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11833 Posts Posted - 06 May 2026 : 00:12:27 SOME IMPORTANT EVENTS IN THE GAMBIA THAT OCCURED IN THE MONTH OF MAY

By Dembo Fatty



In May 1681, France established a base in Albreda



On May 25th 1765, the Province of Senegambia was established (Goree and James Island)



On May 4th 1805, Mungo Park departed Pisania (present day Karantaba) on his second voyage.



On May 1st 1807, slave trade was abolished in the British Empire



In May 1844, Charles Fitzgerald was appointed Governor of the Gambia



On May 24th 1853, Upper kombo (Sabiji area) was ceded to the British by Suling Jatta, King of Kombo



On May 19th 1857, French surrender Albreda to British in exchange for rights at Portendic.



In May 1862, Maba Jahou attacked Nuimi



In May 1871, Mr. Thomas Brown established the first Gambian newspaper called The Bathurst Times.



In May 1871, Jeremiah Thomas Fitzgerald Callaghan was appointed Governor of the Gambia.



On May 1st 1883, J. D. Richards was appointed as first African member of the Legislative Council



William Chase Walcott, born in Barbados, became the first President of the Bathurst Chamber of Commerce in May 1886.



In May 1903, Musa Molloh left French Fulladu to settle at Kesser Kunda.



In May 1920, Gambia Section of National Congress of British West Africa was formed.



In May 1922, the First issue of Edward Francis Small’s newspaper: The Gambia Outlook and Senegambian Reporter published in Dakar.



Former President Jawara was born on May 16 1924 in Barajally

Bathurst Trade Union was formed in May 1929 and became the first registered Trade Union in Africa on March 13th 1933



The Gambia Labour Union was established in May 1935 by Edward Francis Small



The first election to the Bathurst Advisory Town Council (ATC) was held in May 1936, and all six elected seats were won by the Rate Payers’ Association. A full sweep.



Between May 20th and 30th, 1960, the first national election was held.



The 1959 Windley constitution came into force in May 1960, provided for direct elections for the seven Colony and 12 Protectorate seats in a new House of Representatives, which replaced the Legislative Council.



Between May 4th and 11th 1961, Constitutional Conference was held in Bathurst.



Between May 22nd and 31st, 1962, second national election was held.



Radio Gambia was established in May 1962.



Between May 28th and 29th 1964, Gambian and Senegalese governments met in Dakar to discuss the UN Report.



Former President Jammeh was born on May 25th 1965 in Kanilai.



Following a fiery speech at the 1965 May Day celebrations, Lamin Bora Mboge was expelled from the PPP and lost his position as Deputy Speaker but retained his membership of the House of Representatives.



The first post-independence parliamentary election was held between May 17th and 26th 1966, with PPP winning 24 out of 32 seats.



In May 1967, I.B.A Kelepha Samba was elected the first PPP Mayor of Bathurst.



Radio Syd started operations in May 1970 by Britt Wadner



On May 8th 1970, Pierre Njie was deposed by his own party officials and replaced with his younger brother



The Catholic Diocese of Bathurst established in 1957 was renamed Diocese of Banjul in May 1974.



In May 1975, Gambia became member of ECOWAS



On May 19th 1977, Sir Farimang Singhateh died.



Between May 4th and 5th 1982, Parliamentary and presidential elections were held with PPP winning 27 out of 35 seats. This was Jawara’s first direct presidential election with 72 percent of the vote, defeating Dibba.



In May 1982, Mr. Kemeseng Jammeh, who was detained in the waked of the 1981 abortive coup, was discharged without charge.



In May 23rd 1987, M.E. Jallow, former leader of the Gambia Workers Union died. Two weeks earlier, he was appointed Nominated Member of the House of Representatives, probably the shortest lived member of Parliament.



The Daily Observer was launched in May 1992 and sold to Amadou Samba in May 1999.



The first Roots Festival was held in May 1996.



Vision 2020 was launched in May 1996.



Mr Kebba Wally Foon, former President of the Gambia National Party died in May 2002



National Alliance for Democracy and Development (NADD) was launched on May 29, 2005



In May 2007, the Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative called on the African Commission on Human and People’s Rights to investigate the death of 50 Ghanaian nationals in the Gambia. A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic