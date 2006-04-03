Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

11827 Posts Posted - 31 Mar 2026 : 23:38:20 Never Again Network: Open letter to all Gambians – Please Register to Vote



Fellow Gambians: As our nation prepares for the December 2026 elections, the Never Again Network writes to you with a simple but urgent message: your vote is your power. Please go get your voter’s card when voter registration opens!



Fellow Gambians: Democracy does not begin on polling day. It begins with voter registration. If you are an eligible Gambian citizen, registering to vote is the first and most important step towards shaping the future of your country, and of your own personal future and the future of your family. Without registration, there can be no participation; without participation, there can be no true representation; and without true representation, you are condemned to have unrepresentative voices speak for you, unrepresentative minds think for you, and unrepresentative motives act for you and shape your political destiny and the political destiny of your country and society.



Fellow Gambians: Your vote is more than a mark on a ballot paper, or the sound of a single marble hitting the bottom of a barrel. It is a voice for your livelihood, your family, and your community. It influences the policies that affect the cost of living in your society, employment opportunities for your youth, education for your children, healthcare services for your people, infrastructure, security, and the overall direction of our collective national development. When you vote, you are deciding who will make decisions that directly affect your daily life and your future. We therefore plead that you register and vote for people you believe have the capacity and the integrity to do the right thing by you, by your family and by our dear country. Collective right action can only lead to collective good outcomes for our country!



Fellow Gambians: History has taught us that democracy must never be taken for granted. It must be safeguarded and nurtured by deliberate right action. We endured a difficult period under the Jammeh dictatorship. By our vote we ended that dictatorship. Today, we have both the responsibility and the opportunity to strengthen our democracy by participating fully and peacefully in the electoral process. We can best do that by securing a voter’s card and exercising our civic duty come December 2026! We mist not shirk this responsibility or miss this opportunity!



Fellow Gambians: The December 2026 elections belong to the people of The Gambia. The right to register and vote is reserved for those who are legally eligible under the laws of our country. It is therefore important that all eligible Gambian citizens take the necessary steps to register in accordance with the regulations of the Independent Electoral Commission. If you are a Gambian and 18 years or older, it is both your right and your civic duty to register. Participation in our elections must reflect the lawful will of the Gambian people. The people who represent us in government must reflect the lawful will of the Gambian people.



Fellow Gambians: The Never Again Network strongly encourages every eligible citizen, young and old, women and men, across every region and community in this country to make registration a priority. Encourage your family members, friends, and neighbours to do the same. Let us demonstrate maturity, unity, and commitment to peaceful democratic participation and peaceful democratic change.



Fellow Gambians in the Diaspora: Your voice matters and carries enormous weight here at home. Please join us in asking our people to take their political destiny into their hands by registering to vote come December 2026.



Fellow Gambians: “Your Vote, Your Power” is not merely a slogan. It is a reminder that democracy thrives when citizens act. Let us rise to the occasion. Let us register. Let us vote come December 2026. Let us safeguard our future together. And yes, together, we can!



#NeverAgain! A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic