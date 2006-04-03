Author Topic Momodou





11730 Posts Posted - 18 Jul 2025 : 16:04:26 The former Secretary of the Janneh Commission, Mr Alhaji Mamadi Kurang, appeared before the National Assembly Special Select Committee to provide insights into the Commission’s operations, administrative structure, the sale and handling of assets.



Mr. Kurang, who served as the Commission’s inaugural secretary, testified over a two-day period, offering detailed insights into the Commission’s administrative operations, asset management procedures, and the broader challenges he encountered.



During his two-day testimony, Mr Kurang discussed his appointment process and the initial steps taken to establish the Commission’s administrative office, including securing office premises, requesting additional support staff, and setting up a filing system.



Additionally, the Committee inquired why he did not receive any Terms of Reference (TOR) at the time of his appointment or thereafter from the Chairperson, Commissioners, or Lead Counsel.



The Committee also explored staffing challenges, particularly personnel who held dual roles within the Commission and other government departments.



Mr Kurang was further questioned about his office’s role in managing procurements and budget disbursements, including his liaison with the Ministry of Justice for approvals. The Committee examined the financial controls in place to safeguard the Commission’s autonomy and whether any external pressures influenced its operations.



A critical line of questioning centred on the sale of the former president’s assets, including cattle, tractors, and vehicles. The Secretary was asked to clarify his role in the process, the methods used to determine fair market value, and whether independent appraisals were carried out. The Committee also sought information on buyers, payment terms, and any instances where assets may have been sold below assessed value. The management of sale proceeds and any directives received regarding the transactions were equally scrutinised.



Mr. Kurang’s testimony marks a critical phase in the ongoing inquiry as the Special Select Committee continues its efforts to assess the transparency, legality, and overall integrity of the processes employed in the Sale and Disposal of Asset by the ‘Janneh Commission’



Source: The Gambia National Assembly