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 YCELL Acquires 80% Stake In GAMCEL		  New Topic  Reply to Topic
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Momodou



Denmark
11847 Posts
Posted - 10 Jul 2026 :  01:06:50  Show Profile Send Momodou a Private Message  Reply with Quote
The Gambia Telecommunications Company Limited (GAMTEL) and YCELL Co. Ltd., a subsidiary of the Yonna Group of Companies, have signed a share investment and network modernization agreement that officials say will reshape the country’s telecommunications sector through a multibillion-dalasi investment in infrastructure and digital services.

The agreement, signed on Wednesday, provides for YCELL to acquire an 80 percent equity stake in GAMCEL while assuming a leading role in modernizing the company’s network infrastructure and business operations through financial and technical investment.

As part of the arrangement, YCELL has committed to invest GMD 6.1 billion in a nationwide modernization programme designed to improve network coverage, expand digital capacity, and enhance the quality of telecommunications services across The Gambia.

The investment will finance the nationwide deployment of 4G/LTE and 5G radio access networks, upgrades to GAMCEL’s core network, and the introduction of next-generation operational support systems and business support systems. The programme also includes the implementation of new customer relationship management and convergent billing platforms intended to improve customer service and operational efficiency.

Beyond network expansion, the agreement provides for the construction of a new corporate headquarters for GAMCEL and the deployment of hybrid power solutions across the company’s telecommunications tower sites to improve reliability and reduce operational costs.

The modernization programme will also introduce integrated revenue assurance and fraud management systems aimed at strengthening financial controls while supporting institutional capacity building, strategic branding, and marketing initiatives intended to improve GAMCEL’s competitiveness and increase its market share.

As part of the implementation process, an independent technical expert will be engaged to prepare a comprehensive assessment of the network design and technical requirements to guide the execution of the modernization project.

The agreement represents one of the most significant investments in The Gambia’s telecommunications industry in recent years and underscores broader efforts to strengthen the country’s digital infrastructure.

Officials said the partnership is expected to improve connectivity, expand access to high-speed internet services, and support The Gambia’s digital transformation agenda by creating a more modern and competitive telecommunications network.

Source: Kerrfatou

Read story here: https://www.kerrfatou.com/gamtel-ycell-sign-deal-to-modernize-gamcel-network-in-major-telecommunications-investment/
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