attack Jahanka village in the Upper Fulladou District of CRR, The Point has been informed.



The suspects: Momodou Barry and Manka Camara are currently being detained at the Major Crime Unit of The Gambia Police Force (GPF) at the Police Headquarters in Banjul as investigation into to matter deepens.



The said pistol was found with Momodou Barry and was believed to be loaded with bullets.



A source revealed that Manka Camara was riding the motorbike they came with to the Jahanka village with more bullets in their bag.



“The two Senegalese were arrested on Wednesday by Gambian securities as they attempted to launch another attack on Jahanka village,” our source in CRR said.



It could be recalled that one Ansumana Drammeh, an officer of The Gambia Fire and Rescue Services (GFRS), posted in Bansang in the Central River Region (CRR) was shot in his two legs by neighbouring villagers of Senegal around Jahanka village in the Upper Fulladou District in which a fight erupted between the border villages of Kerr-Yerro and Jahanka. One Senegalese was arrested during the course as he attempted to flee. He was detained at the Bansang Police Station whereas investigation continued.



Few months ago, the Senegalese forestry officers and the youths of Sare Jawbeh village in the Jimara District of Upper River Region (URR) had also clashed, resulting to the injury of three Gambians including an immigration officer.



Our source in CRR further noted that the border villages of Senegal around Jahanka have threatened to attack Jahanka village. “I can tell you that the Gambians soldiers have been deployed at the village with a view to guard them from any attack.”



Monday, May 28, 2018

Police in the Central River Region (CRR) have arrested two Senegalese nationals with locally made pistol as they attempted to attack Jahanka village in the Upper Fulladou District of CRR, The Point has been informed.

The suspects: Momodou Barry and Manka Camara are currently being detained at the Major Crime Unit of The Gambia Police Force (GPF) at the Police Headquarters in Banjul as investigation into to matter deepens.

The said pistol was found with Momodou Barry and was believed to be loaded with bullets.

A source revealed that Manka Camara was riding the motorbike they came with to the Jahanka village with more bullets in their bag.

"The two Senegalese were arrested on Wednesday by Gambian securities as they attempted to launch another attack on Jahanka village," our source in CRR said.

It could be recalled that one Ansumana Drammeh, an officer of The Gambia Fire and Rescue Services (GFRS), posted in Bansang in the Central River Region (CRR) was shot in his two legs by neighbouring villagers of Senegal around Jahanka village in the Upper Fulladou District in which a fight erupted between the border villages of Kerr-Yerro and Jahanka. One Senegalese was arrested during the course as he attempted to flee. He was detained at the Bansang Police Station whereas investigation continued.

Few months ago, the Senegalese forestry officers and the youths of Sare Jawbeh village in the Jimara District of Upper River Region (URR) had also clashed, resulting to the injury of three Gambians including an immigration officer.

Our source in CRR further noted that the border villages of Senegal around Jahanka have threatened to attack Jahanka village. "I can tell you that the Gambians soldiers have been deployed at the village with a view to guard them from any attack."

Posted - 31 May 2018 : 10:52:05

Senegal's ambassador speaks about border issues,some words baffled me a little making me think that perhaps Senegal does not recognise that there IS a border between Senegal and Gambia;"Ambassador Ndiaye stated that border is just a thin line drawn by the white ....."



==================================================================================================

The Point: Wednesday, May 30, 2018 :



The Senegalese ambassador to The Gambia, His Excellency Prof. Saliou Ndiaye, has called on Gambians and Senegalese citizens to maintain the peaceful environment the two brotherly countries are known for.



“Gambia and Senegal have shared and continue to share good relationship,” he said. “This is because God has blessed us to share many important things naturally and among them are languages, culture, religion and more.”



Ndiaye in exclusive interview with journalist Pa Modou Cham yesterday said the two neighbors have enjoyed fruitful bilateral ties.



“Bilaterally, Gambia and Senegal have been partnering in national development, most especially in peace and reconciliation.”



It could be recalled that last week, long heated dispute had ensued between the neighbouring villagers of the Gambia and Senegal after an officer of The Gambia Fire and Rescue Service, Ansumani Drammeh, was shot in the legs at Jahanka village in the Upper Fulladou District.



The ambassador emphasised the need to emulate the leaders of the two countries, saying that President Macky Sall decided to visit The Gambia after his 12 days in power in other to strengthening the peaceful relations between the two countries.



He thanked President Barrow for working closely with his Senegalese counterpart for the benefit of their people.



“I thank President Adama Barrow for partnering with President Macky Sall for coming up with a policy that will enable them to meet every six months and discuss about way forward which will also enhance development between the brotherly countries.”



“I call on residents of Gambia and Senegal to live in harmony because fighting cannot solve anything.”



According to him, they are working to make sure that the confrontation that occurred will be solved as soon as possible without any misunderstanding,” he said. “The two presidents have built us peaceful environment and ministers are also working to maintain peaceful relationship.”



“So let the public join hands with them to further strengthen the conducive environment,” he reminded.



"Ambassador Ndiaye stated that border is just a thin line drawn by the white ....."



The Senegalese ambassador to The Gambia, His Excellency Prof. Saliou Ndiaye



, has called on Gambians and Senegalese citizens to maintain the peaceful environment the two brotherly countries are known for.



“Gambia and Senegal have shared and continue to share good relationship,” he said. “This is because God has blessed us to share many important things naturally and among them are languages, culture, religion and more.”



Ndiaye in exclusive interview with journalist Pa Modou Cham yesterday said the two neighbors have enjoyed fruitful bilateral ties.



“Bilaterally, Gambia and Senegal have been partnering in national development, most especially in peace and reconciliation.”



It could be recalled that last week, long heated dispute had ensued between the neighbouring villagers of the Gambia and Senegal after an officer of The Gambia Fire and Rescue Service, Ansumani Drammeh, was shot in the legs at Jahanka village in the Upper Fulladou District.



The ambassador emphasised the need to emulate the leaders of the two countries, saying that President Macky Sall decided to visit The Gambia after his 12 days in power in other to strengthening the peaceful relations between the two countries.



He thanked President Barrow for working closely with his Senegalese counterpart for the benefit of their people.



“I thank President Adama Barrow for partnering with President Macky Sall for coming up with a policy that will enable them to meet every six months and discuss about way forward which will also enhance development between the brotherly countries.”



“I call on residents of Gambia and Senegal to live in harmony because fighting cannot solve anything.”



According to him, they are working to make sure that the confrontation that occurred will be solved as soon as possible without any misunderstanding,” he said. “The two presidents have built us peaceful environment and ministers are also working to maintain peaceful relationship.”



“So let the public join hands with them to further strengthen the conducive environment,” he reminded.



Ambassador Ndiaye stated that border is just a thin line drawn by the white but doesn’t mean that the bothers should separate people, instead “we should give hand and work together, adding that the people of both countries should keep their cultures as guiding principle which advocates for oneness.



Author: Pa Modou Cham



Source: http://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/article/gambia-senegal-should-maintain-peaceful-environment





Senegal's ambassador speaks about border issues,some words baffled me a little making me think that perhaps Senegal does not recognise that there IS a border between Senegal and Gambia;"Ambassador Ndiaye stated that border is just a thin line drawn by the white ....."

The Point: Wednesday, May 30, 2018 :

The Senegalese ambassador to The Gambia, His Excellency Prof. Saliou Ndiaye, has called on Gambians and Senegalese citizens to maintain the peaceful environment the two brotherly countries are known for.

"Gambia and Senegal have shared and continue to share good relationship," he said. "This is because God has blessed us to share many important things naturally and among them are languages, culture, religion and more."

Ndiaye in exclusive interview with journalist Pa Modou Cham yesterday said the two neighbors have enjoyed fruitful bilateral ties.

"Bilaterally, Gambia and Senegal have been partnering in national development, most especially in peace and reconciliation."

It could be recalled that last week, long heated dispute had ensued between the neighbouring villagers of the Gambia and Senegal after an officer of The Gambia Fire and Rescue Service, Ansumani Drammeh, was shot in the legs at Jahanka village in the Upper Fulladou District.

The ambassador emphasised the need to emulate the leaders of the two countries, saying that President Macky Sall decided to visit The Gambia after his 12 days in power in other to strengthening the peaceful relations between the two countries.

He thanked President Barrow for working closely with his Senegalese counterpart for the benefit of their people.

"I thank President Adama Barrow for partnering with President Macky Sall for coming up with a policy that will enable them to meet every six months and discuss about way forward which will also enhance development between the brotherly countries."

"I call on residents of Gambia and Senegal to live in harmony because fighting cannot solve anything."

According to him, they are working to make sure that the confrontation that occurred will be solved as soon as possible without any misunderstanding," he said. "The two presidents have built us peaceful environment and ministers are also working to maintain peaceful relationship."

"So let the public join hands with them to further strengthen the conducive environment," he reminded.

Ambassador Ndiaye stated that border is just a thin line drawn by the white but doesn't mean that the bothers should separate people, instead "we should give hand and work together, adding that the people of both countries should keep their cultures as guiding principle which advocates for oneness.

Author: Pa Modou Cham

Posted - 01 Jun 2018 : 12:09:12

Just have to wait and see.THE MATTER IS NOW VERY URGENT !



==================================================================================================

FROM Foroyaa:



How Far Have The Authorities Gone To Resolve The Jahanka Problem?

May 31, 2018





The Alkalos on both sides are ready for mediation. It is important to emphasise that the rainy season is fast approaching and they would want to use their farmland. However, it is not enough just to restore the peace that now exists. It is important to wipe out the factors that may have the potential to erode the peace. Swift action is essential.



Will an answer come in any form from the Barrow Administration ,Press Release or speech?Just have to wait and see.THE MATTER IS NOW VERY URGENT !

FROM Foroyaa:

How Far Have The Authorities Gone To Resolve The Jahanka Problem?

May 31, 2018

The Alkalos on both sides are ready for mediation. It is important to emphasise that the rainy season is fast approaching and they would want to use their farmland. However, it is not enough just to restore the peace that now exists. It is important to wipe out the factors that may have the potential to erode the peace. Swift action is essential.

Posted - 05 Jun 2018 : 11:21:40

=====================================================================================================

June 4, 2018

By Mustapha Jallow



Special security envoys from Gambia and Senegal, held face to face border crisis talks on Saturday June 2nd 2018, at around 10 am, to discuss peace between Jahanka and her neighbours on the Senegalese side of the border.



The delegation from the Gambian side was led by Police commissioner Sabally Bansang, Captain Bah from Kudang, NIA director posted at Janjangbureh and Chief Alagie Modou Touray while one Captain from Kolda and a Gendarmerie Officer from Medina Yorro, headed the Senegalese delegation. The meeting of the two envoys took place at the Jahanka Bantaba amid the easing of tension between the antagonistic neighbours. During the talks, military negotiators advised the people of both villages to reconcile and maintain peace among themselves.



However, according to the two Alkalos, progress in border demarcation has been slow and was not also discussed by the delegates while dialogue and peace talks continued.



Alkalo Mod Talla Boye of Jahanka, said the delegations advised them to continue nurturing the peace between two nations and that the two states will soon come to agreement about the border demarcation.



According to him, the issue of border demarcation has not been touched for the meantime during their talks but they told the visiting delegations that they will maintain the peace.



‘‘Both delegations pleaded for us (villagers) to live as brothers of the same nation and avoid violence. This is a good step for us and an atmosphere of peace returns to our communities; but doing the demarcation as soon as possible to establish which side belongs to Gambia or Senegal, is equally important,’’ he said.



He said normal movement between villages by all means of transport, has been restored. “Children have returned to School and residents are going about their normal business. So things are getting back to normal. The troops continue their daily and night patrols for the safety of both territories,’’ he said.



For his part, Alkalo Elhadji Mamgorr Boye of Kerr Seny in neighbouring Senegal, said the Senegalese delegation told them to remain calm and maintain peace; that they will resolve the matter in the interest of both countries.



“No demarcation has been disclosed to us but our delegation said they did not finalise on this yet as their primary mission was to first ensure that peace reigns among them,’’ he said; that no Alkalo from Senegal was part of the delegation that had the dialogue in Jahanka. He also confirmed that all means of transportation between them has resumed.



Mustapha Boye is the Assistant Alkalo of Kerr-Touba Mboyen Senegal. He also made similar remarks that the situation is getting back to normal. “We really want peace between Gambia and Senegal because violence cannot build trust and we hope the two authorities will find an immediate solution to fix this crisis,’’ he said.



http://foroyaa.gm/gambian-senegalese-authorities-hold-border-crisis-talks-as-tension-eases-in-jahanka/

Interesting,BOTH countries have got together in order to solve a very real problem by political means,only one drawback politicians EVERYWHERE do not like taking decisions which result in positive action "THEY" much prefer talk talk talk talk.HENCE DOWN TO SPECIAL ENVOYS to attend and report back to their respective political masters.

June 4, 2018

By Mustapha Jallow

Special security envoys from Gambia and Senegal, held face to face border crisis talks on Saturday June 2nd 2018, at around 10 am, to discuss peace between Jahanka and her neighbours on the Senegalese side of the border.

The delegation from the Gambian side was led by Police commissioner Sabally Bansang, Captain Bah from Kudang, NIA director posted at Janjangbureh and Chief Alagie Modou Touray while one Captain from Kolda and a Gendarmerie Officer from Medina Yorro, headed the Senegalese delegation. The meeting of the two envoys took place at the Jahanka Bantaba amid the easing of tension between the antagonistic neighbours. During the talks, military negotiators advised the people of both villages to reconcile and maintain peace among themselves.

However, according to the two Alkalos, progress in border demarcation has been slow and was not also discussed by the delegates while dialogue and peace talks continued.

Alkalo Mod Talla Boye of Jahanka, said the delegations advised them to continue nurturing the peace between two nations and that the two states will soon come to agreement about the border demarcation.

According to him, the issue of border demarcation has not been touched for the meantime during their talks but they told the visiting delegations that they will maintain the peace.

''Both delegations pleaded for us (villagers) to live as brothers of the same nation and avoid violence. This is a good step for us and an atmosphere of peace returns to our communities; but doing the demarcation as soon as possible to establish which side belongs to Gambia or Senegal, is equally important,'' he said.

He said normal movement between villages by all means of transport, has been restored. "Children have returned to School and residents are going about their normal business. So things are getting back to normal. The troops continue their daily and night patrols for the safety of both territories,'' he said.

For his part, Alkalo Elhadji Mamgorr Boye of Kerr Seny in neighbouring Senegal, said the Senegalese delegation told them to remain calm and maintain peace; that they will resolve the matter in the interest of both countries.

"No demarcation has been disclosed to us but our delegation said they did not finalise on this yet as their primary mission was to first ensure that peace reigns among them,'' he said; that no Alkalo from Senegal was part of the delegation that had the dialogue in Jahanka. He also confirmed that all means of transportation between them has resumed.

Mustapha Boye is the Assistant Alkalo of Kerr-Touba Mboyen Senegal. He also made similar remarks that the situation is getting back to normal. "We really want peace between Gambia and Senegal because violence cannot build trust and we hope the two authorities will find an immediate solution to fix this crisis,'' he said.

Posted - 08 Jun 2018 : 16:42:41

"Mustapha Boye is the Assistant Alkalo of Kerr-Touba Mboyen Senegal. He also made similar remarks that the situation is getting back to normal. “We really want peace between Gambia and Senegal because violence cannot build trust and we hope the two authorities will find an immediate solution to fix this crisis,’’ he said.





Thank goodness that this matter is being actively investigated,which, due to its nature and serious repercussions could occur if "mistakes" are made during the investigations which are currently underway.

===================================================================================================



Friday, June 08, 2018



Police in the Central River Region (CRR) have arrested three suspects in connection with the death of one Mustapha Gueye, a native of Kerr Yerro village of Casamance in Senegal, The Point has informed.



The spokesperson of The Gambia Police Force (GPF) Spt. David Kujabi, has confirmed the development to our reporter. He said at the time of the incident, the three suspects were arrested by the police.



PRO Kujabi added that investigation has revealed that one among the suspects was directly involved in the killing of Mr. Gueye, saying that the matter is still under investigation.



It could be recalled recently that the community of Jahanka village in the Upper Fulladou District and some communities of Casamance of Senegal nearly clashed after have some war of words resulting to the shooting of Ansumana Drammeh, an officer of The Gambia Fire and Rescue Services (GFRS).



The border villages of Senegal accused the people of Jahanka village over the death of Mustapha Gueye, from Kerr Yerro village, resulting animosity between the two villages.

Author: Momodou Jawo



Friday, June 08, 2018

Police in the Central River Region (CRR) have arrested three suspects in connection with the death of one Mustapha Gueye, a native of Kerr Yerro village of Casamance in Senegal, The Point has informed.

The spokesperson of The Gambia Police Force (GPF) Spt. David Kujabi, has confirmed the development to our reporter. He said at the time of the incident, the three suspects were arrested by the police.

PRO Kujabi added that investigation has revealed that one among the suspects was directly involved in the killing of Mr. Gueye, saying that the matter is still under investigation.

It could be recalled recently that the community of Jahanka village in the Upper Fulladou District and some communities of Casamance of Senegal nearly clashed after have some war of words resulting to the shooting of Ansumana Drammeh, an officer of The Gambia Fire and Rescue Services (GFRS).

The border villages of Senegal accused the people of Jahanka village over the death of Mustapha Gueye, from Kerr Yerro village, resulting animosity between the two villages.

Author: Momodou Jawo

Posted - 14 Jun 2018 : 11:03:46

Foroyaa is trying hard to make those in positions of power take action,Such INTERNATIONAL problems CAN NOT be sorted within days, personally I have NO doubt that movement to resolve the situation

===================================================================================================



The village of Jahanka on the Gambian side and the village of Kerr Seny and other sister villages on the Senegalese side have been living peacefully for many years, intermarrying and sharing the same culture and history.



But parts of the cultivated land and forest land between Jahanka and Kerr Seny are in dispute and they have served as a source of tension and conflict between the two communities. This led to the shooting of a villager and threats of further attacks following the alleged killing of a Senegalese in the forest.



The Alkalos of both villages want peace and have called on the authorities of both countries to demarcate the border between the two countries in this area, which they see as a source of conflict. Throughout the dispute they have called for restraint. When the authorities visited the area they did not discuss the demarcation of the border but simply promised to return which has not yet been done.



The point is that the rainy season will soon begin and the villagers would like to cultivate the land. Should they cultivate disputed land and provoke a conflict?



When will the authorities do the demarcation? Needless to say, a single spark can start a bush fire.



Foroyaa will get in touch with the authorities to get their position on the matter.



http://foroyaa.gm/jahanka-kerr-seny-border-yet-to-be-demarcated/ Foroyaa is trying hard to make those in positions of power take action,Such INTERNATIONAL problems CAN NOT be sorted within days, personally I have NO doubt that movement to resolve the situation once and for all is taking place behind the scenes ,however there is no harm turning on the tap a little further to remind those involved that this problem is still very much in the public eye.===================================================================================================The village of Jahanka on the Gambian side and the village of Kerr Seny and other sister villages on the Senegalese side have been living peacefully for many years, intermarrying and sharing the same culture and history.But parts of the cultivated land and forest land between Jahanka and Kerr Seny are in dispute and they have served as a source of tension and conflict between the two communities. This led to the shooting of a villager and threats of further attacks following the alleged killing of a Senegalese in the forest.The Alkalos of both villages want peace and have called on the authorities of both countries to demarcate the border between the two countries in this area, which they see as a source of conflict. Throughout the dispute they have called for restraint. When the authorities visited the area they did not discuss the demarcation of the border but simply promised to return which has not yet been done.The point is that the rainy season will soon begin and the villagers would like to cultivate the land. Should they cultivate disputed land and provoke a conflict?When will the authorities do the demarcation? Needless to say, a single spark can start a bush fire.Foroyaa will get in touch with the authorities to get their position on the matter. "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

==========

https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/4-suspects-arrested-in-border-villages-clash

==========



4 suspects arrested in border villages clash



May 17, 2022, 12:03 PM | Article By: Momodou Jawo

Four suspects have been taken into custody by Gambian security personnel following the Saturday clash between Kerr Mot Haali in The Gambia and Kerr Mot Halli in Senegal, The Point has been reliably informed.



The suspects are currently detained in The Gambia as investigation into the matter continues.



Deputy Police Spokesperson Inspector Alieu Jamanka, who was contacted for comments confirmed the arrest of the four suspects. However, he couldn’t at the time of going to press confirm whether the arrested individuals were Gambians or Senegalese. “All that I can tell you is that four suspects have been arrested and investigation into the matter continues. What is more important at the moment is that calm has been maintained in the area while the police and other security continue doing their job.”



The Saturday conflict that ensued between Kerr Mot Haali in The Gambia and Kerr Mot Halli in Senegal left three horses belonging to one Ali Sowe, burned into ashes with a compound set on fire.

====================4 suspects arrested in border villages clashMay 17, 2022, 12:03 PM | Article By: Momodou JawoFour suspects have been taken into custody by Gambian security personnel following the Saturday clash between Kerr Mot Haali in The Gambia and Kerr Mot Halli in Senegal, The Point has been reliably informed.The suspects are currently detained in The Gambia as investigation into the matter continues.Deputy Police Spokesperson Inspector Alieu Jamanka, who was contacted for comments confirmed the arrest of the four suspects. However, he couldn’t at the time of going to press confirm whether the arrested individuals were Gambians or Senegalese. “All that I can tell you is that four suspects have been arrested and investigation into the matter continues. What is more important at the moment is that calm has been maintained in the area while the police and other security continue doing their job.”The Saturday conflict that ensued between Kerr Mot Haali in The Gambia and Kerr Mot Halli in Senegal left three horses belonging to one Ali Sowe, burned into ashes with a compound set on fire. "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

==========



https://standard.gm/gambia-news/tension-dies-down-in-kerr-mot-ali-after-near-fatal-fight0/

==========



May 17, 2022



Security personnel have been deployed to the restless border village of Kerr Mot Ali, the scene of violence on Sunday after an alleged arson on two houses sparked tension between the Gambian and Senegalese sides of the village, reopening a deep-seated animosity between the people.



Many years ago, followers of the late controversial scholar and marabout Sering Ndigal were sent away from the village under former president Yahya Jammeh and forced to relocate in Senegal.



The two villages are separated by a border. In 2017, a high court judge ruled that the Ndigal followers should be allowed to return to the Gambia and continue to practice the religion they wish. On Saturday morning, there was an attack in which three houses in the compound of Ali Sowe were set on fire. Three of his houses were burned to ashes. The fighting ensued after a grass house of the marabout of Kerr Mot Ali was burned with the villagers suspecting their Senegalese siblings.



Police deputy spokesman, Inspector Alieu Jamanka confirmed the incident. He said three houses from the same compound were gutted down at Kerr Mot Ali of the Gambian side. “The matter was reported to Njau police station and it is under investigation,” Jamanka said.



The Gambian side is accusing their siblings in the Senegalese end of setting the houses on fire.



But a follower of Ndigal who contacted The Standard yesterday said the houses were burnt by a villager in Kerr Mot Ali (Gambia) and that it was just a strategy to provoke his people.



He said they are being persecuted based on their religious belief and despite winning a court in 2017 for them to return to the country, the government has failed to facilitate their return. “Our homes have been forcefully taken from us and we are forced to stay in exile in another country,” Alie Secka said.



“The person who burnt the house removes all the materials from the house before putting it on fire. We have evidence that it was their own people who set those houses on fire. But the tension started when they attacked one of our relatives who was coming from our Gamo to Kombo. They attacked him and destroyed his vehicle’s glasses. It was after that that our people also came out to the border and the two villages started stoning each other,” Secka said. ====================May 17, 2022Security personnel have been deployed to the restless border village of Kerr Mot Ali, the scene of violence on Sunday after an alleged arson on two houses sparked tension between the Gambian and Senegalese sides of the village, reopening a deep-seated animosity between the people.Many years ago, followers of the late controversial scholar and marabout Sering Ndigal were sent away from the village under former president Yahya Jammeh and forced to relocate in Senegal.The two villages are separated by a border. In 2017, a high court judge ruled that the Ndigal followers should be allowed to return to the Gambia and continue to practice the religion they wish. On Saturday morning, there was an attack in which three houses in the compound of Ali Sowe were set on fire. Three of his houses were burned to ashes. The fighting ensued after a grass house of the marabout of Kerr Mot Ali was burned with the villagers suspecting their Senegalese siblings.Police deputy spokesman, Inspector Alieu Jamanka confirmed the incident. He said three houses from the same compound were gutted down at Kerr Mot Ali of the Gambian side. “The matter was reported to Njau police station and it is under investigation,” Jamanka said.The Gambian side is accusing their siblings in the Senegalese end of setting the houses on fire.But a follower of Ndigal who contacted The Standard yesterday said the houses were burnt by a villager in Kerr Mot Ali (Gambia) and that it was just a strategy to provoke his people.He said they are being persecuted based on their religious belief and despite winning a court in 2017 for them to return to the country, the government has failed to facilitate their return. “Our homes have been forcefully taken from us and we are forced to stay in exile in another country,” Alie Secka said.“The person who burnt the house removes all the materials from the house before putting it on fire. We have evidence that it was their own people who set those houses on fire. But the tension started when they attacked one of our relatives who was coming from our Gamo to Kombo. They attacked him and destroyed his vehicle’s glasses. It was after that that our people also came out to the border and the two villages started stoning each other,” Secka said. "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

