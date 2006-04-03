Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Password:

Save Password Forgot your Password?



All Forums

Politics Forum

Politics: Gambian politics

GHOMM and their never ending struggle. New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Author Topic toubab1020





11402 Posts Posted - 12 Oct 2021 : 19:33:26 https://foroyaa.net/global-homm-still-struggling-to-take-over-their-property-from-the-state/



RELATED:



https://standard.gm/nenneh-freda-gomez-arrested-bailed/

============



By Yankuba Jallow on October 12, 2021



The Global Home of Medical Mission (GHOMM) is still being blocked by security personnel of the State from taking over their leased property that was housing the Anti-Crime Unit despite the former have won the court case against the State over the land.



According to a source, the Government wants to use the property to erect structures for the OIC Summit scheduled to take place in 2022 in The Gambia.



The health facility, which used to house the Police Anti-Crime Unit, was unceremoniously closed down in 2010 by the Gambia Government. Global HOMM while arguing their case before the high court said they were unceremoniously expelled from The Gambia by former President Yahya Jammeh without explanation in 2010.



On 14 February 2007, Global HOMM was registered as a charitable company in The Gambia, Certificate Number: 53/2007. The NGO Affairs Agency certified that Global HOMM was registered, recognized and allowed to operate as an International NGO in The Gambia on 11 September 2008 as A76 NGO.



Global HOMM claimed to have spent a million and half in the construction of the structure that the Anti-Crime Unit of the Gambia Police Force was occupying. After it was closed down, the land was abandoned for some time before Jammeh’s Green Boys occupied the place. When the current regime took over from Jammeh, the Green Boys were moved out and replaced with the Anti-Crime Unit of the Police Force, who occupied the place.



The Attorney General issued a press release on Monday, 11th October describing the reports circulating online about the property as false.



The Attorney General and Minister of Justice debunked the reports circulating on social media suggesting that the Government is blocking the purported owners of the property in Bijilo that was previously occupied by the Anti-Crime Unit.



The press release stated: “The public is hereby informed that this is totally false and could not be further from the truth. The matter is subject of ongoing litigation in two suits before two separate judges of the high court.



Out of respect for the court and judicial system, the office is not at liberty to discuss this matter which are subject to litigation.



We will have the opportunity to shed light on the true facts of the matter once the courts have delivered their ruling on this matter.



We invite the claimants (Global HOMM) in this matter to exercise similar restraint and abide by due process as opposed to seeking to litigate the matter in the media.”



Readers would recall that The Gambia Government was sued in respect of the same piece of land that was occupied by the Anti-Crime Unit of the Gambia Police Force in Bijilo as their headquarters. However, Foroyaa has been reliably informed that the police have vacated the property.



The Respondents in this case were Minister of Lands and Regional Government, Director for Lands and Surveys and the Attorney General.



On the first ground of the application, Global HOMM sought for the court to declare that the Notice of Acquisition and Revocation of their lease with serial registration number K12/07 in respect to their property in Bijilo which was occupied by the Anti-Crime Unit of the Gambia Police Force was null and void.



On the second ground, they wanted the court to declare that the purpose for which their property has been compulsorily acquired by the State was not for public use.



They also sought from the court a declaration that the lease registration of their property that the Anti-Crime Unit was occupying remained valid and subsisting.



They wanted the court to declare that the allocation and the vesting of title of their property to a third party was null and void.



They wanted the court to make an order that no Notice of Acquisition and Revocation of their leased property be served on them prior to the purported revocation.



They wanted the court to make an order setting aside all transactions entered into by the Respondents with any third parties in relation to their property.



They wanted the court to award a cost of five hundred thousand dalasis (D500,000) in their favour.



The State, through State Counsel, Muhammed B. Sowe said the respondents have conceded to the application.



“The respondents concede to the application on the ground that the notice was not gazetted as required by section 7 (5) of the Lands Acquisition and Compensation Act,” Sowe informed the court.



He added: “The Respondent (Attorney General and others) concede to the application and will follow the proper procedure. We have reasons for doing that. We want to follow the right procedure.”



Lawyer Rachael Y. Mendy for the applicants (Global HOMM) indicated to the court that she had no objection to the State Counsel’s submission. However, she sought for the court to go ahead to grant the application.



The High Judge, Justice Achibonga on Monday, 29th June 2020 granted the application and ordered the Government of the Gambia to pay five hundred thousand dalasi (D500,000) to Global Home of Medical Mission (Global HOMM).



In September 2019, a judgment was obtained from the Kanifing Magistrate’s Court in favour of the group in which writ of possession was issued. From September 2019 to date, they are struggling to take over the land.



In that case, the Gambia Police Force, Ministry of Interior and Director of Lands and Survey were the defendants before the Magistrate’s Court. The defendants through their Counsel admitted to the claims of Global HOMM and the court entered judgment in favour of the group (GHOMM). The court made orders that the group shall take possession of the property. Also, the court awarded cost in favour of the group and ordered the defendants to pay them D50,000 for general damages for trespass. The lower court ordered the defendant to pay the group D25,000 for the cost of the action.



On the 28th January 2021, the Attorney General conceded in the previous case and a judgment was entered in favour of Global HOMM.



In another high court case, Global HOMM is seeking the court to enforce the judgment, but the Attorney General is saying Global HOMM cannot sue.



Lawyer Aji A. Ceesay for the Attorney General made an application for the high court to strike out the suit brought by Home of Medical Mission (Global HOMM) seeking to enforce the judgment in their favour.



Lawyer Ceesay said Global HOMM is not a ‘juristic person’ capable of suing since it is not registered in the country. She applied for the suit to be struck out based on this ground.



Foroyaa has been trying to get the date of the case from the court, but all attempts proved unsuccessful. The Judge, who was handling the case, was promoted to the Gambia Court of Appeal. We will follow the case and will keep the readers informed about whatever happens in court.





RELATED:============By Yankuba Jallow on October 12, 2021The Global Home of Medical Mission (GHOMM) is still being blocked by security personnel of the State from taking over their leased property that was housing the Anti-Crime Unit despite the former have won the court case against the State over the land.According to a source, the Government wants to use the property to erect structures for the OIC Summit scheduled to take place in 2022 in The Gambia.The health facility, which used to house the Police Anti-Crime Unit, was unceremoniously closed down in 2010 by the Gambia Government. Global HOMM while arguing their case before the high court said they were unceremoniously expelled from The Gambia by former President Yahya Jammeh without explanation in 2010.On 14 February 2007, Global HOMM was registered as a charitable company in The Gambia, Certificate Number: 53/2007. The NGO Affairs Agency certified that Global HOMM was registered, recognized and allowed to operate as an International NGO in The Gambia on 11 September 2008 as A76 NGO.Global HOMM claimed to have spent a million and half in the construction of the structure that the Anti-Crime Unit of the Gambia Police Force was occupying. After it was closed down, the land was abandoned for some time before Jammeh’s Green Boys occupied the place. When the current regime took over from Jammeh, the Green Boys were moved out and replaced with the Anti-Crime Unit of the Police Force, who occupied the place.The Attorney General issued a press release on Monday, 11th October describing the reports circulating online about the property as false.The Attorney General and Minister of Justice debunked the reports circulating on social media suggesting that the Government is blocking the purported owners of the property in Bijilo that was previously occupied by the Anti-Crime Unit.The press release stated: “The public is hereby informed that this is totally false and could not be further from the truth. The matter is subject of ongoing litigation in two suits before two separate judges of the high court.Out of respect for the court and judicial system, the office is not at liberty to discuss this matter which are subject to litigation.We will have the opportunity to shed light on the true facts of the matter once the courts have delivered their ruling on this matter.We invite the claimants (Global HOMM) in this matter to exercise similar restraint and abide by due process as opposed to seeking to litigate the matter in the media.”Readers would recall that The Gambia Government was sued in respect of the same piece of land that was occupied by the Anti-Crime Unit of the Gambia Police Force in Bijilo as their headquarters. However, Foroyaa has been reliably informed that the police have vacated the property.The Respondents in this case were Minister of Lands and Regional Government, Director for Lands and Surveys and the Attorney General.On the first ground of the application, Global HOMM sought for the court to declare that the Notice of Acquisition and Revocation of their lease with serial registration number K12/07 in respect to their property in Bijilo which was occupied by the Anti-Crime Unit of the Gambia Police Force was null and void.On the second ground, they wanted the court to declare that the purpose for which their property has been compulsorily acquired by the State was not for public use.They also sought from the court a declaration that the lease registration of their property that the Anti-Crime Unit was occupying remained valid and subsisting.They wanted the court to declare that the allocation and the vesting of title of their property to a third party was null and void.They wanted the court to make an order that no Notice of Acquisition and Revocation of their leased property be served on them prior to the purported revocation.They wanted the court to make an order setting aside all transactions entered into by the Respondents with any third parties in relation to their property.They wanted the court to award a cost of five hundred thousand dalasis (D500,000) in their favour.The State, through State Counsel, Muhammed B. Sowe said the respondents have conceded to the application.“The respondents concede to the application on the ground that the notice was not gazetted as required by section 7 (5) of the Lands Acquisition and Compensation Act,” Sowe informed the court.He added: “The Respondent (Attorney General and others) concede to the application and will follow the proper procedure. We have reasons for doing that. We want to follow the right procedure.”Lawyer Rachael Y. Mendy for the applicants (Global HOMM) indicated to the court that she had no objection to the State Counsel’s submission. However, she sought for the court to go ahead to grant the application.The High Judge, Justice Achibonga on Monday, 29th June 2020 granted the application and ordered the Government of the Gambia to pay five hundred thousand dalasi (D500,000) to Global Home of Medical Mission (Global HOMM).In September 2019, a judgment was obtained from the Kanifing Magistrate’s Court in favour of the group in which writ of possession was issued. From September 2019 to date, they are struggling to take over the land.In that case, the Gambia Police Force, Ministry of Interior and Director of Lands and Survey were the defendants before the Magistrate’s Court. The defendants through their Counsel admitted to the claims of Global HOMM and the court entered judgment in favour of the group (GHOMM). The court made orders that the group shall take possession of the property. Also, the court awarded cost in favour of the group and ordered the defendants to pay them D50,000 for general damages for trespass. The lower court ordered the defendant to pay the group D25,000 for the cost of the action.On the 28th January 2021, the Attorney General conceded in the previous case and a judgment was entered in favour of Global HOMM.In another high court case, Global HOMM is seeking the court to enforce the judgment, but the Attorney General is saying Global HOMM cannot sue.Lawyer Aji A. Ceesay for the Attorney General made an application for the high court to strike out the suit brought by Home of Medical Mission (Global HOMM) seeking to enforce the judgment in their favour.Lawyer Ceesay said Global HOMM is not a ‘juristic person’ capable of suing since it is not registered in the country. She applied for the suit to be struck out based on this ground.Foroyaa has been trying to get the date of the case from the court, but all attempts proved unsuccessful. The Judge, who was handling the case, was promoted to the Gambia Court of Appeal. We will follow the case and will keep the readers informed about whatever happens in court. "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

Edited by - toubab1020 on 12 Oct 2021 19:39:12 toubab1020





11402 Posts Posted - 15 Oct 2021 : 10:22:38

https://foroyaa.net/police-extend-bail-granted-to-personnel-of-global-home-of-medical-mission/



==========



October 14, 2021



Police have on Wednesday extended the bail granted to Nenneh Freda Gomez and other personnel of the Global Home of Medical Mission.



Police spokesman, Superintendent (Spt.) Lamin Njie said on Monday: “Neneh Freda Gomez and two others were arrested for trespassing into a property under litigation at the High Court.”



Global HOMM was on 14 February 2007 registered as a charitable company in The Gambia, Certificate Number: 53/2007. The NGO Affairs Agency certified that Global HOMM was registered, recognized and allowed to operate as an International NGO in The Gambia on 11 September 2008 as A76 NGO.



Gomez and her colleagues reported to the Kairaba Police Station on Wednesday, but were later transported to the Police Headquarters in Banjul.



She said on Wednesday: “They (the Police) consulted with the commissioner of prosecution in Banjul and later informed us that the file is being sent to Banjul. We were again escorted to Banjul at 13:33 pm. There the commissioner also reviewed the file with two of his assistants and later invited us in together with our attorney. He asked us to explain what the issue was and our attorney had to explain the genesis. The commissioner said he will have to consult with his superiors and then get back to us, but said with emphasis that they may have to send the file to the AG Chambers. He then said he will extend the bail to tomorrow morning at 9:00 am.”



The Gambia Police Force on Monday 11th October 2021 pressed charges against Neneh Freda Gomez and two others for allegedly trespassing into a property under litigation at the High Court.



Reports have it that the Citizens Alliance (CA) spokesperson, Neneh Freda Gomez, and her colleagues (Gilbert Manga and Lamin Sey) were picked up by state security agents and taken away on Monday afternoon (11th October 2021), but were later granted bail.



Their arrest was in connection with a property in Bijilo owned by Global Home of Medical Mission.



Readers would recall that The Gambia Government was sued in respect of the same piece of land that was occupied by the Anti-Crime Unit of the Gambia Police Force in Bijilo as their headquarters. However, Foroyaa has been reliably informed that the police have vacated the property.



The Respondents in this case were Minister of Lands and Regional Government, Director for Lands and Surveys and the Attorney General.



On the first ground of the application, Global HOMM sought for the court to declare that the Notice of Acquisition and Revocation of their lease with serial registration number K12/07 in respect to their property in Bijilo which was occupied by the Anti-Crime Unit of the Gambia Police Force was null and void.



On the second ground, they wanted the court to declare that the purpose for which their property has been compulsorily acquired by the State was not for public use.



They also sought from the court a declaration that the lease registration of their property that the Anti-Crime Unit was occupying remained valid and subsisting.



They wanted the court to declare that the allocation and the vesting of title of their property to a third party was null and void.



They wanted the court to make an order that no Notice of Acquisition and Revocation of their leased property be served on them prior to the purported revocation.



They asked the court to make an order setting aside all transactions entered into by the Respondents with any third parties in relation to their property.



They also asked the court to award a cost of five hundred thousand dalasis (D500,000) in their favour.



The State, through State Counsel, Muhammed B. Sowe said the respondents have conceded to the application.



“The respondents concede to the application on the ground that the notice was not gazetted as required by section 7 (5) of the Lands Acquisition and Compensation Act,” Sowe informed the court.



He added: “The Respondent (Attorney General and others) concede to the application and will follow the proper procedure. We have reasons for doing that. We want to follow the right procedure.”



Lawyer Rachael Y. Mendy for the applicants (Global HOMM) indicated to the court that she had no objection to the State Counsel’s submission. However, she sought for the court to go ahead to grant the application.

==========October 14, 2021Police have on Wednesday extended the bail granted to Nenneh Freda Gomez and other personnel of the Global Home of Medical Mission.Police spokesman, Superintendent (Spt.) Lamin Njie said on Monday: “Neneh Freda Gomez and two others were arrested for trespassing into a property under litigation at the High Court.”Global HOMM was on 14 February 2007 registered as a charitable company in The Gambia, Certificate Number: 53/2007. The NGO Affairs Agency certified that Global HOMM was registered, recognized and allowed to operate as an International NGO in The Gambia on 11 September 2008 as A76 NGO.Gomez and her colleagues reported to the Kairaba Police Station on Wednesday, but were later transported to the Police Headquarters in Banjul.She said on Wednesday: “They (the Police) consulted with the commissioner of prosecution in Banjul and later informed us that the file is being sent to Banjul. We were again escorted to Banjul at 13:33 pm. There the commissioner also reviewed the file with two of his assistants and later invited us in together with our attorney. He asked us to explain what the issue was and our attorney had to explain the genesis. The commissioner said he will have to consult with his superiors and then get back to us, but said with emphasis that they may have to send the file to the AG Chambers. He then said he will extend the bail to tomorrow morning at 9:00 am.”The Gambia Police Force on Monday 11th October 2021 pressed charges against Neneh Freda Gomez and two others for allegedly trespassing into a property under litigation at the High Court.Reports have it that the Citizens Alliance (CA) spokesperson, Neneh Freda Gomez, and her colleagues (Gilbert Manga and Lamin Sey) were picked up by state security agents and taken away on Monday afternoon (11th October 2021), but were later granted bail.Their arrest was in connection with a property in Bijilo owned by Global Home of Medical Mission.Readers would recall that The Gambia Government was sued in respect of the same piece of land that was occupied by the Anti-Crime Unit of the Gambia Police Force in Bijilo as their headquarters. However, Foroyaa has been reliably informed that the police have vacated the property.The Respondents in this case were Minister of Lands and Regional Government, Director for Lands and Surveys and the Attorney General.On the first ground of the application, Global HOMM sought for the court to declare that the Notice of Acquisition and Revocation of their lease with serial registration number K12/07 in respect to their property in Bijilo which was occupied by the Anti-Crime Unit of the Gambia Police Force was null and void.On the second ground, they wanted the court to declare that the purpose for which their property has been compulsorily acquired by the State was not for public use.They also sought from the court a declaration that the lease registration of their property that the Anti-Crime Unit was occupying remained valid and subsisting.They wanted the court to declare that the allocation and the vesting of title of their property to a third party was null and void.They wanted the court to make an order that no Notice of Acquisition and Revocation of their leased property be served on them prior to the purported revocation.They asked the court to make an order setting aside all transactions entered into by the Respondents with any third parties in relation to their property.They also asked the court to award a cost of five hundred thousand dalasis (D500,000) in their favour.The State, through State Counsel, Muhammed B. Sowe said the respondents have conceded to the application.“The respondents concede to the application on the ground that the notice was not gazetted as required by section 7 (5) of the Lands Acquisition and Compensation Act,” Sowe informed the court.He added: “The Respondent (Attorney General and others) concede to the application and will follow the proper procedure. We have reasons for doing that. We want to follow the right procedure.”Lawyer Rachael Y. Mendy for the applicants (Global HOMM) indicated to the court that she had no objection to the State Counsel’s submission. However, she sought for the court to go ahead to grant the application. "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

Momodou





Denmark

10593 Posts Posted - 21 Oct 2021 : 09:01:55





Disputed former anti-crime land to host a luxury hotel?



The Standard: OCTOBER 20, 2021



By Tabora Bojang



https://standard.gm/disputed-former-anti-crime-land-to-host-a-luxury-hotel/



The disputed land housing the former offices of the police anti-crime unit in Bijilo is part of an area earmarked for the construction of a five-star hotel as part of preparations for the 2022 OIC summit in The Gambia, The Standard has learnt.



The hotel is part of a $100 million concession deal awarded to Senegalese investment company Immoland Sarl which agrees to finance, build and operate it.



According to a statement from the OIC secretariat in Banjul, Abdouaye Thiam, the chairman of Immoland Sarl, the contractors of the project, has led a 17-man delegation to The Gambia comprising technical experts from India and South Africa to begin ground preparations for the commencement of the hotel construction. The team will be accompanied by the OIC secretariat and other stakeholders for an assessment tour of the proposed site today before work begins.



The OIC secretariat said “providing a luxurious accommodation experience to the guests during the global convergence is one of the main priorities of the Secretariat and the government.



“Similarly, such an edifice will reinforce the preeminent position of our country as a ‘go-to’ tourist destination as well as a hub for international meetings, incentive travels, conferences, and exhibitions.”



However, the same land is at the center of a dispute between the police and officials of the Global Homes of Medical Mission, who were previous occupants of the property before it was taken over by ex-president Jammeh in 2010.



The mission won a judgment and a writ of possession as owners of the premises but police continue to guard the place blocking access to the Mission officials despite the relocation of the anti-crime unit to Yundum. Last week, the Mission’s country director Nenneh Freda Gomez, who went to the site to implement the court order, was arrested and charged with criminal trespass.



The Ministry of Justice however said the matter is the subject of ongoing litigation in two suits before two separate judges of the High Court and urged claimants to exercise restraint and follow due process.



When contacted on these concerns, a staff of the OIC secretariat, told The Standard: “As far as we are concerned, there is no controversy regarding this land. It is not contentious. We have all the papers to back it up and everything. Look, the anti-crime left these premises purposely for the OIC project.” State robery and contempt of lawThe disputed land housing the former offices of the police anti-crime unit in Bijilo is part of an area earmarked for the construction of a five-star hotel as part of preparations for the 2022 OIC summit in The Gambia, The Standard has learnt.The hotel is part of a $100 million concession deal awarded to Senegalese investment company Immoland Sarl which agrees to finance, build and operate it.According to a statement from the OIC secretariat in Banjul, Abdouaye Thiam, the chairman of Immoland Sarl, the contractors of the project, has led a 17-man delegation to The Gambia comprising technical experts from India and South Africa to begin ground preparations for the commencement of the hotel construction. The team will be accompanied by the OIC secretariat and other stakeholders for an assessment tour of the proposed site today before work begins.The OIC secretariat said “providing a luxurious accommodation experience to the guests during the global convergence is one of the main priorities of the Secretariat and the government.“Similarly, such an edifice will reinforce the preeminent position of our country as a ‘go-to’ tourist destination as well as a hub for international meetings, incentive travels, conferences, and exhibitions.”However, the same land is at the center of a dispute between the police and officials of the Global Homes of Medical Mission, who were previous occupants of the property before it was taken over by ex-president Jammeh in 2010.The mission won a judgment and a writ of possession as owners of the premises but police continue to guard the place blocking access to the Mission officials despite the relocation of the anti-crime unit to Yundum. Last week, the Mission’s country director Nenneh Freda Gomez, who went to the site to implement the court order, was arrested and charged with criminal trespass.The Ministry of Justice however said the matter is the subject of ongoing litigation in two suits before two separate judges of the High Court and urged claimants to exercise restraint and follow due process.When contacted on these concerns, a staff of the OIC secretariat, told The Standard: “As far as we are concerned, there is no controversy regarding this land. It is not contentious. We have all the papers to back it up and everything. Look, the anti-crime left these premises purposely for the OIC project.” A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone toubab1020





11402 Posts Posted - 21 Oct 2021 : 12:25:39

Now that this matter has been seised upon by the press it is evident that there are many facets to it and is likely to rumble on for some time before any clarity will be seen. "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

toubab1020





11402 Posts Posted - 26 Oct 2021 : 12:56:29



==========



https://foroyaa.net/global-homm-ask-government-to-stop-trespassing-on-their-land/

==========



By Yankuba Jallow 0n October 25, 2021



Global Home of Medical Mission has renewed its call on the Gambia Government to stop trespassing on its property.



Currently, there are paramilitary stationed at the property and they wouldn’t allow officials from Global HOMM to access the property. Global HOMM have two court decisions in their favour, but they couldn’t still access their property.



The Sheriff Division of the High Court gave Global HOMM possession of the land, but the Gambia Government is denying them access to it. Section 120 (4) of the 1997 Constitution provides that “The Government and all departments and agencies of the Government shall accord such assistance to the courts as the courts may reasonably require to protect their independence, dignity and effectiveness.”



Neneh Freda Gomez speaking on behalf of the organization said Global HOMM plans to build a hospital for the public to access medical service, but the Government wants to forcefully take the land from them to build a hotel for the OIC Summit slated to take place next year.



“Of course, this Executive – this Government have an interest in the property, but instead of following due process – instead of following legal means – instead of them engaging us the legal owners, they are trying to flex their muscles. They are trying to use force to acquire this property for their own selfish individual interests,” Gomez said.



News report on the 20th October both on television and newspaper, showed footage of officials from the OIC Secretariat, at the property in Bijilo with their investor/contractor for a site visit.



“The OIC visit was unlawful. It was done without our authority. We did not permit it – we did not grant it. We didn’t even know about it until it happened,” she said.



Gomez said a court judgment can only be set-aside by another court with superior jurisdiction, adding without which the judgment should be enforced. She informed Foroyaa that their lawyer has written to the OIC Secretariat cautioning them not to trespass on their land.



“Our courts should be taken seriously and judgments should be enforced,” she said.



She said Global HOMM are the legal owners of the property as per the judgment and the leased document.



“Anybody that is doing anything here is trespassing. Anybody that is doing anything here is illegally doing it,” she said.



She said the Government is trying to take the property forcefully and illegally from them. She explained that Government can take over someone’s property, but they must follow due process.



“They [Government] don’t have the right to forcefully take a property from citizens forcefully for their individual selfish interests,” she said.



“Why will you take a property that is meant to be a hospital that is for community use and it will go a long way to serve other countries in our neighbourhood because it is going to be a state of art [standard] hospital?” she said.



She said they will relentlessly push to get back the property using legal means.



Neneh was arrested together with two others by the police some time ago and she is still reporting to the police. She is charged with trespass and malicious injury to property.



“We were arrested unlawfully. They were saying that we trespassed. I don’t know how we can trespass on our own land. They still cannot take us to court. They have been dragging us back and forth,” she said.



The hospital, which was converted as the Anti-Crime Unit headquarters, was unceremoniously closed down in 2010 by the Gambia Government. Global HOMM was unceremoniously expelled from The Gambia by former President Yahya Jammeh without explanation in 2010.



On 14 February 2007, Global HOMM was registered as a charitable company in The Gambia, Certificate Number: 53/2007. The NGO Affairs Agency certified that Global HOMM was registered, recognized and allowed to operate as an International NGO in The Gambia on the 11 September 2008 as A76 NGO.



Global HOMM claimed to have spent a million and half in the construction of the structure that used to house the Anti-Crime Unit of the Gambia Police Force. After it was closed down, the land was abandoned for some time before Jammeh’s Green Boys occupied the place. When the current regime took over from Jammeh, the Green Boys were moved out and replaced with the Anti-Crime, who occupied the place.



In September 2019, a judgment was obtained from the Kanifing Magistrate’s Court in favour of the group in which writ of possession was issued. From September 2019 to date, they are struggling to take over the land.



In that case, the Gambia Police Force, Ministry of Interior and Director of Lands and Survey were the defendants before the Magistrate’s Court. The defendants through their Counsel admitted to the claims of Global HOMM and the court entered judgment in favour of the group. The court made orders that the group shall have possession of the property. Also, the court awarded cost in favour of the group and ordered the defendants to pay them D50,000 for general damages for trespass. The lower court ordered the defendant to pay the group D25,000 for the cost of the action.



In another case, the high court adjudged that the property belongs to Global HOMM after the State through the Attorney General conceded to the claims of Global HOMM.

====================By Yankuba Jallow 0n October 25, 2021Global Home of Medical Mission has renewed its call on the Gambia Government to stop trespassing on its property.Currently, there are paramilitary stationed at the property and they wouldn’t allow officials from Global HOMM to access the property. Global HOMM have two court decisions in their favour, but they couldn’t still access their property.The Sheriff Division of the High Court gave Global HOMM possession of the land, but the Gambia Government is denying them access to it. Section 120 (4) of the 1997 Constitution provides that “The Government and all departments and agencies of the Government shall accord such assistance to the courts as the courts may reasonably require to protect their independence, dignity and effectiveness.”Neneh Freda Gomez speaking on behalf of the organization said Global HOMM plans to build a hospital for the public to access medical service, but the Government wants to forcefully take the land from them to build a hotel for the OIC Summit slated to take place next year.“Of course, this Executive – this Government have an interest in the property, but instead of following due process – instead of following legal means – instead of them engaging us the legal owners, they are trying to flex their muscles. They are trying to use force to acquire this property for their own selfish individual interests,” Gomez said.News report on the 20th October both on television and newspaper, showed footage of officials from the OIC Secretariat, at the property in Bijilo with their investor/contractor for a site visit.“The OIC visit was unlawful. It was done without our authority. We did not permit it – we did not grant it. We didn’t even know about it until it happened,” she said.Gomez said a court judgment can only be set-aside by another court with superior jurisdiction, adding without which the judgment should be enforced. She informed Foroyaa that their lawyer has written to the OIC Secretariat cautioning them not to trespass on their land.“Our courts should be taken seriously and judgments should be enforced,” she said.She said Global HOMM are the legal owners of the property as per the judgment and the leased document.“Anybody that is doing anything here is trespassing. Anybody that is doing anything here is illegally doing it,” she said.She said the Government is trying to take the property forcefully and illegally from them. She explained that Government can take over someone’s property, but they must follow due process.“They [Government] don’t have the right to forcefully take a property from citizens forcefully for their individual selfish interests,” she said.“Why will you take a property that is meant to be a hospital that is for community use and it will go a long way to serve other countries in our neighbourhood because it is going to be a state of art [standard] hospital?” she said.She said they will relentlessly push to get back the property using legal means.Neneh was arrested together with two others by the police some time ago and she is still reporting to the police. She is charged with trespass and malicious injury to property.“We were arrested unlawfully. They were saying that we trespassed. I don’t know how we can trespass on our own land. They still cannot take us to court. They have been dragging us back and forth,” she said.The hospital, which was converted as the Anti-Crime Unit headquarters, was unceremoniously closed down in 2010 by the Gambia Government. Global HOMM was unceremoniously expelled from The Gambia by former President Yahya Jammeh without explanation in 2010.On 14 February 2007, Global HOMM was registered as a charitable company in The Gambia, Certificate Number: 53/2007. The NGO Affairs Agency certified that Global HOMM was registered, recognized and allowed to operate as an International NGO in The Gambia on the 11 September 2008 as A76 NGO.Global HOMM claimed to have spent a million and half in the construction of the structure that used to house the Anti-Crime Unit of the Gambia Police Force. After it was closed down, the land was abandoned for some time before Jammeh’s Green Boys occupied the place. When the current regime took over from Jammeh, the Green Boys were moved out and replaced with the Anti-Crime, who occupied the place.In September 2019, a judgment was obtained from the Kanifing Magistrate’s Court in favour of the group in which writ of possession was issued. From September 2019 to date, they are struggling to take over the land.In that case, the Gambia Police Force, Ministry of Interior and Director of Lands and Survey were the defendants before the Magistrate’s Court. The defendants through their Counsel admitted to the claims of Global HOMM and the court entered judgment in favour of the group. The court made orders that the group shall have possession of the property. Also, the court awarded cost in favour of the group and ordered the defendants to pay them D50,000 for general damages for trespass. The lower court ordered the defendant to pay the group D25,000 for the cost of the action.In another case, the high court adjudged that the property belongs to Global HOMM after the State through the Attorney General conceded to the claims of Global HOMM. "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

Momodou





Denmark

10593 Posts Posted - 18 Nov 2021 : 12:57:43 Court awards Nenneh Freda, others D100,000 for unlawful arrest and detention



The Standard: NOVEMBER 18, 2021





By Binta A Bah

https://standard.gm/court-awards-nenneh-freda-others-d100000-for-unlawful-arrest-and-detention/



Nenneh Freda Gomez, the country coordinator of Home Of Medical Missions (HOMM), her colleague Gilbert Manga, a Fatu Network cameraman Lamin Sey, who were arrested following an incident in Bijilo, have succeeded in claiming compensation after a high court judge found that their arrest and detention were unlawful and unconstitutional.



Justice B.A Bakri of the high court complex at Banjul Magistrates’ Court ordered the state to pay compensation of D100,000 to Gomez, Manga and Sey. He also ordered another cost of D20,000 to be paid to the applicants and their unconditional release in respect of the said allegation.





The trio had filed a suit demanding a compensation of one million dalasi for wrongful arrest and detention.



The applicants were detained at the Kairaba police station where they were charged with two counts of malicious injury to properties and criminal trespass after police broke up a press conference called by the mediacl mission about the disputed land which used to house the police anti-crime unit.



In his ruling, the judge agreed that the actions of police officers were totally in contravention of the constitutional provision which guarantees the fundamental rights of the applicants.



He said the fact as stated and uncontroverted is that the applicants, being representative of HOMM, were harassed and detained merely because they were in defense of the property which has been shown to rightfully belong to them.



“In this instance and in view of the uncontroverted facts before this court, it is clear that the rights of the applicants were breached by their unlawful arrest and detention in the hands of the respondents,” the judge said before making the order. Nenneh Freda Gomez, the country coordinator of Home Of Medical Missions (HOMM), her colleague Gilbert Manga, a Fatu Network cameraman Lamin Sey, who were arrested following an incident in Bijilo, have succeeded in claiming compensation after a high court judge found that their arrest and detention were unlawful and unconstitutional.Justice B.A Bakri of the high court complex at Banjul Magistrates’ Court ordered the state to pay compensation of D100,000 to Gomez, Manga and Sey. He also ordered another cost of D20,000 to be paid to the applicants and their unconditional release in respect of the said allegation.The trio had filed a suit demanding a compensation of one million dalasi for wrongful arrest and detention.The applicants were detained at the Kairaba police station where they were charged with two counts of malicious injury to properties and criminal trespass after police broke up a press conference called by the mediacl mission about the disputed land which used to house the police anti-crime unit.In his ruling, the judge agreed that the actions of police officers were totally in contravention of the constitutional provision which guarantees the fundamental rights of the applicants.He said the fact as stated and uncontroverted is that the applicants, being representative of HOMM, were harassed and detained merely because they were in defense of the property which has been shown to rightfully belong to them.“In this instance and in view of the uncontroverted facts before this court, it is clear that the rights of the applicants were breached by their unlawful arrest and detention in the hands of the respondents,” the judge said before making the order. A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone toubab1020





11402 Posts Posted - 18 Nov 2021 : 16:40:52 In my opinion the High Court Judge Justice B.A Bakri despensed justice ,The police who attended were between a rock and a hard place on their course of action should they do the bidding of their paymasters or not WRONG CHOICE, BIG MISTAKE .The compensation claim for ONE Million Dalasi was over the top . "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

Momodou





Denmark

10593 Posts Posted - 19 Nov 2021 : 21:13:56 Despite the court ruling, Nenneh Freda Gomez and her staff are rearrested by the police and detained at the Senegambia police station for simply revisiting the property. A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Momodou





Denmark

10593 Posts Posted - 20 Nov 2021 : 17:40:26 Democracy under Threat. Our Rights at Risk.

My Madi Jobarteh



For your information, Nenneh and Lamin Sey have spent the night at Senegambia police station after the Station Officer there had said he will charge them and then bail them to go home. But as soon as they were charged by his officers for obstructing police officers, the Station Officer disappeared. His phone was unreachable and his officers said they won’t release Nenneh and Lamin until they get order from their Station Officer who was nowhere to be seen.



Consequently these innocent citizens were forced to spend the night in the police station! It was clear that the police were getting orders from elsewhere to detain these people. It is unfortunate that until today our police will allow themselves to be used for political purposes. Very tragic.



Gambians, let us understand what is happening and stand up to defend our rights and hold the Government accountable. If we allow a citizen and an organization to be subjected to such intimidation and violence by forcefully seizing their property by none other than the Government itself, rest assured that the rights and properties of each one of us are also at risk. The action of the Government tantamount to armed robbery!



This issue is about a land in Bijilo which belongs the Global HOMM, an NGO that provides free healthcare services to communities.



But the property was first seized by Tyrant Jammeh, even though it was during that time the Government allocated the land to them. This was mentioned in the Janneh Commission report that the land was leased to Global HOMM. So the land is indeed their property. In fact they had started building structures of a healthy facility there since the days of the Dictatorship.



But Dictator Jammeh forcefully took it and lodged his despicable Green Youths there. After the end of that regime, the Government of Adama Barrow also decided to lodge the Anti Crime Unit there instead of peacefully returning the property to its rightful owners!



Global HOMM then took the matter to court and obtained judgements in their favour in both the magistrates and high courts. The court then gave an order to the Sheriff to execute the judgements which were that the Government to allow Global HOMM to take possession of the property because it is theirs.



But since then the Barrow Government has refused to accept the court rulings but rather decide to flout them with impunity. Just last month when Nenneh and staff went to do work in their property they found paramilitary police stationed there who prevented them from entering the property. When Nenneh insisted, the police arrested her and Lamin. They decided to challenge their arrest in court and a month later the court ruled that their arrest was unlawful and they should be compensated D100,000, just 3 days ago.



But yesterday, November 19, Nenneh and Lamin got arrested again when they went to visit their property.



The Gambia Government has a duty to respect the rule of law and this includes to uphold court rulings. The Gambia Government should not be the one to flout court rulings but to enforce them. But what is happening to Nenneh and Lamin is a clear case of Government acting like a gangster who has no regard for civilized and lawful behavior. This misconduct by the Government is a direct threat to each and every citizen.



It is unfortunate that 5 years after voting out the Dictatorship that until today dictatorial practices continue to prevail. It shows that when this Government of Adama Barrow continues in power indeed dictatorship shall return to The Gambia once again in full. There’s no other way to explain it.



This is because The Gambia Government knows that if indeed it needs any leased land the law provides that it can acquire that land from its rightful owner and compensate accordingly. Hence the Government has powers to take this property from Global HOMM without having to use any force and treachery. All that the Government could do is to notify Global HOMM about its intentions and ensure they provide the right compensation to the organization.



Alternatively, the Government can engage the organization amicably to ask them to donate full or part of the land so that they compensate the organization with another piece of land somewhere else. Many things are possible to do without the use of force and violence. Unfortunately, our Government led by the President and the Attorney General have decided to become armed robbers against innocent citizens and a legitimate organization!



This is how matters stand. Therefore if you are a citizen with conscience then get up to show solidarity with Nenneh and Lamin. This is in your own personal interest because if you defend a right by stopping the Government from destroying it, you are effectively protecting your own right.



If we allow the Government to use violence to seize these people’s rights successfully then rest assured that one day your own right is also going to be taken away by force. Therefore go and show solidarity with Nenneh and Lamin and demand the Government to protect and not to damage rights.



Now look at an innocent Gambian woman curled up in the verandah of a police station forcefully seized by the powers that should protect her! Is this right and legal?



For The Gambia Our Homeland A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Jump To: Select Forum General Forum General Forum: General discussion Politics Forum Politics: Gambian politics Draft Elections Bill, 2020 The 1970 Gambian Constitution 2020 Final Draft Constitution The 1997 Gambian Constitution Environment and sustainable development Politics: World politics Literature Poetry Forum Education Forum Gambia-L Archives from University of Washington Atlas of the Gambia Project Education History Science and Technology Forum Science and Technology Gambian Cultural Forum Gambian Culture Notes (pdf file) Cultural guide: General Cultural Forum: Humour & Satire Cultural guide: Music Soto Koto TV Network Bantaba Polls Opinion Polls Sports Forum Sports: General Sports: Gambian Football Health and Nutrition Forum Health and Nutrition Turism & Travel Forum Travel Forum Tourism: General Stone Circles of The Gambia Gambia Maps page Religion Forum Religion Forum: World Religions Announcements Announcements: Community Announcements: Gambian Websites The Gambia Resource Page Social Security & Housing Finance Corporation Gambian Online Radios & TVs - External Links The Trumpet Newspaper The Fatu Radio Network The Chronicle Seereer Radio MAMOS TV Kibaaro news and Radio Kairo News JollofNews Online Gainako Online Freedom Newspaper Online DiasporiumNews A Testing Area Testing Forum -------------------- Home Active Topics Frequently Asked Questions Member Information Search Page Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2021 Nijii This page was generated in 0.09 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer |