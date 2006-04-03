Author Topic Momodou





EFSCRJ Launches in the Gambia, Honours National Hero Edward Francis Small at the UTG Auditorium, 29 January 2026



A new civil society organization dedicated to advancing human rights, accountability, and democratic governance was officially launched today at the University of The Gambia auditorium. The Edward Francis Small Centre for Rights and Justice (EFSCRJ) unveiled its vision and strategic framework before an audience of government representatives, civil society leaders, diplomats, academics, and the family of the late nationalist Edward Francis Small.



In his keynote presentation, Executive Director Madi Jobarteh posed pointed questions about The Gambia’s developmental challenges, including persistent poverty, high maternal and infant mortality, government waste, poor public service delivery, and entrenched corruption. He argued that despite decades of investment and progressive laws, the country remains a least-developed nation plagued by exclusion and weak governance.



“The Gambia does not lack resources,” Jobarteh stated. “What we lack are two fundamental governance failures: an ineffective state and widespread discrimination and disempowerment.”



EFSCRJ’s work will be structured around five interdependent pillars: Freedom, Equality, Empowerment, Transparency, and Accountability. The centre aims to foster a virtuous cycle where an empowered citizenry, efficient institutions, and accountable governance reinforce one another.



The launch also served as a commemoration of Edward Francis Small, hailed as the father of Gambian independence and a pioneer of political activism, journalism, and civic resistance. Jobarteh described Small as “an idea, a movement, and a conscience,” whose legacy inspires the centre’s mission.



“No representation without respect for human rights, adherence to the rule of law, and effective delivery of public goods and services,” Jobarteh declared, echoing Small’s historic demand for political inclusion.



The event featured a keynote address from veteran journalist Nana Grey-Johnson who reflected on Small’s enduring impact. A high-level panel moderated by development expert Dr. Katim Touray discussed pathways to strengthen democracy and rights protection in the Gambia.



Program Manager Aji Fatou Bah, in her welcoming remarks, emphasized that the centre seeks to empower citizens, especially youth and marginalized groups, and promote a just, inclusive, and accountable republic.



EFSCRJ’s strategic plan for 2025 – 2029 outlines goals to uphold fundamental freedoms, eliminate discrimination, build civic consciousness, promote transparency, and strengthen the rule of law. The centre plans to work through public education, advocacy, capacity building, and partnerships with state and non-state actors.



The launch was held at the University of The Gambia to underscore the role of education in fostering historical consciousness, ethical leadership, and civic responsibility.



As the nation marks six decades of independence, EFSCRJ positions itself as a catalyst for democratic renewal, urging collective action to realize a Gambia where every citizen lives in dignity, freedom, and justice. A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic