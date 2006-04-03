Bantaba in Cyberspace
Momodou



Denmark
11776 Posts
Posted - 11 Sep 2025 :  12:03:39
Media Release

President Barrow Effects Changes in Cabinet

State House, Banjul, 10th September 2025: His Excellency, Mr. Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of The Gambia, acting in accordance with sections 71 (1) and 71(3) of the Constitution of the Republic of The Gambia has, with immediate effect, reassigned Honourable Baboucar Ousmaila Joof, Minister of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment to the Ministry of Defence.

In the same vein, President Barrow has appointed Mr. Modou Ceesay, Auditor General as Minister of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment.

In a related development, Mr. Cherno Amadou Sowe, Director of Internal Audit is appointed as Auditor General and Mr. Masireh K. Drammeh Acting Director of Internal Audit.
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone
