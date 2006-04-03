Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
In Loving Memory of Mr. Dembo Bojang (Dembo Byforce)
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Mr. Dembo Bojang, fondly known as Dembo Byforce, a revered statesman and former politician from Bakau. Mr. Bojang was a key figure in The Gambia’s 2016 Coalition, a historic movement that ushered in a new era of democratic change.

Throughout his life, Mr. Bojang served his country with unwavering dedication, humility, and courage. His contributions to national unity and political progress will remain etched in the hearts of many. He was not only a public servant but a mentor, a father figure, and a beacon of hope for generations of Gambians.

He leaves behind a legacy of integrity and resilience, and his absence will be deeply felt by his extended family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing him.

We extend our sincere condolences to his loved ones.
May Allah (SWT) forgive his shortcomings and grant him the highest place in Jannah. Ameen.
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone
