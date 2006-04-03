Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

tamsier





United Kingdom

558 Posts Posted - 23 Dec 2025 : 15:48:04



On serious note, are the new Gambian political class and religious fanatics trying to prevent people from criticising harmful religions and dogma? These hypocrites - had the nerve to accuse Jammeh of curtailing freedom of speech and expression, are now doing exactly the samething in power! This is why I cannot take Gambian's seriously. Many of them believe in nothing and aren't willing to fight or die for anything.



And instead of having the guts to name me publicly in this pile of trash they call an article - since it is clear I'm one of those (if not, the only one - since I'm the only Senegambian I know who have public criticised Arab Islam for decades) they are referencing because of my social media posts, activism, and talks, they act like cowards, with their passive agressive writings! These people believe in nothing, and aren't willing to die for anything, that's why they are nothing.



During the Jammeh regime, these hypocrites were some of his most voacal critics when it came to curtailing freedome of speech and expression. Now look at them, doing exactly what they accused Jammeh of! After the fall of the Jammeh regime, they jostled for position to attain power, and did exactlty (sometimes worst) what Jammeh did! These evil and dangerous hypocrites! For most of these people, it was never about liberating Gambia from a tyrant, but to attain power after the fall of the previous Administration. People who worked in media and education, and had no prior interest/aspirations to work in politics, were jostling for position to attain power within the new Administration. I know some of these people, because I've interviewed some of them on my radio station and/or spoken to them privately. Some of those interviews are still available online. These hypocrites! Once they got into power, they started lying, and went back against everything they've ever said on my radio station!



I will not stop speaking out against any religion which I deem to be evil and wicked, and none of them will be able to stop me. The young generation of Gambians and Senegalese are wising up, and beginning to to ask questions about what they have been fed and indoctrinated in, about this religion I call "Arab Islam." For years, we have received multiple emails and DMs from Senegambian youth at home and abroad, trying to learn about the truth and their history. This gives me great hope that people are wising up to the lies propelled by the old establishment, for almost two centuries - since our people's mass conversion to Arab Islam as a result of the jihads (i.e., the so-called Soninke-Marabout Wars of the 19th century).



Most of these hypocrites do not even know their history, and think they can silence people like me! I will not be silenced! Notice that, most of these cowards are not even speaking about the mass brutal killings of Christians in nothern Nigeria, and Blacks in Sudan, and Congo, perpetrated by Muslims, and funded by Arabs. These traitors! They go to Arab nations at least once a year, bending a knee to their Arab masters - just to receive handouts, and then think they can silence people for making valid criticisms about Arab Islam! I do not fear them or their threats. I have been in dangerous places in my persuit of the truth, that they will not dare enter because of their own cowardice. They can continue their threats and contacting members of my family to get me to stop, but it will not work. It will not work trying to bully me into submission. My views are my views, which have nothing to do with my family. In my family, free discussions and disagreements are encouraged. Some family members agree with me, some don't agree, and others do not care. However, it is all love. We simply agree to disagree especially during family events. These people on the other hand, are not of that culture or breed, because they are weak minded - where indoctrination by force is the norm in their families. These wicked people! Traitors, the whole lot of them! My ancestors fought and died to ensure our liberation (in Senegal and Gambia), and none of these traitors will stop me.



I am so encouraged by the Senegambian youth who are beginning to ask questions - and secretly leaving this Arab religion and/or making plans for their safe exit. I may not live long to witness it, but soon, the old establishment (or traitors as I call them) will die, as we make way for a new world order. These traitors and power hungry vultures will never be able to silence me. As my late mentor (RIP) once told me, "doing the type of work we do, we will make lots of enemies along the way including from our own people, but the truth must come out." They will not stop me in achiving our vision. I will continue to expose the truth until my last breath. My God! I hate these cowards and traitors. It was their kind that were responsible for the enslavement of Black Africans in both the Arab Islam slave trade and the Trans Atlantic slave trade. There, I said it! They can go ahead and sue me! Criticising an Arab death cult is not hate speech. Of course they wouldn't know that, because they never attained their positions through merit.



Merry Christmas and Happy New Year in advance.



https://theobserver24.com/gambia-confronts-rising-tide-of-hate-speech/



Serere heritage. Serere religion. Serere to the end.



Roog a fa ha.

